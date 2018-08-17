Log in
Recap: NMMA Webinar on Answering ITC’s Aluminum Sheet Questionnaires

08/17/2018 | 09:26am CEST

On Wednesday, NMMA hosted a webinar on responding to the International Trade Commission's (ITC) questionnaires regarding its antidumping and countervailing duty investigation of common alloy aluminum sheet from China. NMMA Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros, and NMMA trade counsel and Partner at Mowry & Grimson, Kristin Mowry, provided an in-depth overview of the ITC's submission guidelines.

Responding is incredibly important to the case and overturning the 120 percent tariff on aluminum sheet. Answers to the ITC's questionnaires are due on Friday, August 31.

To view the most current information from the ITC and access the questionnaires, click here: https://www.usitc.gov/investigations/701731/2018/common_alloy_aluminum_sheet_china/final.htm

In case you missed the webinar, a recording of the presentation is available here: http://www.nmma.org/government/issues/trade

NMMA is continuing to partner with likeminded organizations that are being affected by this issue, including the RV Industry Association and National Association of Trailer Manufacturers. For more information, please contact NMMA Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA Director of Federal Affairs, Lance West at lwest@nmma.org.

To contact the trade counsel, please send questions to Kristin Mowry at khm@mowrygrimson.com using the subject line 'CAAS' or via phone at 202-688-3610.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 07:25:01 UTC
