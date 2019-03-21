Regulatory News:
21 March 2019
RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION
of
STALLERGENES GREER PLC
by
ARES LIFE SCIENCES I S.À R.L.
(to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under
Part 26 of the U.K. Companies Act 2006)
Summary
-
The special committee of independent directors of Stallergenes Greer
(Paris:STAGR) (the "Special Committee") and Ares Life
Sciences I S.à r.l. ("Waypoint") are pleased to announce
that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash
acquisition by Waypoint of the entire issued, and to be issued,
ordinary share capital of Stallergenes Greer not held directly or
indirectly by Waypoint (the "Acquisition").
-
The Acquisition will be implemented by way of an English law scheme of
arrangement (the "Scheme") which requires, among other
things, both the approval of SG Shareholders (other than Waypoint) and
the approval of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Following the Acquisition, Stallergenes Greer will be de-listed from
the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
-
Under the terms of the Scheme, Shareholders will be entitled to
receive:
in respect of each Scheme Share: Euro 37.00 in cash
-
The Acquisition values the Existing Issued Share Capital at
approximately Euro 730.1 million with an enterprise value of
approximately Euro 678.5 million, and represents a premium of
approximately:
-
42.9 per cent. to the closing price per Share of Euro 25.90 (the "Closing
Price") on the Last Practicable Date;
-
33.5 per cent. to the volume weighted average Closing Price per Share
of Euro 27.71 for the three months ended on the Last Practicable Date;
and
-
30.6 per cent. to the volume weighted average Closing Price per Share
of Euro 28.33 for the twelve months ended on the Last Practicable Date.
Background to and reasons for the Acquisition
-
On 18 December 2018, Waypoint GP Limited, which manages Waypoint's
immediate parent, Ares Life Sciences L.P., approached the Board to
explore the possibility of Waypoint becoming the sole shareholder in
Stallergenes Greer. Following this approach, the Board formed the
Special Committee to evaluate and consider the proposal on behalf of
Stallergenes Greer.
-
Waypoint has been Stallergenes Greer's majority shareholder since 2015
and on the Last Practicable Date held approximately 83.9 per cent. of
the Existing Issued Share Capital. Waypoint continues to recognise and
value Stallergenes Greer as a leader in the development and marketing
of allergy immunotherapy treatments.
-
However, in light of Stallergenes Greer's limited public float,
Waypoint has concluded that the benefits of having Shares publicly
listed are limited, and the costs of maintaining such listing are not
justified for Shareholders. In addition, de-listing Shares from the
regulated market of Euronext Paris would allow Stallergenes Greer's
management team to focus on the successful implementation of
Stallergenes Greer's business objectives without the distraction of
listing obligations. Enabling the management team to focus on the
execution of Stallergenes Greer's business objectives without this
distraction is particularly important as Stallergenes Greer continues
to recover from the difficult operational challenges of recent years.
-
Waypoint believes that the Acquisition, in combination with an
Acquisition Price that delivers a highly attractive valuation and full
liquidity to Shareholders, represents the best alternative for all of
Stallergenes Greer's stakeholders.
Implementation
-
The Acquisition will be implemented by way of the Scheme, on the terms
and subject to the conditions set out in this Announcement and to be
set out in a document to be dispatched to (among others) Shareholders,
including, among other things, the full terms and conditions of the
Scheme (the "Scheme Document").
-
To become Effective, the Scheme requires, among other things, the
approval of a majority in number representing not less than 75 per
cent. in value of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting in person
or by proxy at a meeting of Scheme Shareholders, and the passing of
the resolutions necessary to implement the Acquisition at a general
meeting of SG Shareholders. After this, the Scheme must also be
approved by the Court.
-
Stallergenes Greer will put in place arrangements similar to those
which it has put in place for its previous shareholder meetings to
allow Shareholders to vote (or direct the vote) of the Scheme Shares
in which they are interested so that it is only Shareholders who
determine whether the approval required at the Court Meeting of Scheme
Shareholders is given.
-
Waypoint is not entitled to vote at the Court Meeting of Scheme
Shareholders.
-
The Scheme will complete if the relevant resolutions are passed at
the two shareholder meetings referred to above, the Court Order is
obtained and the Court Order is filed at Companies House. If the
Scheme completes, it will bind all of the Scheme Shareholders, even
those who did not vote in favour of the Scheme, and Shareholders will
receive the Acquisition Price in respect of each Scheme Share they
hold. The Scheme will fail if the necessary majority does not approve
the resolutions at the two shareholder meetings referred to above or
if the Court does not then approve the Scheme. If the Scheme fails,
Waypoint will not acquire any Scheme Shares pursuant to the
Acquisition, even from Scheme Shareholders who voted in favour of the
Scheme.
-
Waypoint intends to finance the aggregate price payable to
Shareholders through a new debt facility to be entered into by
Waypoint (or one of Waypoint's affiliates) before the Effective Date.
Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer have also entered into the Funding
Commitment Letter with certain affiliates of Waypoint, setting out
arrangements for Waypoint to pay the aggregate price payable to
Shareholders pursuant to the Scheme if the debt facility is not
available.
-
It is expected that:
-
the Scheme Document will be dispatched to Shareholders and, for
information only, to participants in Share Schemes within 28 days
following the date of this Announcement; and
-
the Scheme will become Effective in May 2019, subject to the
satisfaction of the Conditions and certain further terms set out
in Appendix I to this Announcement.
