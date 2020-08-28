Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recently Published Study Shows Effective Treatment for Early-Stage Breast Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 12:34pm EDT

The TARGIT Collaborative Group (TCG) is pleased to announce publication of the long-term results of the Targeted Intraoperative Radiotherapy Trial (TARGIT-A Trial) comparing partial breast single fraction targeted intraoperative radiotherapy (TARGIT-IORT) to 3-6 week post-operative whole breast radiotherapy, demonstrating equivalent long-term outcomes between the two treatments. The results of the trial were published on August 19, 2020 in the British Medical Journal (www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m2836).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005309/en/

Targeted intraoperative radiotherapy demonstrates equivalent long-term outcomes to post-operative whole breast radiotherapy. (Graphic: TCG)

Targeted intraoperative radiotherapy demonstrates equivalent long-term outcomes to post-operative whole breast radiotherapy. (Graphic: TCG)

The TARGIT-A Trial was a 2,298-patient multicenter, international, randomized controlled trial evaluating the use of TARGIT-IORT using the Intrabeam System (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.) as a method of delivering IORT. TARGIT-IORT is typically administered in less than 30 minutes at the time of lumpectomy. TARGIT-IORT is the only method of delivering IORT widely available in the U.S. for which effectiveness has been proven in a randomized control trial.

Dr. Valery Uhl, Radiation Oncologist and President of the TCG, stated: “We now have long-term proof that TARGIT-IORT is not only an effective—but in many ways superior—treatment for early-stage breast cancer. Every hospital where breast cancer surgery is performed should offer this form of radiation treatment to their breast cancer patients. Not only are long-term local control and cancer survival outcomes similar to whole breast radiotherapy, but mortality from other causes was lower in the IORT arm. TARGIT-IORT should be considered the new standard of treatment for early-stage breast cancer based on this large, multi-institutional, prospective, randomized controlled trial.”

The TARGIT-A trial is largely responsible for the widespread adoption of IORT as a treatment option for early-stage breast cancer in the U.S. IORT is now covered by Medicare and most health plans. According to Breast Surgeon, Dr. Dennis Holmes, a TCG Founder and TARGIT-A Trial publication co-author, “in addition to being efficacious, separate publications have shown TARGIT-IORT to be associated with fewer side effects, improved quality of life, and reduced healthcare cost compared to whole breast radiotherapy.”

Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgeon and Secretary/Treasurer of TCG noted: “TARGIT-IORT is a safe, convenient, cost-effective alternative to WBRT that has virtually no side-effects and better cosmetic outcomes by virtue of its targeted therapy. I believe this establishes a new standard for patient-centered, precision oncology and should be offered to all breast cancer patients that meet eligibility requirements. Furthermore, the lower non-cancer mortality rates associated with IORT warrants further study.”

About TCG

The TARGIT Collaborative Group is a national organization of radiation oncologists, cancer surgeons, physicists, and other experts in intraoperative radiotherapy working collaboratively to improve cancer patient care through education, patient advocacy, mentorship, and collaborative research.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
12:42pBIGCOMMERCE : U.S. IPO market channels spirit of '99 to tee up bumper 2020
RE
12:40pIT'S OFFICIAL : Americas Cardroom is Going Public
PR
12:40pBEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 28th AUGUST
PU
12:40pALYI May Surpass $100 Million Investment Target
NE
12:35pBIGCOMMERCE : U.S. IPO market channels spirit of '99 to tee up bumper 2020
RE
12:35pTHOUGHTFUL BRANDS : Launches Ecommerce Tech LLC Newly formed subsidiary follows software acquisition; will grow and manage eCommerce operations for Thoughtful Brands
PU
12:35pAVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
12:35pAROUNDTOWN : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
12:34pRecently Published Study Shows Effective Treatment for Early-Stage Breast Cancer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group