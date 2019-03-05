Recapitalization and Change in Senior Management of Intrinsic, LLC

Intrinsic, LLC, a valuation and transaction advisory services firm based in Denver, Colorado, and founded in 2010 by Josh Cashman and Alex Hodgkin, announced today that Josh Cashman will be leaving the firm to pursue other interests. Alex will lead the firm in the role of Chief Executive Officer, along with newly appointed Managing Directors Ron Neufeld, Brad Smith and Dave Turney, who lead the firm’s transaction advisory, tax and financial reporting practices, respectively. Josh will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor.

Over the past nine years, Intrinsic has developed a leading reputation in the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions for the valuation and transaction advisory services it provides to public and private companies and institutional investors, including venture, private equity, private credit and hedge funds. In connection with Josh’s departure, the firm will be recapitalized by a small group of long-term investors with in-depth experience and expertise in the professional and financial services sectors, a number of whom will serve on the firm’s board of directors and will help to guide management through its next growth phase.

In addition to serving as Co-Managing Partner of Intrinsic, Alex Hodgkin has spent the last five years at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business as its Entrepreneur-in-Residence and Senior Advisor to its flagship Entrepreneurship through Acquisition program. Concurrent with his work with Booth, Alex serves on the Advisory Board of NextGen Growth Partners and is a member of the Appraisal Issues Task Force, which provides guidance on all matters related to financial reporting valuation. Prior to Intrinsic, he was an investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney and Headwaters MB. Alex graduated with a BA in Economics from Claremont McKenna College, a BS in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado at Boulder and an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Ron Neufeld, Managing Director and Head of Transaction Advisory Services, joined Intrinsic following nine years in Deloitte’s M&A transaction services practice. Prior to Deloitte, he served in Vice President roles at First Citizens Business Bank, Mercantile National Bank, and Columbia Savings and Loan. He began his career in KPMG’s banking and property and casualty insurance audit practice. Ron graduated with a BSBA in Accounting from California State Polytechnic University and an MBA in Finance and Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has an Accreditation in Business Valuation from the AICPA. He also serves as a Professor at Regis University in Denver, teaching courses in M&A, finance, business valuation, financial statement analysis, auditing and financial reporting.

Brad Smith, Managing Director and Head of Tax Services, joined Intrinsic following seven years at Karsh Consulting, an accounting and consulting firm, where he concentrated on business valuation. Prior to Karsh, he worked at Arthur Anderson and Citigroup’s Private Bank. Brad graduated with a BSBA in Accounting and Finance from Drake University and an MA in Taxation from the University of Denver. He is a CFA Charterholder, Certified Public Accountant and Certified Valuation Analyst.

Dave Turney, Managing Director and Head of Financial Reporting Services, joined Intrinsic following 12 years at Duff & Phelps, where he was a member of their Valuation Advisory Services practice. Prior to Duff & Phelps, he was a Manager at Willamette Management Associates. Dave graduated with a BS in Finance from Illinois State University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Alex commented, “I’m sorry to see Josh leave Intrinsic. We have enjoyed a great partnership, and have built a business of which we are both very proud. However, I’m looking forward to working with our outstanding management team, professional staff and new investors to serve our existing client base at the same high standard and to deliver our exceptional service offering to new clients.”

Josh commented, “I wish Alex and the Intrinsic team well, and am confident that the firm’s clients will continue to be well served. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life, and will continue to support the firm and its people as a Senior Advisor.”

About Intrinsic

Intrinsic LLC provides valuation and business advisory services to a broad range of clients, serving public and private businesses, private equity firms and venture investors, hedge funds, law firms, and high net worth individuals. The firm specialize in matters involving tax and financial reporting compliance, mergers, acquisitions, and other financial transactions; due diligence and decision support; and litigation, investigations, and other disputes.