-
If any dividend or other distribution is paid in respect of Shares on
or after the date of this Announcement and before the Effective Date,
Waypoint reserves the right to reduce the Acquisition Price by the
aggregate per Share amount of such dividend or other distribution.
Regulation
-
The Scheme is not subject to the tender offer rules under the
General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the
French Financial Markets Authority (the "AMF") or to authorisation by
the AMF. However, the AMF has jurisdiction to enforce the provisions
of the Market Abuse Regulation against Stallergenes Greer and to
review public disclosures made by Stallergenes Greer in connection
with the Acquisition under the Transparency Directive and applicable
provisions of the General Regulation of the AMF.
-
The Scheme is not subject to the U.K. City Code on Takeovers and
Mergers or the jurisdiction of the U.K. Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.
Recommendation
-
The Special Committee, which has been so advised by its financial
adviser, Evercore Partners International LLP ("Evercore"),
as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, considers the terms of
the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In providing its advice to
the Special Committee, Evercore has taken into account the commercial
assessments of the members of the Special Committee.
-
Accordingly, the Special Committee: (i) believes that the terms of the
Acquisition are in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole; and
(ii) intends to unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour
(or procure or direct votes in favour) of the Acquisition at the Court
Meeting and the General Meeting, as each member of the Special
Committee who holds, or is otherwise beneficially interested in,
Shares has irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of his or her
entire beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 1,150 Shares
(representing 0.00583 per cent. of the Existing Issued Share Capital).
Independent Expert
-
In addition to appointing Evercore as its financial adviser, the
Special Committee appointed Finexsi Expert & Conseil Financier as its
independent valuation expert (the "Independent Expert") to
deliver an opinion on the fairness of the Acquisition Price. The
Independent Expert has opined that the Acquisition Price is fair from
a financial point of view. Copies of the Independent Expert Report
will be made available on Stallergenes Greer's website within one
Business Day of being delivered in French and English in final form.
The Independent Expert Report will also be published in the Scheme
Document.
Comments on the Acquisition
-
Commenting on the Acquisition, Elmar Schnee, the Chairman of the
Special Committee said: "The Special Committee has given
careful consideration to the proposal by Waypoint and believes that
the value proposed recognises the future potential of the business and
the improved prospects of Stallergenes Greer following recent efforts
by management. The proposal also represents an attractive cash premium
to the current share price as well as a source of liquidity for
Shareholders. As majority shareholder, Waypoint has been consistently
and demonstrably supportive of Stallergenes Greer. We have confidence
that with 100 per cent. ownership of Stallergenes Greer, Waypoint will
develop the business into a successful future to the benefit of
patients, employees and other stakeholders."
Further information
-
This summary should be read in conjunction with, and is subject to,
the full text of this Announcement, including the Appendices.
-
The Acquisition is subject to the conditions and certain further terms
set out in Appendix I and to the full terms and conditions to be set
out in the Scheme Document.
-
Appendix II contains the sources and bases of certain information
contained in this summary and the following Announcement.
-
Appendix III contains details of the irrevocable undertakings received
by Waypoint to vote in favour of the Scheme.
-
Appendix IV contains the definitions of certain terms used in this
summary and the following Announcement.
Investor and media calls
An investor slide deck is now available on the Investor Relations
section of Stallergenes Greer's website at www.stallergenesgreer.com.
Stallergenes Greer will hold an investorcall and webcast at
10.30 a.m. (GMT) on 21 March 2019 to discuss this Announcement.
Investors may dial in to the investor call on +44 (0) 20 7192 8000
(confirmation code: 9197292).
Enquiries:
|
Stallergenes Greer
|
|
Youssef Abbas, Investor Relations
|
+33 1 55 59 78 43
|
Catherine Kress, Communications
|
+33 1 55 59 26 05
|
|
|
Evercore
|
+44 (0) 20 7653 6000
|
Financial adviser to the Special Committee
|
|
Edward Banks, Senior Managing Director
|
|
Simon Elliott, Senior Managing Director
|
|
Wladimir Wallaert, Managing Director
|
|
|
|
FTI Consulting
|
+33 1 47 03 69 48
|
Investor and media relations adviser to Stallergenes Greer
|
Arnaud de Cheffontaines
|
|
|
|
Havas Worldwide Paris
|
+33 06 13 54 38 91
|
Media relations adviser to Stallergenes Greer
|
Claire Olivieri
|
|
|
|
UBS
|
+44 (0) 20 7567 8000
|
Financial adviser to Waypoint
|
|
Cailin McGurk, Managing Director
Sarantis Douropoulos, Executive Director
Nicolas Le Ray, Executive Director
|
|
|
|
Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors
|
+41 43 344 42 42
|
Media relations adviser to Waypoint
|
|
Dr Jörg Neef
|
1. Introduction
The Special Committee and Waypoint are pleased to announce that they
have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by
Waypoint of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital
of Stallergenes Greer not held directly or indirectly by Waypoint.
It is intended that the Acquisition will be implemented by way of an
English law scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 26 of the Companies
Act which requires, among other things, both the approval of the Scheme
Shareholders and the approval of the Court. Following the Acquisition,
Stallergenes Greer will be de-listed from the regulated market of
Euronext Paris and re-registered as a private limited company.
