Rebound Therapeutics : Announces FDA Clearance of the Aurora Surgiscope System for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

Rebound Therapeutics® Corporation today announced FDA 510k
clearance of their AURORA Surgiscope® System, the world's
first single-use disposable Neurosurgical Endoscope for minimally
invasive access, visualization and illumination of the target neuro
anatomy. The Aurora Surgiscope System consists of two components: the
sterile, single use, neurological endoscope called the Aurora Surgiscope
and the non-sterile, reusable control unit called the Image Control Box.
The Surgiscope has a large working channel to optimize minimally
invasive surgery, and the Image Control Box allows the user to digitally
control the high definition video image.
Rebound President and CEO Jeffrey Valko commented, “Our physician
advisors specified that we enable the complete neurosurgical procedure,
without reliance on any third-party component, to keep the procedure
minimally invasive, simple and without expensive capital equipment. A
significant opportunity exists to decrease operating room setup time,
eliminate risk of infections from re-sterilizing reusable devices, and
to reduce procedural cleanup and operating room turnaround time. We’ve
integrated state-of-the-art visualization and illumination technology
into an easy to use device, compatible with current operating room high
definition flat panel displays.”
University of Buffalo Neurosurgeon Adnan Siddiqui, MD commented,
“Minimally invasive neurosurgery to date seems to be dependent on
multiple pieces of complex and expensive capital equipment. In my mind,
minimally invasive should be simple, focused on ease-of-use not only for
the surgeon but also for the operating room staff without compromising
safety or effectiveness. Rebound has uniquely created an innovative
technology that meets these criteria. I have used the Rebound AURORA
Evacuator with great satisfaction, and I’m excited to use the AURORA
Surgiscope. The AURORA System represents a new class of technology that
should simplify neurosurgical procedures, reduce risk and enhance the
patient’s chance for improved quality of life.”
Rebound Therapeutics
Rebound has progressed rapidly over the past few years, having developed
a unique platform opportunity for an array of devices to improve the
procedural and clinical outcomes of many minimally invasive surgical
procedures. The Aurora Surgiscope System and Aurora Evacuator are
designed for a variety of neurosurgical procedures. Rebound has
assembled a world class Neurosurgical Scientific Advisory Board of
leading MIS physicians, filed 17 patents to solidify its intellectual
property platform, and completed a series of pre-clinical studies
supporting the clinical value of the Aurora System. The company
continues to evaluate a number of other clinical applications for this
innovative technology. Rebound Therapeutics is a privately held medical
device company with operations in Irvine, California.
