Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recharge Clinic Delivers Lasting Laser Hair Removal with the Astanza MeDioStar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 08:08am EDT

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Clinic is now offering fast, long-lasting, and pain-free laser hair removal with the Astanza MeDioStar diode laser. Recharge Clinic is Ocala's leading revitalization clinic and offers a wide range of aesthetic and medical services including superior laser hair removal, hormone therapy, photofacials, regenerative therapy, medical weight loss, and more. With the addition of the MeDioStar, Recharge Clinic plans to remove unwanted hair for all skin types.

"Recharge Clinic provides the latest aesthetic procedures to help our patients look great, and more importantly, feel great," said Cynthia Tieche, owner. "We are so excited to add the Astanza MeDioStar laser to our practice and start delivering faster, safer, pain-free laser treatments to our patients with unwanted hair."

The Astanza MeDioStar is a revolutionary diode laser that offers long-lasting hair removal results for patients of all skin types, even newly tanned skin. The MeDioStar uses a unique 810 nm and 940 nm wavelength combination to ensure optimal melanin absorption while protecting the surrounding skin tissue. Furthermore, the MeDioStar uses an industry-leading 10 cm2 spot size for better penetration to precisely target and destroy deeply embedded hair follicles. This large spot size can also perform treatments in as little as 4 minutes on large body areas like the back, chest, and full legs.

"Dr. Tieche and the Recharge Clinic staff are true professionals that are dedicated to results and the success of their patients," said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. "We couldn't be happier to partner with them and have our Astanza MeDioStar technology used by such a hardworking team who prioritizes their patients' wants and outcomes."

Recharge Clinic is currently offering introductory pricing for laser hair removal through September. Call (352)-512-9996 to schedule a free consultation.

About Recharge Clinic

Recharge Clinic is a revitalization clinic that provides a variety of medical and aesthetic services, including stem cell therapy, laser hair removal, spider vein removal, injectables, and more. The clinic is owned and led by Dr. Steven Tieche, M.D. who is a board certified physician in anesthesiology and his wife, Cynthia Tieche, who is certified in sports nutrition, personal training, wellness coaching, and more.

To schedule a consultation, visit https://rechargeocalaclinic.com/ or call (352)-512-9996. Recharge Clinic is located at 47 SW 17th Street, Suite A Ocala, Florida 34471. 

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recharge-clinic-delivers-lasting-laser-hair-removal-with-the-astanza-mediostar-301120568.html

SOURCE Astanza Laser


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Change in 's Leadership Team
AQ
08:32aAGF MANAGEMENT : Announces New ETF, Management Fee Reductions and Series Terminations for Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund
AQ
08:32aMAKO MINING : Drilling at Las Conchitas Hits Multiple Intercepts at the Bayacun Zone, Highlighted by 22.26 g/t Gold Over 4.30 Meters (True Width) Within a Wider Mineralized Zone of 16.1 Meters (True Width)
AQ
08:32aARES STRATEGIC MINING INC : . Completes Delineation Drilling Assaying and Confirms High Grades of Naturally Occurring Fluorspar
AQ
08:32aXANDER RESOURCES : Retains Orix Geoscience Inc. for Val d'Or East Senneville Properties with Over 90 Sq. Kms of Contiguous Mining Claims
AQ
08:32aSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Announces IRB Approval for Phase 3 Clinical Trial Protocol for Bucillamine in COVID-19
AQ
08:32aBACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year
BU
08:32aREADY TO GO ON DAY ONE : Agora Cyber Charter School Students Already Equipped for Success
BU
08:32aTENAX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Late-Breaking Results from the HELP Study Accepted for Presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group