2. The Acquisition
Under the terms of the Acquisition, which will be on the terms and
subject to the Conditions set out in Appendix I to this Announcement and
the full terms and conditions to be set out in the Scheme Document,
Shareholders will be entitled to receive:
in respect of each Scheme Share: Euro 37.00 in cash
The Acquisition values the Existing Issued Share Capital at
approximately Euro 730.1 million and at an enterprise value of
approximately Euro 678.5 million, calculated on the basis described in
paragraphs (b) and (c) of Appendix II.
The Acquisition Price represents a premium of approximately:
(a) 42.9 per cent. to the Closing Price per Share of Euro 25.90 on the
Last Practicable Date;
(b) 33.5 per cent. to the volume weighted average Closing Price per
Share of Euro 27.71 for the three months ended on the Last Practicable
Date; and
(c) 30.6 per cent. to the volume weighted average Closing Price per
Share of Euro 28.33 for the twelve months ended on the Last Practicable
Date.
As of the Last Practicable Date, Waypoint held 16,550,910 Shares in
aggregate (as a direct shareholder and indirectly through Euroclear as
nominee), representing approximately 83.9 per cent. of the Existing
Issued Share Capital. The Acquisition relates to all Shares not directly
or indirectly owned or controlled by Waypoint, as well as 857,313
options to be cash settled under the Share Schemes.
3. Background to and reasons for the Acquisition
On 18 December 2018, Waypoint GP Limited, which manages Waypoint's
Parent, approached the Board to explore the possibility of Waypoint
becoming the sole shareholder in Stallergenes Greer. Following this
approach, the Board formed the Special Committee to evaluate and
consider the proposal on behalf of Stallergenes Greer.
Waypoint has been Stallergenes Greer's majority shareholder since 2015.
Waypoint continues to recognise and value Stallergenes Greer as a leader
in the development and marketing of AIT.
However, in light of Stallergenes Greer's limited public float, Waypoint
has concluded that the benefits of having Shares publicly listed are
limited, and the costs of maintaining such listing are not justified for
Shareholders. In addition, de-listing Shares from the regulated market
of Euronext Paris would allow Stallergenes Greer's management team to
focus on the successful implementation of Stallergenes Greer's business
objectives without the distraction of listing obligations. Enabling the
management team to focus on the execution of Stallergenes Greer's
business objectives without this distraction is particularly important
as Stallergenes Greer continues to recover from the difficult
operational challenges of recent years.
Waypoint believes that the Acquisition, in combination with an
Acquisition Price that delivers a highly attractive valuation and full
liquidity to the Shareholders, represents the best alternative for all
of Stallergenes Greer's stakeholders.
4. Waypoint's intentions
Waypoint intends to support Stallergenes Greer in its ongoing process of
recovery from the significant operational issues resulting from the
ANSM's full suspension of production and distribution in Antony, France
in 2015. Consistent with this current intent, Waypoint will support the
CEO, Michele Antonelli, and the senior leadership team in their
continuation of the restructuring programme previously announced by
Stallergenes Greer, including: (i) taking all necessary actions in
relation to the remaining ANSM injunction issued in January 2018 and
resolving the ongoing operational issues at the Antony plant; (ii)
continuing the operational efficiencies programme previously
communicated by Stallergenes Greer; and (iii) consistent with the
previously announced RESTART programme, refining and rebuilding
Stallergenes Greer as a trusted leader in AIT. Waypoint believes that
this previously announced programme has significant embedded risk and
that the management team has a meaningfully better opportunity to
successfully implement the programme as a private company. As noted
above, Waypoint believes that the benefits of being a public company are
not justified by the financial costs and the time and effort the
management team must spend to comply with the requirements of being a
public company. Waypoint, in particular, believes that the additional
time and capacity to focus on these restructuring efforts afforded as a
result of being a private company is critical to addressing the
significant risks embedded in the implementation of the restructuring
programme.
5. Share Schemes
The Acquisition will extend to any Scheme Shares which are
unconditionally allotted, issued or transferred to satisfy the exercise
of existing options under the Share Schemes. The Acquisition will not
extend to Shares issued after the Scheme Record Time and, instead, any
Shares issued after that time shall be automatically transferred to
Waypoint (or as it directs) on the same terms as the Acquisition.
Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint will make proposals to the holders of
options to acquire the Shares granted under the Share Schemes. Further
details of these proposals will be set out in the Scheme Document. Full
details of the effect of the Acquisition on participants' rights under
the Share Schemes, and the actions they may take in respect of their
options, will be communicated to participants in separate letters to be
sent to them following publication of the Scheme Document.
6. Background to and reasons for the recommendation
The combination of Stallergenes S.A. and Greer Laboratories in 2015 made
Stallergenes Greer a global biopharmaceutical leader in the development
and marketing of AIT. The combination created a worldwide leader with a
fully integrated manufacturing network underpinned by a diversified
geographic footprint, the largest production capacity in AIT globally,
strong international research and development presence, a broad
portfolio of products in both Europe and the United States and an
important global network supported by recognised brands and prime market
access across target regions.
