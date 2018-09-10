Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recleim : Ranks 101st on Inc. Magazine’s 2018 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 09:11am EDT

Following another year of tremendous growth, Recleim, an innovative appliance and HVAC recycling company, earned its highest spot on Inc. Magazine’s 2018 list of America’s 500 fastest growing companies. The ranking is the company’s second consecutive and represents a remarkable one-year climb from number 456 in 2017 to 101 this year.

Recleim’s annual revenue grew to $36.1 million, a remarkable 3,621 percent increase over the prior period.

“We are honored to have achieved a second consecutive Inc. 500 ranking,” said Recleim CEO Steve Bush. “Our continued progress and success are attributable to our dedicated employees and the clients who care deeply about doing good for their businesses, their communities and the environment.”

Last year, Recleim expanded their commitment to community revitalization by opening new de-manufacturing plants in Philadelphia, Pa. and Lima, Ohio which will complement the operations of the company’s flagship facility in Graniteville, South Carolina. Collectively, the Pennsylvania and Ohio operations have created more than 100 new jobs, and more employment opportunities are forthcoming in the Dallas area, where Recleim plans to open another plant.

“We’re excited to continue working with appliance retailers, manufacturers, utilities and other clients at a time when customers expect these organizations to stand for more than just their financial statements,” Bush said. “Our continued growth is testament to our regulatory and logistics expertise that we use to help businesses and organizations dramatically improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their recycling programs.”

For more information about Recleim and their achievements, visit recleim.com.

About Recleim

Recleim, founded in 2012, provides collection, transportation, de-manufacturing and resource recovery services for end-of-life appliances, HVAC units and vending machines for a variety of clients including utilities, retailers and manufacturers. Recleim converts the appliances and other items into commodities such as plastic, aluminum, copper, steel and pelletized foam, which are then sold for reuse. Recleim specializes in reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions through the capture and destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) and High-Global Warming Potential (GWP) gases that are used as refrigerants and as blowing agents contained in the insulation foam lining of some refrigerated units. Recleim currently operates facilities across the Midwest and along the Eastern Seaboard and has advanced de-manufacturing facilities in Graniteville, South Carolina, Philadelphia, Pa. and Lima, Ohio. For more information, please visit recleim.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pCHINESE PEOPLE : Muasher meets Chinese delegation, discusses tourism, infrastructure
AQ
03:49pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
PR
03:49pNEDBANK : Land issue is a threat to banks
AQ
03:49pAmerican Associated Pharmacies Taps FDS to Bring its Members a State-of-the-Art Business Intelligence Solution
GL
03:47pMEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue August, 2018
PU
03:47pTHOMSON REUTERS : boosts FX trade analysis and best execution capabilities | Thomson Reuters
PU
03:47pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : to Showcase Software-Driven Technologies at Shop.org for Secure, Seamless and Personalized Consumer Journeys
PU
03:47pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd (Sibanye-Stillwater)
PU
03:47pBP : UniHouse Assists Major Energy Organisation in Providing Graduate Scholarships for Local Staff
AQ
03:47pTESLA : Watch Elon Musk play the most boring Xbox game ever
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
3UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
4SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : SENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.