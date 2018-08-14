Recent Analysis Shows Williams Partners, GameStop, Opko Health, Athersys, CSX, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

WPZ DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WPZ

GME DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GME

OPK DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OPK

ATHX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATHX

CSX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CSX

KTOS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KTOS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

WILLIAMS PARTNERS L.P. (WPZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Williams Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Williams Partners reported revenue of $2,086.00MM vs $1,919.00MM (up 8.70%) and basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.33 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Williams Partners reported revenue of $8,010.00MM vs $7,491.00MM (up 6.93%) and basic earnings per share $0.90 vs -$0.17. Williams Partners is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.04 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WPZ

-----------------------------------------

GAMESTOP CORP. (GME) REPORT OVERVIEW

GameStop's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, GameStop reported revenue of $1,934.00MM vs $2,045.90MM (down 5.47%) and basic earnings per share $0.28 vs $0.58 (down 51.72%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, GameStop reported revenue of $9,224.60MM vs $8,607.90MM (up 7.16%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $3.42 (down 90.06%). GameStop is expected to report earnings on August 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.70 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

To read the full GameStop Corp. (GME) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GME

-----------------------------------------

OPKO HEALTH, INC. (OPK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Opko Health's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Opko Health reported revenue of $263.69MM vs $292.60MM (down 9.88%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Opko Health reported revenue of $1,067.50MM vs $1,221.66MM (down 12.62%) and basic earnings per share -$0.55 vs -$0.05. Opko Health is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.26 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OPK

-----------------------------------------

ATHERSYS, INC. (ATHX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Athersys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Athersys reported revenue of $19.39MM vs $0.67MM (up 2,798.51%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Athersys reported revenue of $3.71MM vs $17.35MM (down 78.62%) and basic earnings per share -$0.29 vs -$0.18. Athersys is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.44 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

To read the full Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATHX

-----------------------------------------

CSX CORPORATION (CSX) REPORT OVERVIEW

CSX's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CSX reported revenue of $3,102.00MM vs $2,933.00MM (up 5.76%) and basic earnings per share $1.02 vs $0.55 (up 85.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CSX reported revenue of $11,408.00MM vs $11,069.00MM (up 3.06%) and basic earnings per share $6.01 vs $1.81 (up 232.04%). CSX is expected to report earnings on October 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.96 and is expected to report on January 15th, 2019.

To read the full CSX Corporation (CSX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CSX

-----------------------------------------

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC. (KTOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported revenue of $151.20MM vs $147.90MM (up 2.23%) and basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported revenue of $751.90MM vs $668.70MM (up 12.44%) and basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$0.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.30 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KTOS

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.