In December 2015, following a notification from the ANSM, as a result of
certain technical problems encountered in the launch of its new IT
business operations system, the production and distribution at
Stallergenes Greer's plant in Antony (France) was temporarily suspended
and products withdrawn in France according to a risk management plan
agreed with the ANSM. The production resumed shortly after, but in
January 2018, Stallergenes Greer received an injunction from the ANSM
following the inspection of one of the production areas at Stallergenes
Greer's facility in Antony. Addressing the operational issues at the
Antony plant, which is the largest manufacturing facility for AIT
globally and Stallergenes Greer's largest manufacturing facility,
continues to be a key area of focus for management today, particularly
given the increasingly competitive environment in which the SG Group is
operating.
Since 2016, the leadership team of Stallergenes Greer, supported by
Waypoint as its majority shareholder, has been implementing a
significant turnaround plan to stabilise the organisation, improve
production processes, deliver efficiencies, start to invest in the food
allergy sector and leverage strategic alliances and partnerships to
re-establish Stallergenes Greer's market leadership and bring the group
back onto a path of profitable long-term growth. As part of the ongoing
turnaround, Stallergenes Greer has seen improved financial performance
in 2018, when compared to the turnaround initiatives reflected in 2017,
with net sales increasing by 6 per cent. supported by positive
performance in Stallergenes Greer's Europe and International region and
in the United States, despite unfavourable foreign exchange effects, and
solid growth in the sublingual route driven by Staloral®. EBITDA
increased by 84 per cent. in 2018 driven by margin expansion resulting
from strong operating efficiencies. As a result of the actions taken by
management since 2016, the Special Committee is confident in the future
prospects of Stallergenes Greer.
Waypoint first approached Stallergenes Greer with a proposal in relation
to becoming Stallergenes Greer's sole shareholder in December 2018.
Following this approach, the Board formed the Special Committee
comprised of independent directors. The Special Committee engaged
Evercore as financial adviser and Clifford Chance LLP as legal adviser
in order to evaluate the approach and determine how to respond. Evercore
has acted as the sole financial adviser to the Special Committee in
relation to the financial terms of the Acquisition. After the approach
by Waypoint, the Special Committee and its advisers held extensive
discussions with Waypoint in relation to the terms and structure of the
Acquisition. As a result of these discussions, in February 2019,
Waypoint put forward an improved proposal to acquire the Existing Issued
Share Capital not already held directly or indirectly by Waypoint for
Euro 37.00 in cash per Scheme Share.
The Special Committee considered the Acquisition in the context of the
fundamental value, future prospects and cash generation profile of
Stallergenes Greer weighed against the operational, competitive and
regulatory risks that are inherent to Stallergenes Greer and other
businesses in this field. The Special Committee believes that the
Acquisition represents an opportunity for Shareholders to realise the
value of their holdings in cash at an attractive premium, particularly
in the context of Stallergenes Greer's relative lack of liquidity and
the control already exercised by Waypoint as the holder of approximately
83.9 per cent. of the Existing Issued Share Capital. The Acquisition
will allow Shareholders to crystallise the value of their shareholdings
at a premium of 42.9 per cent. to the Closing Price of Euro 25.90 per
Share on the Last Practicable Date, and a premium of 33.5 per cent. to
the volume weighted average Closing Price per Share of Euro 27.71 for
the three months ended on the Last Practicable Date.
7. Recommendation
The Special Committee, which has been so advised by its financial
adviser, Evercore, as to the financial terms of the Acquisition,
considers the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In
providing its advice to the Special Committee, Evercore has taken into
account the commercial assessments of the members of the Special
Committee.
Accordingly, the Special Committee: (i) believes that the terms of the
Acquisition are in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole; and
(ii) intends to unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour
(or procure or direct votes in favour) of the Acquisition at the Court
Meeting and at the General Meeting, as each member of the Special
Committee who holds, or is otherwise beneficially interested in, Scheme
Shares has irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of his or her entire
beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 1,150 Scheme Shares (representing
0.00583 per cent. of the Existing Issued Share Capital).
8. Independent Expert
In addition to appointing Evercore as its financial adviser, the Special
Committee appointed the Independent Expert to deliver an opinion on the
fairness of the Acquisition Price. The Independent Expert has opined
that the Acquisition Price is fair from a financial point of view.
Copies of the Independent Expert Report will be made available on
Stallergenes Greer's website within one Business Day of being delivered
in French and English in final form. The Independent Expert Report will
also be published in the Scheme Document.
9. Irrevocable undertakings
Irrevocable undertakings given by members of the Special Committee
Waypoint has received irrevocable undertakings from each member of the
Special Committee to vote or procure votes in favour of the Scheme at
the Court Meeting and the Special Resolution to be proposed at the
General Meeting in respect of an aggregate of 1,150 Scheme Shares, in
which they have an interest, representing approximately 0.00583 per
cent. of the Existing Issued Share Capital.
Irrevocable undertakings given by Directors who are not members of
the Special Committee
Waypoint has also received irrevocable undertakings from Stefan Meister
and Rodolfo Bogni (being the other Directors who hold Shares) to vote or
procure votes in favour of the Special Resolution to be proposed at the
General Meeting in respect of an aggregate of 32 Shares, in which they
have an interest, representing approximately 0.00016 per cent. of the
Existing Issued Share Capital. Due to their relationship with Waypoint,
neither Mr. Meister nor Mr. Bogni is entitled to vote or procure votes
in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting.
