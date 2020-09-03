Log in
Recent rains revive Argentine wheat but some yield damage seen -exchange

09/03/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Rains over recent days brought relief to parched wheat fields in central Argentina, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, although some damage to yields was expected to be irreversible after months of extraordinarily dry weather.

Argentine growers have planted 6.5 million hectares (16.1 million acres) with wheat, to be harvested in December and January, according to the exchange. Exchange analysts cut their original sowing estimate of 6.8 million hectares earlier this season due to the dryness.

"Soil moisture conditions as they pertain to wheat have improved in central and southern parts of the agricultural belt, thanks to the rains that fell over the preceding week," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

"However, considering the growth limitations that the crop has suffered due to dryness so far this season, irreversible declines are expected on potential yields," it said.

Argentina is a major wheat exporter, mostly to neighboring Brazil. Last season the South American grains powerhouse harvested 18.8 million tonnes of wheat from a planting area of 6.6 million hectares, according to exchange data. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Marguerita Choy)

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.05% 88.1247 Delayed Quote.31.84%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 74.31 Delayed Quote.24.02%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.44% 547.75 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
