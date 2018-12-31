Log in
Recap 2018: a year of growth

12/31/2018 | 05:49am EST

Today is the last day of 2018 and we can look back with great pride to an amazing year of growth!

Thank you to all employees, clients, contractors, partners and suppliers for your continued trust in Capua BioServices in making this happen. We are excited to start 2019 with new opportunities & challanges for continued growth. We will continue to invest in new and existing strategic partnerships; based on our people, our expertise and our dedicaton.

Capua BioServices wishes you all a 'Felice Anno Nuovo!'

Disclaimer

Capua Bioservices S.p.A. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:48:02 UTC
