Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rebuilding from COVID-19 Requires Green, Resilient, Inclusive Actions—ADB President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:30am EDT
Rebuilding from COVID-19 Requires Green, Resilient, Inclusive Actions-ADB President
News Release | 31 August 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (31 August 2020) - The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and related targets in the Paris Agreement on climate change provide strong frameworks for the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Asia and the Pacific, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said at a high-level event hosted by UN-ESCAP today focusing on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond in Asia and the Pacific.

'We need to rebuild our economy and society with green, resilient, and inclusive measures,' Mr. Asakawa said. 'Investing in infrastructure that satisfies 'G20 quality infrastructure principles' should be an important part of post-pandemic recovery packages. We also need to address worsened income inequality due to the pandemic and ensure affordable, accessible, and high-quality education and health services.'

He said that tackling these issues requires mobilization of even larger financial resources than anticipated before the pandemic, and to further strengthen developing Asia's incentives to make SDG-compatible investments. He highlighted four areas to help achieve this.

  • Improving tax policy and administration, by broadening the tax base and closing loopholes created by the digital economy, and by making the tax system more progressive to address income inequality;
  • Introducing a carbon tax to drive economies toward an environmentally sustainable path;
  • Strengthening financial markets to enable countries to tap their domestic savings for their long-term investments; and
  • Promoting thematic bonds such as gender, green and blue bonds to mobilize private financial resources to achieve key targets under the SDGs.

'As highlighted by SDG-17, to design and implement these measures we must further promote international and regional cooperation as well as public-private partnerships,' he said.

To support its developing members in the pandemic, ADB established in April a comprehensive $20 billion package of support. The package includes a new financing modality called the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Option (CPRO) through which it is providing quick-disbursing budget support to help governments finance their crisis-related social protection programs, with a focus on meeting the needs of the poor and most vulnerable.

Other speakers at today's online event included ESCAP Executive Secretary Salsiah Alishahbana; UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohamed; Fiji Attorney General and Minster for Economy, Civil Service and Communications Aiyaz Sayyed-Khaiyum; Maldives Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer; and Advisor to the Pakistan Prime Minister of Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aNORSKE SKOG : Ex dividend NOK 3.00 today
AQ
02:48aBYGGMA : Ex dividend NOK 1.00 today
AQ
02:48aChinese Rules Cloud TikTok Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBerkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTV Makers Seek Cut From Streaming Ads -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aBIOSTOCK :  Chordate Medical's method treats without surgery or drugs
AQ
02:47aMCDONALD : Inquiry Turns to HR
DJ
02:46aAustralia shares end lower on soft data, China tensions
RE
02:46aCELLINK : announces an increase in number of shares and votes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2CHINA MOBILE LIMITED : CHINA MOBILE : Chinese investors snap up HK property as new security law deters foreign..
3AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at ..
4NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED : NISSIN FOODS : Delivers Resilient 2020 Interim Results
5SOLOCAL GROUP : SOLOCAL : Une nouvelle étape s'ouvre chez Solocal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group