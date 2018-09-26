Recent Analysis Shows ONE Gas, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Brink's, Signet Jewelers, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, and Brown & Brown Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), and Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), and Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ONE GAS, INC. (OGS) REPORT OVERVIEW

ONE Gas' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ONE Gas reported revenue of $292.52MM vs $279.69MM (up 4.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.39 vs $0.39 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ONE Gas reported revenue of $1,539.63MM vs $1,427.23MM (up 7.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.10 vs $2.67 (up 16.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.38 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OGS

-----------------------------------------

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Koninklijke Philips N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V reported revenue of $5,113.87MM vs $4,724.26MM (up 8.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs $0.30. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V reported revenue of $20,096.73MM vs $27,129.41MM (down 25.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.01 vs $1.75 (up 15.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.19 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PHG

-----------------------------------------

BRINK'S COMPANY (BCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brink's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Brink's reported revenue of $849.70MM vs $805.90MM (up 5.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.11 vs $0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brink's reported revenue of $3,347.00MM vs $3,020.60MM (up 10.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.69 (down 52.17%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.82 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Brink's Company (BCO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BCO

-----------------------------------------

SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED (SIG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Signet Jewelers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Signet Jewelers reported revenue of $1,420.10MM vs $1,399.60MM (up 1.46%) and basic earnings per share -$0.56 vs $1.34. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Signet Jewelers reported revenue of $6,253.00MM vs $6,408.40MM (down 2.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.72 vs $7.13 (up 8.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.43 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

To read the full Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SIG

-----------------------------------------

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP (KNOP) REPORT OVERVIEW

KNOT Offshore Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, KNOT Offshore Partners LP reported revenue of $69.77MM vs $54.41MM (up 28.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.53 (up 13.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, KNOT Offshore Partners LP reported revenue of $219.20MM vs $173.67MM (up 26.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.05 vs $2.29 (down 10.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.45 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KNOP

-----------------------------------------

BROWN & BROWN, INC. (BRO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brown & Brown's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Brown & Brown reported revenue of $473.19MM vs $466.31MM (up 1.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.24 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brown & Brown reported revenue of $1,881.35MM vs $1,766.63MM (up 6.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.43 vs $0.92 (up 55.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.35 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

To read the full Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BRO

-----------------------------------------

