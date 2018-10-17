Recent Analysis Shows Repligen, SpartanNash, AZUL SA, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Ichor, and Scorpio Tankers Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN), AZUL SA (NYSE:AZUL), Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN), AZUL SA (NYSE:AZUL), Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed October 15th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

REPLIGEN CORPORATION (RGEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Repligen's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Repligen reported revenue of $47.73MM vs $32.46MM (up 47.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.25 (down 76.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Repligen reported revenue of $141.24MM vs $104.54MM (up 35.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.35 (up 111.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.86 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY (SPTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

SpartanNash's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, SpartanNash reported revenue of $1,895.95MM vs $1,856.20MM (up 2.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.56 (down 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SpartanNash reported revenue of $8,128.08MM vs $7,734.60MM (up 5.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.41 vs $1.52. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.19 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

AZUL SA (AZUL) REPORT OVERVIEW

AZUL SA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, AZUL SA reported revenue of $561.58MM vs $537.15MM (up 4.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.11 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AZUL SA reported revenue of $2,439.67MM vs $1,912.26MM (up 27.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.60 vs -$0.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.88 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (PCRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pacira Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $84.11MM vs $70.93MM (up 18.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.06 vs -$0.49. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $286.63MM vs $276.37MM (up 3.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.07 vs -$1.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.35 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (ICHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ichor's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ichor reported revenue of $248.97MM vs $159.73MM (up 55.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.09 vs $0.40 (up 172.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ichor reported revenue of $655.89MM vs $405.75MM (up 61.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.25 vs $0.92 (up 144.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.83 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

SCORPIO TANKERS INC. (STNG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Scorpio Tankers' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Scorpio Tankers reported revenue of $141.80MM vs $118.42MM (up 19.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs -$0.38. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Scorpio Tankers reported revenue of $512.73MM vs $522.75MM (down 1.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.73 vs -$0.15. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.03 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

