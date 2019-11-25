Log in
Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month high

11/25/2019 | 12:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Monday on renewed hopes an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year while further signs the Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their highest since September 2018.

The main index climbed 1%, boosted by miners <.FTNMX1770> and Asia-focused financial stocks HSBC and Prudential after the U.S. national security adviser said a preliminary trade deal was possible this year.

The index, which jumped more than 1% in the previous session, was also supported by a 3% gain in Burberry after rival LVMH agreed to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany for $16.2 billion.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 rose 1.1%, in tandem with sterling after opinion polls showed the Conservatives were still favourites to win the Dec. 12 election, raising the likelihood of Brexit happening.

The mid-cap index has gained 2.5% since Oct. 29, when parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election, and hit its highest since Sept. 4, 2018.

Blue-chip housebuilders such as Berkeley, Barratt and Persimmon climbed about 1.5% each while UK-exposed banks such as Lloyds, Barclays and RBS advanced nearly 2%.

JP Morgan's basket of London-listed firms that make their cash at home rallied 1.4% to its highest since April.

However, shares of Restaurant Group slumped nearly 9% after the owner of Frankie & Benny's reported slowing like-for-like sales growth at its Wagamama business in Britain.

Hochschild Mining, which fell 9% on Friday after a lacklustre production outlook for 2020, also underperformed, losing another 7% and hitting its lowest in almost six months.

Despite a firmer pound, the exporter-heavy FTSE posted gains as Sino-U.S. trade sentiment was boosted by China's assurance of stronger protections for intellectual property, which analysts have identified as a key factor in trade talks.

"The move suggests that key concessions are being made in order to increase the prospects of a partial U.S.-China deal, which is giving investors another opportunity to capitalise on risk-on trading activity," FXTM analyst Han Tan said.

IAG rose 2% after British Airways and its pilots union BALPA reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history.

By Shashwat Awasthi and Yadarisa Shabong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.62% 172 Delayed Quote.12.45%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 1.94% 672.2 Delayed Quote.42.48%
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.86% 4543 Delayed Quote.28.20%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2.71% 2088 Delayed Quote.17.14%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC -5.70% 160.4 Delayed Quote.9.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.52% 582.8 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 1.91% 565.8 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 2.21% 60.87 Delayed Quote.15.31%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 2.02% 404.25 Real-time Quote.53.47%
PERSIMMON 1.99% 2563 Delayed Quote.30.21%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.14% 1334 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP -8.42% 133.7 Delayed Quote.2.38%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 2.05% 229.5 Delayed Quote.3.78%
