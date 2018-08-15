Log in
Recognized Market Leader BeyondTrust Announces Significant Growth in the 1st Half of 2018

08/15/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced extremely strong second quarter and 2018 year-to-date results, with a significant revenue increase, hundreds of new customers, accelerating growth outside of North America, and a growing channel. 2018 1st half highlights include:

  • Over 100 percent revenue growth in PowerBroker Password Safe, the company’s comprehensive Privileged Account and Session Management (PASM) solution
  • 60 percent revenue growth in multi-product business, highlighting the breadth and depth of BeyondTrust solutions and indicating strong demand for the PAM platform
  • Over 25 percent growth in revenue from cross-selling new products to existing customers, highlighting the value customers receive from BeyondTrust solutions and the ease of plugging new solutions into the central PowerBroker platform
  • Nearly 200 new organizations added to the growing family of BeyondTrust customers
  • Accelerating growth outside of North America, driven by 50 percent+ growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and 80 percent+ growth in Latin America, demonstrating continued high global demand for privileged access management solutions

With these results, the company extended its leadership position with the most comprehensive privileged access management (PAM) solution available today.

As IT leverages next-generation technologies including cloud infrastructure and IoT, and business processes like DevSecOps in their environments, enterprises are optimistic about the business benefits these technologies can bring. In fact, in a recent BeyondTrust survey, 90 percent of enterprises are engaged with at least one next-generation technology or process, yet 78 percent of respondents cited security risks associated with next-generation technologies as somewhat to extremely large. Privileged access management solutions like BeyondTrust’s unified platform ease this transition for IT and facilitate the move to these technologies according to 82 percent of respondents.

“With over 100 percent growth in our privileged password and session management solution and the addition of several blue-chip customers it is clear that our products and vision are resonating in the marketplace,” said Kevin Hickey, President and CEO at BeyondTrust. “We are excited to help address our customers’ current security needs and look forward to addressing their future needs as they deploy the critical privilege security layer across their on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.”

“The continued expansion of more than 20 new partners in BeyondTrust’s global partner network alone thus far in the first half of the year has been an exciting development,” said Joseph Schramm, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “In addition, our consulting and Global SI program continues to show continued accelerated growth and has delivered nearly a dozen key customer wins.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risks: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust’s security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust
Blog: www.beyondtrust.com/blog
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw
Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust
P: (801) 373-7888
E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
