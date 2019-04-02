Recognizing the Caregiver-Pharmacist Connection on National Caregiver Day

Teva Canada and Huddol collaborate to offer innovative solutions for
Caregivers through the Pharmacy team
On National Caregiver Day, a special panel discussion featuring some of
the country’s leading experts in caregiving and pharmacy, will provide
insight into the current state of caregiving and how optimizing the
caregiver-pharmacist relationship is an important step towards
supporting this untrained, and often overwhelmed group.
Leading up to the discussion, there will be a screening of The
Caregivers' Club documentary, which showcases the isolated world of
caregivers and explores the lives of four Canadian families over the
course of a year. It shadows their daily struggles caring for relatives
with dementia and the challenges experienced by many Canadian caregivers.
Today, in Canada, there are more than 8.1 million people providing care
to a family member or friend. According to findings from the Canadian
Carers Pulse Survey (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., May 2018),
69 per cent of respondents reveal caregiving has taken a toll on their
emotional health, while over half said it affected their physical
health. Interestingly, 79 per cent of respondents also think that the
role of caregivers needs to be better recognized by pharmacists.
Recognizing the importance of the caregiver-pharmacist connection, Teva
Canada, part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE:
TEVA), collaborated with the Canadian Caregiver Network (CCN) and its
digital support solution for caregivers – Huddol – a web and mobile app
that connects caregivers into a collaborative network to share and
connect with peers. The combination of these efforts led to the
development of the Caregiver Friendly Pharmacy program which
includes accredited training for pharmacy teams and online resources
that are further supported with a mapping tool that helps caregivers
find a pharmacy in their local area that specializes in their needs at TevaCaregivers.com.
After a multi-year research program based on input from more than 2,000
patients, caregivers, physicians and pharmacists, Teva Canada recognized
the important role for pharmacists in caregiver self-care and
empowerment and the need for a stronger support network between
pharmacists and caregivers. Results of the Teva Huddol CFP Outcomes
Report5 found that 83 per cent of caregivers pick
up medication for a loved one and that 78 per cent of caregivers say the
pharmacist is important in making them feel competent and confident in
managing medication for the care recipient.
A recent article in Canadian Medical Association Journal6
cites that most Canadian caregivers do not have access to
caregiver-specific education and supports despite evidence that these
can improve their well-being and that of the care recipient.
“We know from research that despite playing a vital role in providing
healthcare support, 90 per cent of Canadians say the Canadian healthcare
system would suffer if caregivers were not taking such an active role,”
said Christine Poulin, Teva Canada’s General Manager. "We also
understand the scope of responsibilities that rest on caregivers and,
with advances like the Caregiver Friendly Pharmacy program, are
committed to providing the information and support they need in
partnership with the pharmacy team.”
Additional Teva Canada Research Findings:
-
62 per cent of caregivers say caregiving has had an impact on their
social life;
-
56 per cent of caregivers said caregiving has had an impact on their
family life;
-
50 per cent of caregivers feel unheard and misunderstood by the people
around them;
-
49 per cent of caregivers said caregiving has affected their
relationship with their partner;
-
45 per cent of caregivers said they do not have anyone to speak to
about their day-to-day experiences as a caregiver;
-
25 per cent of caregivers are unsure about the treatment program or
condition of the person they are caring for, consistent with findings
from previous research.
“Too often caregivers go unnoticed as they move through the healthcare
system – but we know they play such an important role in advocating,
mediating and coordinating as they interact with health care
professionals,” says Mark Stolow, CEO, Huddol and President, Canadian
Caregiver Network. “We saw a clear opportunity to help optimize the
relationship between caregivers and the pharmacy team and build on our
mission to engage caregivers as critical healthcare stakeholders.”
|
|
Event Details
|
|
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Isabel Bader Theatre
|
6:00 pm – 8:15 pm EDT
|
|
|
|
|
93 Charles Street West, Toronto, ON M5S 2C7
|
Doors Open: 6:00 pm
|
|
|
|
|
https://goo.gl/maps/Jw145dzTqxQ2
|
Welcome: 6:15 pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Screening: 6:30 pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Panel: 7:30 pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Panel – Recognizing the Caregiver-Pharmacist Connection
Moderator
Mark Stolow – CEO, Huddol and President, Canadian Caregiver Network
Panelists
-
Claire Webster – Former Caregiver and Founder, Caregiver Crosswalk
-
Catherine Suridjan – Director of Policy and Knowledge Translation,
Carers Canada
-
David Boughner – Senior Director Commercial Management, Teva Canada
Limited
-
Iris Krawchenko – Pharmacist and Caregiver
-
Mike Boivin – Pharmacist and Caregiver
-
Scott Russell – CEO, Alzheimer Society of Toronto
Admission is free with a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Society in
recognition of their efforts to support caregivers.
IN PERSON Event Registration:
https://tevacaregivers.eventbrite.ca
LIVE WEBCAST Event Registration
https://tevacaregivers-livestream.eventbrite.ca
About Teva Canada Limited
Teva Canada Limited, headquartered in Toronto, has provided affordable
healthcare solutions for over 50 years, with sales of more than $1.2
billion7 in 2019 and nearly 250,0008 prescriptions
filled with our products every day. Originally Novopharm Limited, Teva
Canada Limited specializes in the development, production and marketing
of high-quality generic prescription pharmaceuticals and through our
branded division, Teva Canada Innovation, focuses on a diverse line of
innovative products in a variety of therapeutic areas. Teva Canada
employs more than 1,000 professionals, markets more than 400products
in 1,000 SKUs9 in Canada and is a subsidiary of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the world’s largest generic drug maker.
For more information, visit: www.tevacanada.com
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global
leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas,
including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic
products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet
patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty,
OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully
integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global
infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and
environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with
production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 43,000
professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients.
Learn more at: www.tevapharm.com
*Teva Canada will not be providing any medical or legal advice at this
event, nor promoting any products. The views of the speakers are not
necessarily those of Teva Canada.
|
________________________
|
1
|
|
Source: Canadian Medical Association Journal - “We Should Care
More About Caregivers” - March 4, 2019 | http://www.cmaj.ca/content/191/9/E245
- Accessed March 2019
|
2
|
|
Source: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., - Canadian Carers Pulse
Survey - May 2018
|
3
|
|
Source: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., - Canadian Carers Pulse
Survey - May 2018
|
4
|
|
Source: Canadian Medical Association Journal - “We Should Care
More About Caregivers” - March 4, 2019 | http://www.cmaj.ca/content/191/9/E245
- Accessed March 2019
|
5
|
|
Source: Teva Huddol CFP Outcomes Report | 2017
|
6
|
|
Source: Canadian Medical Association Journal - “We Should Care
More About Caregivers” - March 4, 2019 | http://www.cmaj.ca/content/191/9/E245
- Accessed March 2019
|
7
|
|
Source: IQVIA CDH & Compuscript MAT February 2019
|
8
|
|
Source: IQVIA CDH & Compuscript MAT February 2019
|
9
|
|
Source: Products & SKUs - Teva Canada Ltd National Price List –
March 1, 2019
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005437/en/