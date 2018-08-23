Recent Analysis Shows KB Home, Sleep Number, Exelixis, Sprint, PayPal, and Halozyme Therapeutics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

KB HOME (KBH) REPORT OVERVIEW

KB Home's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, KB Home reported revenue of $1,101.42MM vs $1,002.79MM (up 9.84%) and basic earnings per share $0.65 vs $0.37 (up 75.68%). For the twelve months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, KB Home reported revenue of $4,368.53MM vs $3,594.65MM (up 21.53%) and basic earnings per share $2.09 vs $1.23 (up 69.92%). KB Home is expected to report earnings on September 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending August 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.29 and is expected to report on January 9th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION (SNBR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sleep Number's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sleep Number reported revenue of $316.34MM vs $284.67MM (up 11.12%) and basic earnings per share $0.10 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sleep Number reported revenue of $1,444.50MM vs $1,311.29MM (up 10.16%) and basic earnings per share $1.58 vs $1.11 (up 42.34%). Sleep Number is expected to report earnings on October 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.25 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EXELIXIS, INC. (EXEL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exelixis' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Exelixis reported revenue of $186.11MM vs $99.01MM (up 87.97%) and basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.06 (up 383.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exelixis reported revenue of $452.48MM vs $191.45MM (up 136.34%) and basic earnings per share $0.52 vs -$0.28. Exelixis is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.13 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SPRINT CORPORATION (S) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sprint's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sprint reported revenue of $8,125.00MM vs $8,157.00MM (down 0.39%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.05 (down 20.00%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Sprint reported revenue of $32,406.00MM vs $33,347.00MM (down 2.82%) and basic earnings per share $1.85 vs -$0.30. Sprint is expected to report earnings on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.03 and is expected to report on May 1st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. (PYPL) REPORT OVERVIEW

PayPal's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, PayPal reported revenue of $3,857.00MM vs $3,136.00MM (up 22.99%) and basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.34 (up 29.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PayPal reported revenue of $13,094.00MM vs $10,842.00MM (up 20.77%) and basic earnings per share $1.49 vs $1.16 (up 28.45%). PayPal is expected to report earnings on October 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.20 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Halozyme Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Halozyme Therapeutics reported revenue of $35.20MM vs $33.75MM (up 4.30%) and basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs -$0.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Halozyme Therapeutics reported revenue of $316.61MM vs $146.69MM (up 115.84%) and basic earnings per share $0.46 vs -$0.81. Halozyme Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.60 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

