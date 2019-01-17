Rebecca Holland New Joins RSR Partners as Managing Director to Lead Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSR Partners, a premier search and leadership consulting firm for board and executive leadership, today announced that Rebecca Holland New has joined the firm as a Managing Director, leading the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Mrs. New is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mrs. New brings more than 20 years of extensive experience advising senior management on transitional and growth, talent and human capital strategies and was recently recognized as one of 2018's Fiercest Women in Life Sciences by FiercePharma.

Before joining RSR Partners, New was Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations, at Thermo Fischer Science. She held a critical role around business management, acquisition diligence and personnel and operations integration when the company bought Patheon Pharma Services in 2017, where she was and officer and key executive.

She was also responsible for leading global business services, client satisfaction and the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry's only end-to-end outsourcing offering.

Prior to Patheon, Mrs. New was Acting Pharma Business Unit Head, Global Vice President, Human Resources at Bausch + Lomb, and also held human resources roles at Novo Nordisk and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She began her career in Sports Marketing with National Media Group.

"Rebecca is an accomplished talent integration specialist," said Brett Stephens, CEO of RSR Partners. "She brings a rare combination of significant experience and commercial acumen in the life sciences space with a proclivity for managing and motivating teams through integration to high performance. Rebecca will further the firm's ability to advise innovative clients in this fast-paced environment."

"I could not think of a better place to bring my career than RSR Partners and its Healthcare and Life Services practice. The pharmaceutical and biologics market is being reshaped by new therapies and global dynamics; leaders who understand the technical complexities of the changing life sciences industry are in high demand. I am excited to help clients unlock value in their talent and transform their businesses," said Mrs. New.

Mrs. New received an MS in Industrial Labor Relations and a BS in Finance, Economics, and Marketing from Cornell University.

To learn more about RSR Partners, click here.

About RSR Partners

RSR Partners is a leader in corporate governance consulting, board director and senior-level recruiting, and strategic talent advisory. The firm measures its success based on the value great leadership creates and the transformative impact it can have on its clients' business. The company was founded in 1993 by its Chairman Russell S. Reynolds, Jr.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebecca-holland-new-joins-rsr-partners-as-managing-director-to-lead-healthcare-and-life-sciences-practice-300779867.html

SOURCE RSR Partners