Irrevocable undertaking given by Waypoint
Waypoint has undertaken in the Implementation Agreement to vote or
procure votes in favour of the Special Resolution to be proposed at the
General Meeting in respect of an aggregate of 16,550,910 Shares,
representing approximately 83.9 per. cent of the Existing Issued Share
Capital.
Further details of these irrevocable undertakings are set out in
Appendix III to this Announcement.
10. Information relating to Waypoint
Waypoint is owned by a fund managed by the Waypoint Group.
Chaired and owned by Ernesto Bertarelli, the Waypoint Group and the
businesses created by it manage investments in healthcare, medical
technologies and asset management, including real estate. The Waypoint
Group principally manages the investment funds associated with the
Bertarelli family, which arise mainly from the $8.5 billion of capital
realised by the 2007 sale of Serono, a global leader in biotech and
healthcare developed by the Bertarelli family over three generations.
The Waypoint Group has grown to more than 160 employees across five
global offices in Geneva, London, Jersey, Boston and Luxembourg.
Further details are available on the following website:
www.waypointcapital.net.
11. Information relating to Stallergenes Greer
The combination of Stallergenes S.A. and Greer Laboratories in 2015 made
Stallergenes Greer a global biopharmaceutical leader in the development
and marketing of AIT. The combination created a group with a fully
integrated manufacturing network underpinned by a diversified geographic
footprint, the largest production capacity in AIT globally, strong
international research and development presence, a broad portfolio of
products in both Europe and the United States and an important global
network supported by recognised brands and prime market access across
target regions.
The SG Group:
(a) owns and operates five manufacturing sites in France, the United
States and Canada;
(b) has a direct presence in 19 countries with distribution networks in
a further 73 countries; and
(c) has approximately 1,240 employees in 19 countries.
The annual report and audited consolidated accounts of Stallergenes
Greer and its group for the year ended 31 December 2018 are available on
Stallergenes Greer's website at www.stallergenesgreer.com.
12. Financing the Acquisition
In connection with the financing of the aggregate price payable to the
Shareholders pursuant to the Acquisition, Waypoint (or one of Waypoint's
affiliates) intends to enter into a new debt facility.
Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer have also entered into the Funding
Commitment Letter with certain affiliates of Waypoint, setting out
arrangements for how these affiliates would finance Waypoint to allow
Waypoint to pay the aggregate price payable to Shareholders pursuant to
the Scheme if the debt facility is not available. Waypoint's payment
obligation to Shareholders under the Scheme will not be guaranteed by a
presenting bank.
A summary of the Funding Commitment Letter is set out in paragraph 17
below.
13. Structure of the Acquisition
Structure
It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by means of a
Court-approved scheme of arrangement between Stallergenes Greer and the
Scheme Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act. The Scheme is an
arrangement between Stallergenes Greer and the Scheme Shareholders to
which Waypoint will adhere.
The purpose of the Scheme is to enable Waypoint to become the holder of
the entire issued ordinary share capital of Stallergenes Greer by the
transfer to Waypoint by Scheme Shareholders of the Scheme Shares in
consideration for which Shareholders will receive the Acquisition Price
in respect of each Scheme Share.
Summary of Scheme Process
The key events relating to the Scheme are as follows:
(a) within 28 days of this Announcement, the Scheme Document including
the notices of the Meetings will be sentto Shareholders;
(b) not less than 35 clear days after the service of the notices
convening the Meetings, the Meetings will be held to vote on the Scheme
Resolution and the Special Resolution. The General Meeting will take
place immediately following the Court Meeting;
(c) provided the requisite majorities approve the Scheme Resolution and
the Special Resolution, the Scheme will be considered at the Court
Hearing. Shareholders, creditors and other interested parties may attend
and object to the implementation of the Scheme on certain limited
grounds (for example unfairness or procedural flaws);
(d) if the Court is satisfied that the correct procedures have been
followed, that the Scheme Resolution and Special Resolution have been
properly approved, that the terms of the Scheme are fair and that no
valid objections have been raised, it will grant the Court Order
approving the Scheme; and
(e) the Court Order will be delivered for registration to the Registrar
of Companies and the Scheme will become binding on all Shareholders,
whether or not they supported the Scheme.
Conditions
The Scheme is subject to the Conditions and certain further terms set
out in Appendix I to this Announcement and to the full terms and
conditions to be set out in the Scheme Document, and will only become
Effective if, among other things, the following events occur on or
before the Long Stop Date:
(a) a resolution to approve the Scheme is passed by a majority in number
of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting (and entitled to vote) at
the Court Meeting, either in person or by proxy, representing 75 per
cent. or more in value of the Scheme Shares held by those Scheme
Shareholders;
(b) the Special Resolution necessary to implement the Scheme is passed
at the General Meeting of Stallergenes Greer (which will require the
approval of SG Shareholders representing at least 75 per cent. of the
votes cast at the General Meeting);
(c) following the Meetings, the Scheme is approved by the Court at the
Court Hearing (with or without modification, on terms agreed by Waypoint
and Stallergenes Greer in writing); and
(d) an office copy of the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of
Companies.
If any of the deadlines for the Conditions set out in paragraphs
(a)(ii), (b)(ii) and (c)(ii) of Part A of Appendix I is not met,
Stallergenes Greer shall make an announcement by 7.00 a.m. on the
Business Day following such deadline confirming whether Waypoint has
invoked the relevant Condition or agreed with Stallergenes Greer to
extend the deadline in relation to the relevant Condition.
