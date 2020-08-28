Recently Published Study Shows Effective Treatment for Early-Stage Breast Cancer

The TARGIT Collaborative Group (TCG) is pleased to announce publication of the long-term results of the Targeted Intraoperative Radiotherapy Trial (TARGIT-A Trial) comparing partial breast single fraction targeted intraoperative radiotherapy (TARGIT-IORT) to 3-6 week post-operative whole breast radiotherapy, demonstrating equivalent long-term outcomes between the two treatments. The results of the trial were published on August 19, 2020 in the British Medical Journal (www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m2836).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005309/en/

Targeted intraoperative radiotherapy demonstrates equivalent long-term outcomes to post-operative whole breast radiotherapy. (Graphic: TCG)

The TARGIT-A Trial was a 2,298-patient multicenter, international, randomized controlled trial evaluating the use of TARGIT-IORT using the Intrabeam System (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.) as a method of delivering IORT. TARGIT-IORT is typically administered in less than 30 minutes at the time of lumpectomy. TARGIT-IORT is the only method of delivering IORT widely available in the U.S. for which effectiveness has been proven in a randomized control trial.

Dr. Valery Uhl, Radiation Oncologist and President of the TCG, stated: “We now have long-term proof that TARGIT-IORT is not only an effective—but in many ways superior—treatment for early-stage breast cancer. Every hospital where breast cancer surgery is performed should offer this form of radiation treatment to their breast cancer patients. Not only are long-term local control and cancer survival outcomes similar to whole breast radiotherapy, but mortality from other causes was lower in the IORT arm. TARGIT-IORT should be considered the new standard of treatment for early-stage breast cancer based on this large, multi-institutional, prospective, randomized controlled trial.”

The TARGIT-A trial is largely responsible for the widespread adoption of IORT as a treatment option for early-stage breast cancer in the U.S. IORT is now covered by Medicare and most health plans. According to Breast Surgeon, Dr. Dennis Holmes, a TCG Founder and TARGIT-A Trial publication co-author, “in addition to being efficacious, separate publications have shown TARGIT-IORT to be associated with fewer side effects, improved quality of life, and reduced healthcare cost compared to whole breast radiotherapy.”

Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgeon and Secretary/Treasurer of TCG noted: “TARGIT-IORT is a safe, convenient, cost-effective alternative to WBRT that has virtually no side-effects and better cosmetic outcomes by virtue of its targeted therapy. I believe this establishes a new standard for patient-centered, precision oncology and should be offered to all breast cancer patients that meet eligibility requirements. Furthermore, the lower non-cancer mortality rates associated with IORT warrants further study.”

About TCG

The TARGIT Collaborative Group is a national organization of radiation oncologists, cancer surgeons, physicists, and other experts in intraoperative radiotherapy working collaboratively to improve cancer patient care through education, patient advocacy, mentorship, and collaborative research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005309/en/