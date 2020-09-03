Recent rains revive Argentine wheat but some yield damage seen -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Rains over recent days
brought relief to parched wheat fields in central Argentina, the
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, although some
damage to yields was expected to be irreversible after months of
extraordinarily dry weather.
Argentine growers have planted 6.5 million hectares (16.1
million acres) with wheat, to be harvested in December and
January, according to the exchange. Exchange analysts cut their
original sowing estimate of 6.8 million hectares earlier this
season due to the dryness.
"Soil moisture conditions as they pertain to wheat have
improved in central and southern parts of the agricultural belt,
thanks to the rains that fell over the preceding week," the
exchange said in its weekly crop report.
"However, considering the growth limitations that the crop
has suffered due to dryness so far this season, irreversible
declines are expected on potential yields," it said.
Argentina is a major wheat exporter, mostly to neighboring
Brazil. Last season the South American grains powerhouse
harvested 18.8 million tonnes of wheat from a planting area of
6.6 million hectares, according to exchange data.
