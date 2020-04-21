Reciprocity : Expands Executive Leadership Team With New COO, Vice President of Product

Enterprise and Cloud Software Veterans to Drive Customer Success, Sales, Marketing and Product for Information Security Risk and Compliance Leader

Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, today announced it has named Michael Geller as COO and has appointed Scott Nash as Vice President of Product. The additions of Geller and Nash will bolster the Reciprocity executive team, and help position the company as it moves to the next level of growth in the information security risk and compliance market.

A seasoned executive, Geller has over 25 years of demonstrated leadership and achievement building high-growth SaaS businesses. As COO, Geller will play a critical role in accelerating Reciprocity’s continued growth while leading the day-to-day operations of the go-to-market team. Prior to joining Reciprocity, Geller served as Vice President and General Manager at BlueJeans Network, which was recently acquired by Verizon. At BlueJeans, he set the strategic vision and drove record business growth in the Americas. Previously, Geller was the CEO of Preact, a leading customer success SaaS company. He has also held executive leadership positions at Rafter, Yahoo!, Homestead, and Infoseek. Geller has also served as an advisor to companies including Box and Entelo.

Nash has more than 20 years of experience setting product strategy and leading high-performing product organizations. As Vice President of Product, Nash will be responsible for the architecture of ZenGRC, the award-winning cloud-based GRC platform. Nash comes to Reciprocity after serving as Vice President of Products at Decision Engines, where he led design and development of a cloud-based AI platform. Prior, Nash guided the product roadmap at Marketo, leading the product team responsible for a SaaS platform handling two billion transactions per month. He has also held senior product leadership positions at GT Nexus, C3 and Oracle.

“Michael and Scott are both respected industry leaders with proven track records. With them on board, I’m confident we’ll continue to surpass our aggressive growth milestones in the years to come,” said Ken Lynch, CEO at Reciprocity. “Michael’s experience in leading innovative, high-performing customer success, sales and marketing teams, coupled with his achievements in delivering real results that impact the bottom line, make him the perfect addition to the Reciprocity executive team. Meanwhile, Scott’s product expertise and leadership will be instrumental in reinforcing ZenGRC as the solution of choice for companies in solving their information security risk and compliance issues. We have plans to do big things in 2020 and beyond, and I’m thrilled to have such visionary leaders join us in bringing cutting-edge capabilities to our global users.”

This news follows recent announcements including:

To learn more about Reciprocity’s executive leadership team and the ZenGRC information security risk and compliance solution, please visit reciprocitylabs.com

Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

Reciprocity, ZenGRC and ZenConnect are trademarks and registered trademarks of Reciprocity in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Reciprocity. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005293/en/