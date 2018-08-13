Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Recall: White Mill Pancake Shake Original & Pancake Shake Buttermilk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:15am CEST

The NSW Food Authority advises:

Aldi Stores (a Limited Partnership) has recalled White Mill Pancake Shake Original and Pancake Shake Buttermilk from all Aldi stores due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - Egg.

Product details:

· White Mill Pancake Shake Original 375g, plastic bottle

· White Mill Pancake Shake Buttermilk 375g, plastic bottle

· Best Before 23/07/19; 24/07/19; 25/07/19; 01/08/19; 02/08/19; 03/08/19

Any consumers who have an egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if these products are consumed.

Consumers should not consume these products and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information contact the ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993

Disclaimer

Temora Shire Council published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aUK consumer spending dips in July, modest pay rises ahead
RE
01:22aIrish consumer sentiment boosted in July by summer sun
RE
01:15aRECALL : White Mill Pancake Shake Original & Pancake Shake Buttermilk
PU
12:28aEuro on defensive as Turkish crisis sparks rush to safety
RE
08/12IFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must support suckler farmers
PU
08/12Turkey taking action to ease market concerns - finance minister
RE
08/12Turkish banking watchdog limits banks' swap transactions
RE
08/12Soccer-VAR used in Spanish football for first time
RE
08/12Turkish lira plunges to new record low in Asia Pacific trade
RE
08/12GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : China Business-Activities Data Expected
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : First Patient Imaged in Prostate Imaging Study
2KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Wellbeing and woodlands
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
4PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : Ball State fails to grasp harm done by Schnatter
5Blockchain Is Not Invincible

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.