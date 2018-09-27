Recent Analysis Shows Golar LNG, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, Oracle, Ross Stores, Mellanox Technologies, and Endo International plc Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

GOLAR LNG LIMITED (GLNG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Golar LNG's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Golar LNG reported revenue of $143.54MM vs $80.26MM (up 78.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.79 vs -$1.99. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.26 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE S.A.B. DE C.V. (OMAB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V reported revenue of $102.75MM vs $93.75MM (up 9.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.57 (up 26.32%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V reported revenue of $361.27MM vs $268.60MM (up 34.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.19 vs $1.84 (up 18.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.00 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oracle's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $9,193.00MM vs $9,104.00MM (up 0.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.52 (up 11.54%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $39,831.00MM vs $37,728.00MM (up 5.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $2.27 (down 59.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.32 and is expected to report on June 18th, 2019.

ROSS STORES, INC. (ROST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ross Stores' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Ross Stores reported revenue of $3,737.93MM vs $3,431.60MM (up 8.93%) and basic earnings per share $1.05 vs $0.83 (up 26.51%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Ross Stores reported revenue of $14,134.73MM vs $12,866.76MM (up 9.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.58 vs $2.85 (up 25.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.53 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. (MLNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mellanox Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $268.46MM vs $211.96MM (up 26.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $863.89MM vs $857.50MM (up 0.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.39 vs $0.38. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.16 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC (ENDP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Endo International plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Endo International plc reported revenue of $714.70MM vs $875.73MM (down 18.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.27 vs -$6.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Endo International plc reported revenue of $3,468.86MM vs $4,010.27MM (down 13.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$9.12 vs -$15.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.69 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

