Recently Promoted Sixth-Tier Club, Altrincham FC Re-Sign with STATS

Forward-Thinking Robins Are One of the First Non-EPL or EFL Club Using STATS’ Advanced Data

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, has announced a new agreement to continue working with Altrincham Football Club, providing STATS Tier 6+ data for the 2018/19 season. Using STATS Tier 6+ data last season, Altrincham FC won the Northern Premier League to be promoted to the National League North. The forward-thinking team were the only club outside the top-four UK tiers to use this level of data from STATS last season, with the vast majority of clients being English Premier League and Football League clubs.

“STATS are one of the industry leaders in data collection and analysis, and we are delighted to have them on board once again this season,” Altrincham director Rob Esteva said. “As a part-time club that will face some full-time opponents this season, we have to bridge that gap, and this is just one of the ways in which we aim to do so.”

According to assistant manager Neil Sorvel, the data produced in the reports enables the coaching staff and team to focus their training sessions and pinpoints areas for improvement for the players as individuals and units within the team.

“The depth of data in these reports is outstanding, and over the course of the season it allows us to benchmark performance levels,” Sorvel said. “Combined with the accompanying video, it provides us with the ability to highlight the positives to praise players as well as make constructive feedback that is backed up by data and video.”

STATS Tier 6+ data represent the highest detail of live single-match coverage from STATS. It includes over 2,700 separate events per game, each with the timestamps, positions and players/teams involved.

“We at STATS are pleased to have Altrincham FC on board for the second consecutive season,” STATS sales executive Marc Flynn commented. “Using data to prepare for and review performance in the sixth tier of English football shows the forward-thinking nature at the club. We look forward to working alongside Altrincham FC this season and hope they can build on the success of last season.”

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005172/en/