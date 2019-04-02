Recognizing the Caregiver-Pharmacist Connection on National Caregiver Day

Teva Canada and Huddol collaborate to offer innovative solutions for Caregivers through the Pharmacy team

April 2, 2019 is National Caregiver Day in Canada, where:

On National Caregiver Day, a special panel discussion featuring some of the country’s leading experts in caregiving and pharmacy, will provide insight into the current state of caregiving and how optimizing the caregiver-pharmacist relationship is an important step towards supporting this untrained, and often overwhelmed group.

Leading up to the discussion, there will be a screening of The Caregivers' Club documentary, which showcases the isolated world of caregivers and explores the lives of four Canadian families over the course of a year. It shadows their daily struggles caring for relatives with dementia and the challenges experienced by many Canadian caregivers.

Today, in Canada, there are more than 8.1 million people providing care to a family member or friend. According to findings from the Canadian Carers Pulse Survey (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., May 2018), 69 per cent of respondents reveal caregiving has taken a toll on their emotional health, while over half said it affected their physical health. Interestingly, 79 per cent of respondents also think that the role of caregivers needs to be better recognized by pharmacists.

Recognizing the importance of the caregiver-pharmacist connection, Teva Canada, part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), collaborated with the Canadian Caregiver Network (CCN) and its digital support solution for caregivers – Huddol – a web and mobile app that connects caregivers into a collaborative network to share and connect with peers. The combination of these efforts led to the development of the Caregiver Friendly Pharmacy program which includes accredited training for pharmacy teams and online resources that are further supported with a mapping tool that helps caregivers find a pharmacy in their local area that specializes in their needs at TevaCaregivers.com.

After a multi-year research program based on input from more than 2,000 patients, caregivers, physicians and pharmacists, Teva Canada recognized the important role for pharmacists in caregiver self-care and empowerment and the need for a stronger support network between pharmacists and caregivers. Results of the Teva Huddol CFP Outcomes Report5 found that 83 per cent of caregivers pick up medication for a loved one and that 78 per cent of caregivers say the pharmacist is important in making them feel competent and confident in managing medication for the care recipient.

A recent article in Canadian Medical Association Journal6 cites that most Canadian caregivers do not have access to caregiver-specific education and supports despite evidence that these can improve their well-being and that of the care recipient.

“We know from research that despite playing a vital role in providing healthcare support, 90 per cent of Canadians say the Canadian healthcare system would suffer if caregivers were not taking such an active role,” said Christine Poulin, Teva Canada’s General Manager. "We also understand the scope of responsibilities that rest on caregivers and, with advances like the Caregiver Friendly Pharmacy program, are committed to providing the information and support they need in partnership with the pharmacy team.”

Additional Teva Canada Research Findings:

62 per cent of caregivers say caregiving has had an impact on their social life;

56 per cent of caregivers said caregiving has had an impact on their family life;

50 per cent of caregivers feel unheard and misunderstood by the people around them;

49 per cent of caregivers said caregiving has affected their relationship with their partner;

45 per cent of caregivers said they do not have anyone to speak to about their day-to-day experiences as a caregiver;

25 per cent of caregivers are unsure about the treatment program or condition of the person they are caring for, consistent with findings from previous research.

“Too often caregivers go unnoticed as they move through the healthcare system – but we know they play such an important role in advocating, mediating and coordinating as they interact with health care professionals,” says Mark Stolow, CEO, Huddol and President, Canadian Caregiver Network. “We saw a clear opportunity to help optimize the relationship between caregivers and the pharmacy team and build on our mission to engage caregivers as critical healthcare stakeholders.”

Event Details Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Isabel Bader Theatre 6:00 pm – 8:15 pm EDT 93 Charles Street West, Toronto, ON M5S 2C7 Doors Open: 6:00 pm https://goo.gl/maps/Jw145dzTqxQ2 Welcome: 6:15 pm Screening: 6:30 pm Panel: 7:30 pm

Panel – Recognizing the Caregiver-Pharmacist Connection

Moderator

Mark Stolow – CEO, Huddol and President, Canadian Caregiver Network

Panelists

Claire Webster – Former Caregiver and Founder, Caregiver Crosswalk

Catherine Suridjan – Director of Policy and Knowledge Translation, Carers Canada

David Boughner – Senior Director Commercial Management, Teva Canada Limited

Iris Krawchenko – Pharmacist and Caregiver

Mike Boivin – Pharmacist and Caregiver

Scott Russell – CEO, Alzheimer Society of Toronto

Admission is free with a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Society in recognition of their efforts to support caregivers.

IN PERSON Event Registration:



LIVE WEBCAST Event Registration



About Teva Canada Limited

Teva Canada Limited, headquartered in Toronto, has provided affordable healthcare solutions for over 50 years, with sales of more than $1.2 billion7 in 2019 and nearly 250,0008 prescriptions filled with our products every day. Originally Novopharm Limited, Teva Canada Limited specializes in the development, production and marketing of high-quality generic prescription pharmaceuticals and through our branded division, Teva Canada Innovation, focuses on a diverse line of innovative products in a variety of therapeutic areas. Teva Canada employs more than 1,000 professionals, markets more than 400products in 1,000 SKUs9 in Canada and is a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the world’s largest generic drug maker. For more information, visit: www.tevacanada.com

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas, including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty, OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 43,000 professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients. Learn more at: www.tevapharm.com

*Teva Canada will not be providing any medical or legal advice at this event, nor promoting any products. The views of the speakers are not necessarily those of Teva Canada.

