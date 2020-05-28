Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rebranding: ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH will become ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:35am EDT

ITM’s subsidiary ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH to be incorporated by name under the ITM family brand

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies, today announced the change of name of its subsidiary ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH. With effect from May 28, 2020, the company responsible specifically for the production of medical isotopes within the ITM Group will operate under the name ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH. The background to the decision is to present a uniform external image of the ITM group of companies, which, alongside ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH, includes among others the highly specialized companies ITM Oncologics GmbH and ITM Solucin GmbH.

The change of name will have no other impact on business partners, customers and staff. The legal form of the company and the ownership structure will remain unchanged. The fields of activity of radioisotope production, the product portfolio and all contracts concluded up to the rebranding will remain unchanged under the new company name. The head office address, the commercial register number and all known contact partners will remain unchanged.

ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH, or ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH, is a 100% subsidiary of ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG. Over the course of the company’s 16-year history, from a start-up housed on the Technical University of Munich (TUM) site, ITM has established itself as a worldwide biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy with a global distribution network. ITM develops, produces and distributes radiopharmaceuticals and medical radioisotopes for the diagnosis and therapy of cancer. The current product portfolio and focus of research includes targeted candidates for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, glioblastoma, osteosarcoma and bone metastases, as well as folate receptor α positive tumors such as lung, ovarian or breast cancer.

“We are proud of everything that we have managed to achieve jointly as the ITM group of companies over the past 16 years. We now supply hospitals, and hence patients, worldwide with our radiopharmaceuticals and medical radioisotopes for targeted cancer therapy,” says Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. “The pooling of our subsidiaries’ expertise will now also be reflected nominally by the unification under the ITM family brand. This will strengthen our market position and will allow all business areas to benefit equally from our first-class reputation as an international biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies,” adds Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

- End -


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aMETRONET : Continues Construction of 100% Fiber Optic Network in North Dayton Area Cities
BU
10:02aSwRI Awarded $1.9 Million Contract to Develop Treatment for COVID-19 in Collaboration with DOD
BU
10:02aONE TECH, INC. : Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®
BU
10:02aSECURETRUST : Named Best Payment Card Industry Compliance Provider
BU
10:02aRESTORE ORTHOPEDICS & SPINE CENTER : Acquires Revolutionary EOS Imaging Technology
BU
10:02aMERIT : Unveils WorkNow Program to Assist State Governments, Employers, and Job Seekers With Economic Recovery
BU
10:02aNew Purdy® Pail Lends Pro Painters a Helping Hand
BU
10:02aReserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Karnataka Bank Limited
PU
10:02aTAFFER'S MIXOLOGIST : Line of Hard Seltzers Now Available to Purchase Online for Home Delivery
BU
10:02aEpcon Communities Selects Avid Ratings to Capture Homeowner Insights and Manage Brand Reputation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind
3HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group