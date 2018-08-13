Recall: White Mill Pancake Shake Original & Pancake Shake Buttermilk

The NSW Food Authority advises:

Aldi Stores (a Limited Partnership) has recalled White Mill Pancake Shake Original and Pancake Shake Buttermilk from all Aldi stores due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - Egg.

Product details:

· White Mill Pancake Shake Original 375g, plastic bottle

· White Mill Pancake Shake Buttermilk 375g, plastic bottle

· Best Before 23/07/19; 24/07/19; 25/07/19; 01/08/19; 02/08/19; 03/08/19

Any consumers who have an egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if these products are consumed.

Consumers should not consume these products and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information contact the ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993