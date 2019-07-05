Log in
Recipe Unlimited : to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results

07/05/2019 | 04:58am EDT

VAUGHAN, ON, July 4, 2019/CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) will be releasing 2019 second quarter financial results on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com) after the close of markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Recipe has scheduled a conference call to discuss 2019 second quarter results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, August 9, 2019.

To access the call, please call (647) 427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191, five to ten minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is 5067639. A telephone replay of the call will be available until midnight on August 30, 2019. To access the replay, please dial (416) 849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 5067639.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) is Canada'soldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 31, 2019, Recipe had 22 brands and 1,382 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Recipe Unlimited Corp., Ken Grondin, (905) 760-2244, Chief Financial Officer, Email: kgrondin@recipeunlimited.com or investorrelations@recipeunlimited.com

Disclaimer

Recipe Unlimited Corporation published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:57:10 UTC
