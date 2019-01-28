Recent Analysis Shows Textron, Occidental Petroleum, AtriCure, Chegg, KBR, and V.F. Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

TXT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TXT

OXY DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OXY

ATRC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATRC

CHGG DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHGG

KBR DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KBR

VFC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VFC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 24th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TEXTRON INC. (TXT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Textron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Textron reported revenue of $3,200.00MM vs $3,484.00MM (down 8.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.29 vs $0.60 (up 281.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Textron reported revenue of $14,198.00MM vs $13,788.00MM (up 2.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $3.55 (down 67.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.01 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2020.

To read the full Textron Inc. (TXT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TXT

-----------------------------------------

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Occidental Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Occidental Petroleum reported revenue of $5,216.00MM vs $2,999.00MM (up 73.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.44 vs $0.25 (up 876.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Occidental Petroleum reported revenue of $12,508.00MM vs $10,090.00MM (up 23.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.71 vs -$0.75. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.63 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OXY

-----------------------------------------

ATRICURE, INC. (ATRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

AtriCure's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AtriCure reported revenue of $49.94MM vs $42.15MM (up 18.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AtriCure reported revenue of $174.72MM vs $155.11MM (up 12.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs -$1.05. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.56 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATRC

-----------------------------------------

CHEGG, INC. (CHGG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chegg's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Chegg reported revenue of $74.24MM vs $62.64MM (up 18.51%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chegg reported revenue of $255.07MM vs $254.09MM (up 0.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.15 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHGG

-----------------------------------------

KBR, INC. (KBR) REPORT OVERVIEW

KBR's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, KBR reported revenue of $1,278.00MM vs $1,034.00MM (up 23.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.32 (up 28.13%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, KBR reported revenue of $4,171.00MM vs $4,268.00MM (down 2.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.06 vs -$0.43. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.66 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full KBR, Inc. (KBR) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KBR

-----------------------------------------

V.F. CORPORATION (VFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

V.F.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, V.F. reported revenue of $3,907.39MM vs $3,392.93MM (up 15.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $0.98 (up 30.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, V.F. reported revenue of $11,811.18MM vs $11,026.15MM (up 7.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.54 vs $2.58 (down 40.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.23 and is expected to report on May 3rd, 2019.

To read the full V.F. Corporation (VFC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VFC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.