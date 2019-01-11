Realty Executives International : Announces Strategic Growth Investment with Mid-America Region

Realty Executives International is excited to announce its significant investment into Realty Executives Kansas City and the Realty Executives Mid-America Region, a territory that includes Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. This move gives the corporate office significant skin in the game in terms of growing this region and raising the bar on providing the highest level of service to the brokers and agents.

This investment is part of an ongoing effort by Realty Executives International to strengthen its aggressive growth strategy. Broker, owner and regional developers Steve and Nancy Summers of Realty Executives Kansas City, in equal partnership with Realty Executives International, will continue to oversee the operations of the Mid-America Region, as they have for the past 30 years, now as equity partners. Realty Executives International will offer expanded support and enhanced services in order to develop a deeper business relationship with the region.

“The partnership is based on our sincere desire to build upon and continue to grow the Realty Executives brand,” said Steve Summers. “By closely aligning with Realty Executives International, we are not only going to expand our support and services, we are making an investment in the future to ensure everyone’s long-term success within the Realty Executives system for years to come.”

The Mid-America Region partnership follows the transfer of the Southern Region in May 2018 and the Great Lakes Region in October 2018 back to Realty Executives International which resulted in the company acquiring its largest territories to date. The territories cover eight states that include Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Indiana and parts of Michigan.

The growth strategy put in place by Realty Executives International CEO David Tedesco enables the franchisor to infuse these areas with capital and new talent, with a strong focus on tech-centric tactics to better enhance its offerings. In addition, this approach puts Realty Executives International in business alongside its franchisees, giving both management and franchisees more incentive to produce results. Through acquisitions and partnerships, brokers looking to move on are provided a succession plan.

Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world, with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers disruptive pricing models particularly attractive to top performing agents. Its unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and concierge service are coupled with protected territories and financing for qualified franchisees. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines.

