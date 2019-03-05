Recapitalization and Change in Senior Management of Intrinsic, LLC

Intrinsic, LLC, a valuation and transaction advisory services firm based
in Denver, Colorado, and founded in 2010 by Josh Cashman and Alex
Hodgkin, announced today that Josh Cashman will be leaving the firm to
pursue other interests. Alex will lead the firm in the role of Chief
Executive Officer, along with newly appointed Managing Directors Ron
Neufeld, Brad Smith and Dave Turney, who lead the firm’s transaction
advisory, tax and financial reporting practices, respectively. Josh will
continue to serve as a Senior Advisor.
Over the past nine years, Intrinsic has developed a leading reputation
in the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions for the valuation and
transaction advisory services it provides to public and private
companies and institutional investors, including venture, private
equity, private credit and hedge funds. In connection with Josh’s
departure, the firm will be recapitalized by a small group of long-term
investors with in-depth experience and expertise in the professional and
financial services sectors, a number of whom will serve on the firm’s
board of directors and will help to guide management through its next
growth phase.
In addition to serving as Co-Managing Partner of Intrinsic, Alex Hodgkin
has spent the last five years at the University of Chicago’s Booth
School of Business as its Entrepreneur-in-Residence and Senior Advisor
to its flagship Entrepreneurship through Acquisition program. Concurrent
with his work with Booth, Alex serves on the Advisory Board of NextGen
Growth Partners and is a member of the Appraisal Issues Task Force,
which provides guidance on all matters related to financial reporting
valuation. Prior to Intrinsic, he was an investment banker at Salomon
Smith Barney and Headwaters MB. Alex graduated with a BA in Economics
from Claremont McKenna College, a BS in Electrical Engineering from
University of Colorado at Boulder and an MBA from the Booth School of
Business at the University of Chicago. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Ron Neufeld, Managing Director and Head of Transaction Advisory
Services, joined Intrinsic following nine years in Deloitte’s M&A
transaction services practice. Prior to Deloitte, he served in Vice
President roles at First Citizens Business Bank, Mercantile National
Bank, and Columbia Savings and Loan. He began his career in KPMG’s
banking and property and casualty insurance audit practice. Ron
graduated with a BSBA in Accounting from California State Polytechnic
University and an MBA in Finance and Business Taxation from the Marshall
School of Business at the University of Southern California. He is a
Certified Public Accountant and has an Accreditation in Business
Valuation from the AICPA. He also serves as a Professor at Regis
University in Denver, teaching courses in M&A, finance, business
valuation, financial statement analysis, auditing and financial
reporting.
Brad Smith, Managing Director and Head of Tax Services, joined Intrinsic
following seven years at Karsh Consulting, an accounting and consulting
firm, where he concentrated on business valuation. Prior to Karsh, he
worked at Arthur Anderson and Citigroup’s Private Bank. Brad graduated
with a BSBA in Accounting and Finance from Drake University and an MA in
Taxation from the University of Denver. He is a CFA Charterholder,
Certified Public Accountant and Certified Valuation Analyst.
Dave Turney, Managing Director and Head of Financial Reporting Services,
joined Intrinsic following 12 years at Duff & Phelps, where he was a
member of their Valuation Advisory Services practice. Prior to Duff &
Phelps, he was a Manager at Willamette Management Associates. Dave
graduated with a BS in Finance from Illinois State University. He is a
CFA Charterholder.
Alex commented, “I’m sorry to see Josh leave Intrinsic. We have enjoyed
a great partnership, and have built a business of which we are both very
proud. However, I’m looking forward to working with our outstanding
management team, professional staff and new investors to serve our
existing client base at the same high standard and to deliver our
exceptional service offering to new clients.”
Josh commented, “I wish Alex and the Intrinsic team well, and am
confident that the firm’s clients will continue to be well served. I’m
looking forward to the next chapter in my life, and will continue to
support the firm and its people as a Senior Advisor.”
About Intrinsic
Intrinsic LLC provides valuation and business advisory services to a
broad range of clients, serving public and private businesses, private
equity firms and venture investors, hedge funds, law firms, and high net
worth individuals. The firm specialize in matters involving tax and
financial reporting compliance, mergers, acquisitions, and other
financial transactions; due diligence and decision support; and
litigation, investigations, and other disputes.
To learn more about Intrinsic or to engage with a specialist, visit www.intrinsicfirm.com.
Also, follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005808/en/