Scheme becoming Effective
Once the Conditions have been satisfied, the Scheme will become
Effective upon delivery of the Court Order to the Registrar of
Companies. The Scheme is expected to become Effective in May 2019.
Waypoint is not entitled to vote at the Court Meeting. If the Scheme
becomes Effective, it will be binding on all Scheme Shareholders,
whether or not they attended the Meetings and voted in favour of the
Scheme Resolution and the Special Resolution.
Payment to Shareholders
The cash consideration payable under the Acquisition will be dispatched
by (or on behalf of) Waypoint to the Paying Agent no later than five
Business Days after the Effective Date. The Paying Agent will pay
Shareholders following receipt of such consideration in accordance with
its normal practice. Further details about payment to Shareholders will
be set out in the Scheme Document.
Failure or lapse of Scheme
The Scheme will fail if the necessary majority does not approve the
Scheme Resolution or the Special Resolution or if the Court does not
approve it. The Scheme will also lapse if the Scheme does not become
Effective by the Long Stop Date (provided that the deadline for the
Scheme to become Effective may be extended by written agreement between
Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer, with the consent of the Court (if
required)). If the Scheme fails or lapses, Waypoint will not acquire any
Scheme Shares pursuant to the Acquisition, even in respect of
Shareholders who voted in favour of the Scheme.
Future issues of Shares
Any Shares issued before the Scheme Record Time will be subject to the
terms of the Scheme. The Special Resolution will, amongst other matters,
provide that the Articles be amended to incorporate provisions requiring
any Shares issued after the Scheme Record Time (other than to Waypoint
and/or its nominees) to be automatically transferred to Waypoint on the
same terms as the Acquisition (other than terms as to timings and
formalities). The provisions of the Articles (as amended) will prevent
any person (other than Waypoint and its nominees) from holding shares in
the capital of Stallergenes Greer after the Effective Date.
Scheme Document
The Scheme Document will include full details of the terms and
conditions of the Scheme, together with notices of the Court Meeting and
the General Meeting. The Scheme Document will also specify the necessary
actions to be taken by Shareholders.
It is expected that the Scheme Document together with Forms of Proxy
will be sent to Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with
information rights and to holders of options and awards granted under
the Share Schemes as soon as practicable and, in any event, within 28
days following the date of this Announcement (or such later date as is
agreed in writing between Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer).
14. Regulation of the Acquisition
France
The Scheme is not subject to the tender offer rules under the General
Regulation of the AMF or to authorisation by the AMF. However, the AMF
has jurisdiction to enforce the provisions of the Market Abuse
Regulation against Stallergenes Greer and to review public disclosures
made by Stallergenes Greer in connection with the Acquisition under the
Transparency Directive and applicable provisions of the General
Regulation of the AMF.
United Kingdom
The Scheme is not subject to the U.K. City Code on Takeovers and
Mergers or the jurisdiction of the Panel because it is a scheme of
arrangement relating to a company subject to shared jurisdiction.
Stallergenes Greer is a company subject to shared jurisdiction as it is
a company incorporated in England and Wales with shares admitted to
trading solely on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
The Acquisition will be governed by English law and be subject to the
jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
15. Anticipated Scheme timetable
An expected timetable of principal events in connection with the
Acquisition will be included in the Scheme Document. It is expected that
the Scheme will become Effective in May 2019.
16. De-listing from Euronext Paris
Prior to the Scheme becoming Effective, Stallergenes Greer will make an
application to Euronext Paris for the cancellation of the listing of
Shares on Euronext Paris with effect as of or shortly following the
Effective Date.
As soon as practicable after the Scheme is Effective and the de-listing
of the Shares, Waypoint intends to re-register Stallergenes Greer as a
private limited company under the relevant provisions of the Companies
Act.
17. Acquisition related arrangements
Non-Disclosure Agreement
Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer have entered into the Non-Disclosure
Agreement pursuant to which Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer have
undertaken to each other to keep information provided to each other in
connection with the Acquisition confidential and not to disclose it to
third parties (other than to permitted recipients) unless required by
law or regulation.
The Non-Disclosure Agreement sets out (among other things):
(a) an obligation on each party to keep information relating to the
Acquisition and the other party confidential and not to disclose it to
third parties unless permitted by the terms of the Non-Disclosure
Agreement;
(b) a prohibition on each party from, at any time prior to the Effective
Date, or the date on which the Scheme is abandoned or fails, having
contact with any shareholder, member of management, director, employee,
customer or supplier of, or lender to, any member of the other party's
group (save for their respective representatives); and
(c) an obligation on each party, to the extent that it is: (i)
reasonably practicable; (ii) not prohibited by law or regulation; and
(iii) in relation to Stallergenes Greer, not likely to adversely affect
the interests of Stallergenes Greer, to consult with the other party and
its representatives and take into account the other party's reasonable
comments prior to communicating with its regulator (including the Panel
and the AMF, as applicable), and afford the other party a reasonable
opportunity to participate in any such communications, in each case in
connection with the Acquisition.
The obligations set out in the Non-Disclosure Agreement will expire one
year from the date of the Non-Disclosure Agreement.
Implementation Agreement
Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer have entered into the Implementation
Agreement, to record the steps that each has agreed to take in relation
to the implementation of the Acquisition.
