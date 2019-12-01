Rebranded Hotel JAL City Bangkok to Open 2nd Quarter of 2020

Will be the fourth property of Okura Nikko Hotels in Thailand, and its first overseas property under the Hotel JAL City brand

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., and Grand Tower Enterprise Co., Ltd. have signed an agreement covering the operation of one of Grand Tower Enterprise’s hotels.

Currently operating as “Hotel Verve Bangkok”, the property will be rebranded as “Hotel JAL City Bangkok” and reopened as an Okura Nikko Hotel Management property from 2nd quarter of 2020. The agreement was signed on November 15, 2019.

Hotel JAL City Bangkok is situated adjacent to Hotel Nikko Bangkok, which was opened in January this year. Thonglor BTS Skytrain station is just a three minute walk away. Thonglor is an area extending north and south around Sukhumvit Soi 55, commonly known as Thonglor Road, in the Wattana District of central Bangkok, an area which has long been home to many Japanese and other expatriates as well as wealthy Thais. The Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, as well as multinational restaurants, bars, community-type malls and international hospitals are all nearby, making it a prime location for both business and leisure.

Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “We are delighted to be able to introduce the Hotel JAL City brand outside Japan for the first time, and are hoping it will help bring broader recognition of the Okura Nikko Hotel brand in Thailand. We aim to provide services that take advantage of the convenient location of the new hotel, which is situated adjacent to Hotel Nikko Bangkok.”

The hotel will offer 324 guest rooms with a standard area of about 26 square meters. In-room TVs will offer nine Japanese TV channels, including commercial channels. All bathrooms will be equipped with bathtubs, creating a chic and relaxing atmosphere. Spacious rooms, with an area of 56 square meters, will offer bathrooms with a separate shower booth as well as a separate toilet. It’s suitable for long-term stay.

An all-day dining on the second floor will offer breakfast from 5 a.m. for the convenience of guests departing early. Two meeting rooms will be available. Guests staying at the hotel will additionally be able to use the swimming pool at the adjacent Hotel Nikko Bangkok.

The hotel will be the first overseas property operating under the Hotel JAL City brand, and the fourth property in Thailand to be operated by Okura Nikko Hotel Management, following The Okura Prestige Bangkok (2012), Hotel Nikko Bangkok (2019), and Hotel Nikko Amata City Chonburi (scheduled to open in 2021).

Overview

Location: 22-1 Sukhumvit 55 Klongtunnua Wadhana, Bangkok, Thailand

Total floor space: 16,782 square meters

Number of floors: 17

Number of guest rooms: 324

Facilities: All-day dining (148 seats), two meeting rooms (82.5 sq.m & 27 sq.m)

Access: 3 minutes’ walk from Thonglor BTS station

About Grand Tower Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Grand Tower Enterprise was established in 1981. It is a hotel operating company that own and manages three hotels, including the Hotel JAL City Bangkok. Its group companies additionally include Hotel Nikko Bangkok's operating company Aspire Enterprise Co., Ltd.; a taxi business Howa International Group; Bell Car Rental & Leasing; Bell Transport limousine services; and the Mahachai Group, which operates hospitals and is listed on the Thai Stock Exchange.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962. as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work, it reopened recently as The Okura Tokyo.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality.

Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 73 properties (48 in Japan and 25 overseas) encompassing some 22,788 guest rooms (as of November 1, 2019) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

