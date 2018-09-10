Recleim : Ranks 101st on Inc. Magazine’s 2018 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Following another year of tremendous growth, Recleim, an innovative
appliance and HVAC recycling company, earned its highest spot on Inc.
Magazine’s 2018 list of America’s 500 fastest growing companies. The
ranking is the company’s second consecutive and represents a remarkable
one-year climb from number 456 in 2017 to 101 this year.
Recleim’s annual revenue grew to $36.1 million, a remarkable 3,621
percent increase over the prior period.
“We are honored to have achieved a second consecutive Inc. 500 ranking,”
said Recleim CEO Steve Bush. “Our continued progress and success are
attributable to our dedicated employees and the clients who care deeply
about doing good for their businesses, their communities and the
environment.”
Last year, Recleim expanded their commitment to community revitalization
by opening new de-manufacturing plants in Philadelphia, Pa. and Lima,
Ohio which will complement the operations of the company’s flagship
facility in Graniteville, South Carolina. Collectively, the Pennsylvania
and Ohio operations have created more than 100 new jobs, and more
employment opportunities are forthcoming in the Dallas area, where
Recleim plans to open another plant.
“We’re excited to continue working with appliance retailers,
manufacturers, utilities and other clients at a time when customers
expect these organizations to stand for more than just their financial
statements,” Bush said. “Our continued growth is testament to our
regulatory and logistics expertise that we use to help businesses and
organizations dramatically improve the efficiency and effectiveness of
their recycling programs.”
For more information about Recleim and their achievements, visit recleim.com.
About Recleim
Recleim, founded in 2012, provides collection, transportation,
de-manufacturing and resource recovery services for end-of-life
appliances, HVAC units and vending machines for a variety of clients
including utilities, retailers and manufacturers. Recleim converts the
appliances and other items into commodities such as plastic, aluminum,
copper, steel and pelletized foam, which are then sold for reuse.
Recleim specializes in reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions through
the capture and destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) and
High-Global Warming Potential (GWP) gases that are used as refrigerants
and as blowing agents contained in the insulation foam lining of some
refrigerated units. Recleim currently operates facilities across the
Midwest and along the Eastern Seaboard and has advanced de-manufacturing
facilities in Graniteville, South Carolina, Philadelphia, Pa. and Lima,
Ohio. For more information, please visit recleim.com.