The Implementation Agreement sets out (among other things):
(a) undertakings given by Waypoint that it:
(i) has sufficient cash resources available, and which will remain
available, to satisfy the cash consideration requirements under and in
connection with the Acquisition, and will pay or procure the payment of
the cash consideration to the Paying Agent in immediately available
funds as soon as possible and in any case by no later than five Business
Days following the Effective Date;
(ii) will vote in favour of the Special Resolution in respect of its
entire beneficial holding of Shares;
(iii) will not, and will procure that each member of the Waypoint Group
will not, deal in Shares prior to the Effective Date;
(iv) will not, and will procure that any person acting in concert with
it does not, make any arrangements with SG Shareholders, or deal or
enter into any arrangements to deal in Shares, or enter into
arrangements which involve an acceptance of an offer for Shares on
favourable terms including as to price that are not being extended to
all SG Shareholders;
(v) will provide such collaboration and co-operation to Stallergenes
Greer as it may reasonably request in connection with any discussions
that Stallergenes Greer may have with any works council or other
employee body in respect of the Acquisition; and
(vi) will provide Stallergenes Greer with information that is true,
accurate and not misleading for the purposes of inclusion in the Scheme
Document;
(b) undertakings given by Stallergenes Greer:
(i) to ensure that the conditions set out in the Scheme Document shall
be the same as the Conditions and certain further terms set out in
Appendix I to this Announcement;
(ii) to the extent reasonably practicable, to keep Waypoint informed of
the number of proxy votes received in respect of the Scheme Resolution
and Special Resolution;
(iii) to the extent reasonably practicable, to provide Waypoint with
details of any material changes to the register of SG Shareholders
(including beneficial owners of Shares) that occur prior to the
Effective Date;
(iv) at Waypoint's cost, to provide, and procure that each member of the
SG Group will provide, such collaboration and co-operation to Waypoint
as it may reasonably request in connection with arranging the debt
facility to finance the Acquisition in advance of the Effective Date,
provided that compliance with this undertaking does not adversely affect
Stallergenes Greer's ability to continue operating in the ordinary
course of business;
(v) to co-operate with and provide such further details to Waypoint in
relation to the Share Schemes as Waypoint may request and to communicate
with participants of the Share Schemes as necessary to implement the
Acquisition in the manner contemplated by the terms set out in the
Implementation Agreement;
(vi) to promptly provide, and procure that each member of the SG Group
promptly provides, to Waypoint such information, documentation and
access to the management and employees of the SG Group as is reasonably
necessary for the purposes of Waypoint's post-Acquisition planning and
verifying of Stallergenes Greer's business plan, provided that
compliance with this undertaking does not adversely affect Stallergenes
Greer's ability to continue operating in the ordinary course of
business; and
(vii) that it will not (without the prior approval of Waypoint) take any
action which may result in the Acquisition being frustrated or in the
Shareholders being denied the opportunity to decide on its merits; and
(c) the agreement by the parties to implement the Acquisition in
accordance with, and subject to the terms of, the Implementation
Agreement and this Announcement (including the Conditions);
(d) customary warranties given by Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint,
together with a warranty given by Waypoint that it has not acquired any
Shares in the three months prior to the date of the Implementation
Agreement;
(e) the agreement by the parties to implement certain proposals in
relation to the Share Schemes;
(f) the terms relating to the provision of directors' and officers'
insurance and indemnification in respect of the current Directors; and
(g) the circumstances in which the Implementation Agreement may be
terminated.
Funding Commitment Letter
Waypoint, the Funding Entity, the Waypoint Parent and Stallergenes Greer
have entered into the Funding Commitment Letter, to record the manner in
which the aggregate price payable to Shareholders pursuant to the Scheme
will be funded.
The Funding Commitment Letter sets out (among other things):
(a) an obligation on the Funding Entity to transfer or cause to be
transferred to Waypoint the aggregate price payable to Shareholders
pursuant to the Scheme unless Waypoint has obtained this funding from
another source;
(b) undertakings given by the Funding Entity that:
(i) it has sufficient cash resources available (whether in the form of
liquid assets or amounts available for draw down under the Facilities
Agreement, or a combination of these) and will ensure that such cash
resources remain available to satisfy at least 125 per cent. of the
aggregate price payable to Shareholders pursuant to the Scheme;
(ii) it will not take any action, or permit any action to be taken, to
cancel, terminate or adversely amend the Facilities Agreement or which
would allow UBS Switzerland AG to cancel or otherwise terminate the
Facilities Agreement or not to advance any amount pursuant to the
Facilities Agreement that is required by the Funding Entity to discharge
its obligations under the Funding Commitment Letter; and
(iii) it will not take any action, or permit any action to be taken,
which could reasonably be expected to cause it not to be able to
discharge its obligations under the Funding Commitment Letter; and
(c) undertakings given by Waypoint that:
(i) it will not take on or assume liabilities in an aggregate amount
greater than Euro 1,000,000, other than pursuant to the interest free
loan agreements entered into between the Waypoint Parent and Waypoint on
18 December 2015 and 28 December 2017 (the "IFLAs") or in
connection with the Acquisition; and
(ii) it will not take any action, or permit any action to be taken,
which could reasonably be expected to cause it not to be able to
discharge the aggregate price payable to Shareholders pursuant to the
Scheme;
(d) undertakings given by the Waypoint Parent that it will not take any
action, or permit any action to be taken, which would result in any
amount being paid by Waypoint pursuant to the IFLAs or assign its rights
under the IFLAs to any other person;
(e) customary warranties around existence, capacity and authority and
the accuracy of information provided by Waypoint, the Funding Entity and
the Waypoint Parent to Stallergenes Greer; and
(f) the circumstances in which the Funding Commitment Letter will be
terminated.
