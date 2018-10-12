Recent Analysis Shows Party City Holdco, Commercial Metals, MRC Global, DISH Network, Mednax, and Old Republic International Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD), and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD), and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC. (PRTY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Party City Holdco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Party City Holdco reported revenue of $561.01MM vs $544.88MM (up 2.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.21 (up 42.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Party City Holdco reported revenue of $2,371.57MM vs $2,283.39MM (up 3.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.81 vs $0.98 (up 84.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.04 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

To read the full Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PRTY

-----------------------------------------

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY (CMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Commercial Metals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Commercial Metals reported revenue of $1,204.48MM vs $1,044.71MM (up 15.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.34 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2017 vs August 31st, 2016, Commercial Metals reported revenue of $4,569.68MM vs $4,177.52MM (up 9.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.48 (down 16.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending August 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.18 and is expected to report on October 25th, 2018.

To read the full Commercial Metals Company (CMC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CMC

-----------------------------------------

MRC GLOBAL INC. (MRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

MRC Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MRC Global reported revenue of $3,646.00MM vs $3,041.00MM (up 19.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.28 vs -$1.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 31st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.23 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full MRC Global Inc. (MRC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRC

-----------------------------------------

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION (DISH) REPORT OVERVIEW

DISH Network's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, DISH Network reported revenue of $3,460.85MM vs $3,643.63MM (down 5.02%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $0.09 (up 944.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, DISH Network reported revenue of $14,391.38MM vs $15,212.30MM (down 5.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.50 vs $3.22 (up 39.75%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.35 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full DISH Network Corporation (DISH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DISH

-----------------------------------------

MEDNAX, INC (MD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mednax's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mednax reported revenue of $915.92MM vs $842.94MM (up 8.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $0.69 (up 23.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mednax reported revenue of $3,458.31MM vs $3,183.16MM (up 8.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.47 vs $3.52 (down 1.42%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.13 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Mednax, Inc (MD) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MD

-----------------------------------------

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (ORI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Old Republic International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Old Republic International reported revenue of $1,630.70MM vs $1,499.00MM (up 8.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.39 (up 69.23%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Old Republic International reported revenue of $6,263.10MM vs $5,900.50MM (up 6.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.14 vs $1.80 (up 18.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORI

-----------------------------------------

