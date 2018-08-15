Recent Analysis Shows Ellie Mae, Organovo, Calithera Biosciences, Whirlpool, Marathon Oil, and Infinera Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ELLIE MAE, INC. (ELLI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ellie Mae's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ellie Mae reported revenue of $125.02MM vs $104.13MM (up 20.07%) and basic earnings per share $0.28 vs $0.55 (down 49.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ellie Mae reported revenue of $417.04MM vs $360.29MM (up 15.75%) and basic earnings per share $1.55 vs $1.21 (up 28.10%). Ellie Mae is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.41 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (ONVO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Organovo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Organovo reported revenue of $0.69MM vs $0.99MM (down 30.40%) and basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Organovo reported revenue of $4.60MM vs $4.23MM (up 8.82%) and basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.39. Organovo is expected to report earnings on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.25 and is expected to report on May 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (CALA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Calithera Biosciences' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Calithera Biosciences reported revenue of $17.07MM vs $7.26MM (up 135.22%) and basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Calithera Biosciences reported revenue of $25.96MM vs $0.00MM and basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs -$1.95. Calithera Biosciences is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.79 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION (WHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Whirlpool's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Whirlpool reported revenue of $5,140.00MM vs $5,347.00MM (down 3.87%) and basic earnings per share -$9.50 vs $2.55. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Whirlpool reported revenue of $21,253.00MM vs $20,718.00MM (up 2.58%) and basic earnings per share $4.78 vs $11.67 (down 59.04%). Whirlpool is expected to report earnings on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $16.70 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION (MRO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marathon Oil's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Marathon Oil reported revenue of $1,447.00MM vs $937.00MM (up 54.43%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marathon Oil reported revenue of $4,373.00MM vs $3,170.00MM (up 37.95%) and basic earnings per share -$6.73 vs -$2.61. Marathon Oil is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.08 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INFINERA CORPORATION (INFN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Infinera's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Infinera reported revenue of $208.23MM vs $176.82MM (up 17.76%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.29. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Infinera reported revenue of $740.74MM vs $870.14MM (down 14.87%) and basic earnings per share -$1.32 vs -$0.17. Infinera is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.09 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

