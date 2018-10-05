RealtyMogul : Reaches $100 Million in Cash Disbursements to Investors

RealtyMogul,
a leading online real estate investing platform, today announced that it
has returned $100 Million in cash disbursements, including cash flow,
appreciation and return of principal, to investors of its diversified
product suite.
“We are excited to have reached this milestone and are especially
thankful for our investors who trusted us to put their capital to work,”
said Jilliene Helman, CEO & Co-Founder at RealtyMogul. “We work
tirelessly to provide our investors institutional-quality commercial
real estate investment opportunities, and this achievement is a
testament to our hard work.”
RealtyMogul offers two Real Estate Investment Trusts or “REITs” for all
investors, as well as private placement opportunities for accredited
investors. The first REIT, MogulREIT I is designed for income and
diversification through investments in debt and equity securities with
contractual interest payments. The REIT is focused on current payments
to investors and has paid 24 months of consecutive 8.0%* annualized
distributions.
The second REIT, MogulREIT II aims to invest in multifamily apartment
communities across the United States that have demonstrated consistently
high occupancy and income levels across market cycles. The REIT is
focused on long-term capital appreciation with some current income and
has paid three quarters of consecutive 4.5%** annualized distributions.
The private placement business is focused on investing in cash-flowing
commercial real estate across the country. Instead of investing in a
diversified pool of investments via a REIT, investors can invest in an
individual property.
“At RealtyMogul, we place a strong emphasis on underwriting commercial
real estate investments as well as asset management,” said Chris Fraley,
Chief Investment Officer. “Even though a deal might be closed and off
the platform, we are still constantly working behind the scenes to make
sure the business plan is being executed effectively, which I think is a
key element to ensuring long term success.”
For more information on RealtyMogul, visit www.realtymogul.com.
About RealtyMogul
RealtyMogul is a commercial real estate private markets investing
platform that provides discerning investors exclusive access to
thoroughly vetted opportunities, rigorous underwriting, and high-touch
customer service through licensed investment professionals. We strive to
build wealth through sound principles and data insights, serving real
people who want a smart alternative investing strategy.
We offer capital financing opportunities to qualified real estate
companies, and through our rigorous vetting we’re able to hand-select
opportunities for our discerning investors. RealtyMogul offers
securities through North Capital Private Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SIPC.
Before investing, consider the “Risks” associated with each
investment. Important information about risks, fees and expenses are
outlined in the official offering documents: MogulREIT
I and MogulREIT
II. Private Placements are speculative and involve
substantial risks such as illiquidity, lack of diversification, complete
loss of capital, default risk, industry and capital call risk. Investing
in REIT common shares is speculative, and risks include illiquidity,
complete loss of capital, limited operating history, conflicts of
interest and blind pool risk.
*MogulREIT I has consistently declared distributions on a monthly
basis since it started its operation. All distributions equate to
approximately 8.0% on an annualized basis based upon the historical NAV.
The annualized distribution rate is not a guarantee or projection of
future distributions, and the Manager may in the future declare lower
distributions or no distributions at all. While the Manager is under no
obligation to do so, the annualized distribution rate assumes that the
Manager will declare distributions in the future similar with the
distribution disclosed herein.
**MogulREIT II has declared distributions on a quarterly basis since
January 1, 2018. The quarterly distributions equate to approximately
4.5% on an annualized basis based upon the $10.00 per share purchase
price. The annualized distribution rate is not a guarantee or projection
of future distributions, and the board of directors may in the future
declare lower distributions or no distributions at all for any given
period.
