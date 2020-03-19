Log in
Receptor Life Sciences Secures U.S. Patent for its Oral Absorption Enhancing Excipients with Cannabinoids

03/19/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Receptor Life Sciences (“RLS”), a leading biopharmaceutical company developing FDA regulated oral and inhaled cannabinoid medicines, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the Company a Patent for compositions comprising cannabinoids and the company’s oral absorption enhancing excipients: U.S. Patent No. 10,588,974.

Receptor’s excipients increase oral cannabinoid bioavailability, reduce time to onset and can be formulated as either liquid or solid dosage forms.  These products are specifically designed to overcome the challenges of poor, highly variable absorption and long time to onset characteristic of currently available oral cannabinoid medicines.

“This patent provides strong patent coverage for RLS’ oral delivery technology platform,” said Greg Wesner, Founder, CEO, and General Counsel, Receptor Life Sciences.  “The patent provides a broad and versatile foundation for the development of a disruptive product line in oral cannabinoid medicines.”

“The simplicity and versatility of RLS oral delivery system allows clear differentiation from the numerous traditional approaches prevalent in the industry; and is based on an excipient granted FDA-approval in other products,” added Andrea Leone-Bay Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Receptor Life Sciences.

Dr. Leone-Bay is an internationally recognized authority on inhaled dry powder and oral drug delivery technologies.  The new patent is her 111th.  

For more information about the company and its clinical product pipeline, please visit www.receptorlife.com.

ABOUT RECEPTOR HOLDINGS AND RECEPTOR LIFE SCIENCES
Seattle-based RHI owns or exclusively licenses drug delivery technologies enabling high bioavailability, rapid onset of action and low variability.  These technologies are being leveraged to develop prescription and over-the-counter cannabinoid medicines for the U.S. and global markets.

Receptor Life Sciences, Inc. (RLS), is a subsidiary of RHI focused on FDA-regulated drug development.  RLS will use RHI drug delivery technologies to develop cannabinoid medicines for multiple therapeutic indications.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Receptor Life Sciences does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

Contact:David Sheon
 202 422-6999
 media@receptorlife.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
