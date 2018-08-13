Log in
Recall: White Mill Pancake Shake

08/13/2018 | 03:10am CEST

The NSW Food Authority advises:

Aldi Stores (a Limited Partnership) has recalled White Mill Pancake Shake Original and Pancake Shake Buttermilk from all Aldi stores due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - Egg.

Product details:

  • White Mill Pancake Shake Original 375g, plastic bottle
  • White Mill Pancake Shake Buttermilk 375g, plastic bottle
  • Best Before 23/07/19; 24/07/19; 25/07/19; 01/08/19; 02/08/19; 03/08/19

Any consumers who have an egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if these products are consumed.

Consumers with an egg allergy or intolerance should not consume these products and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information contact the ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

Disclaimer

NSW Food Authority published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 01:09:09 UTC