18. Documents on display
Subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in certain
restricted jurisdictions, copies of the following documents will, by no
later than the Business Day after this Announcement, be made available
on Stallergenes Greer's website at www.stallergenesgreer.com until the
Effective Date:
(a) this Announcement;
(b) the irrevocable undertakings referred to in paragraph 9 above;
(c) the Funding Commitment Letter;
(d) the Non-Disclosure Agreement; and
(e) the Implementation Agreement.
Neither the contents of Stallergenes Greer's website, Waypoint's
website, nor the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks
on such websites, is incorporated into or forms part of, this
Announcement.
19. Restrictions concerning Shareholders
General
The availability of the Acquisition and the distribution of this
Announcement to Shareholders who are not resident in France may be
affected by the laws of their resident jurisdiction. Such persons should
inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory
requirements of their jurisdiction. The Acquisition is not intended to
be made available to persons directly or indirectly subject to such
restrictions, and their participation cannot, in any way whatsoever, be
accepted if originating from a jurisdiction in which the Acquisition is
subject to such restrictions.
Shareholders who are in any doubt regarding such matters should consult
an appropriate independent professional adviser in the relevant
jurisdiction without delay. Any failure to comply with the applicable
restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of the
relevant jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable
law, Waypoint, Stallergenes Greer and persons involved in the
Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation
of such restrictions by any person.
This Announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase any
securities. Shareholders are advised to carefully read the Scheme
Document and related Forms of Proxy once these have been dispatched.
United States of America
The Acquisition relates to the shares of a company organised under the
laws of England and Wales and listed on Euronext Paris and is proposed
to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under the laws of
England and Wales (Part 26 of the Companies Act). This Announcement, the
Scheme Document and certain other documents relating to the Acquisition
have been or will be prepared in accordance with English law and French
law (in connection with disclosure only), all of which differ from the
relevant laws in the United States of America. The Acquisition is not
subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under
the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Accordingly, the
Acquisition is subject to the disclosure requirements of and practices
applicable to a company listed on Euronext Paris which is subject to an
English law scheme of arrangement, which differ from the disclosure
requirements of the United States of America tender offer and proxy
solicitation rules.
20. General
The information disclosed in connection with the Scheme may not be the
same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had
been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside
England and Wales and France.
The Acquisition is subject to the Conditions and certain further terms
set out in Appendix I and the full terms and conditions to be set out in
the Scheme Document when issued. Any voting decision or response in
relation to the Acquisition should be made solely on the basis of the
Scheme Document.
The bases and sources of certain financial information contained in this
Announcement are set out in Appendix II. Appendix III contains details
of the irrevocable undertakings received by Waypoint. Certain
terms used in this Announcement are defined in Appendix IV.
UBS has given and has not withdrawn its written consent to the issue of
this Announcement with the inclusion of references to its name in the
form and context in which they appear herein.
Evercore has given and has not withdrawn its written consent to the
issue of this Announcement with the inclusion of references to its name
in the form and context in which they appear herein.
Finexsi Expert & Conseil Financier has given and has not withdrawn its
written consent to the issue of this Announcement with the inclusion of
references to its name in the form and context in which they appear
herein.
Clifford Chance LLP has given and has not withdrawn its written consent
to the issue of this Announcement with the inclusion of references to
its name in the form and context in which they appear herein.
APPENDIX I
CONDITIONS AND FURTHER TERMS OF THE ACQUISITION
Part A
Conditions to the Acquisition
The Acquisition will be subject to the following Conditions:
(a) (i) approval of the Scheme by a majority in number of the Scheme
Shareholders present and voting, either in person or by proxy,
representing three-quarters or more in value of the Scheme Shares held
by those Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting; and (ii) the Court
Meeting being held on or before the 36th clear day after the
expected date of the Court Meeting to be set out in the Scheme Document
in due course (or such later date as Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint may
agree in writing and the Court may allow);
(b) (i) the Special Resolution being duly passed by the requisite
majority or majorities at the General Meeting; and (ii) the General
Meeting being held on or before the 36th clear day after the
expected date of the General Meeting to be set out in the Scheme
Document in due course (or such later date as Stallergenes Greer and
Waypoint may agree in writing); and
(c) (i) the approval of the Scheme by the Court (with or without
amendment as agreed by Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer) and the delivery
of the office copy of the Court Order for registration to the Registrar
of Companies; and (ii) the Court Hearing being held on or before the 36th
clear day after the expected date of the Court Hearing to be set
out in the Scheme Document in due course (or such later date as
Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint may agree in writing and the Court may
allow).
Part B
Extension and Invocation of the Conditions
The Scheme will not become Effective unless the Conditions have been
fulfilled by no later than the Long Stop Date.
If any of the deadlines in the Conditions set out in paragraphs (a)(ii),
(b)(ii) and (c)(ii) above are not met, Waypoint may extend such
deadlines, with Stallergenes Greer's prior written consent. Stallergenes
Greer shall make an announcement by 7.00 a.m. on the Business Day
following such deadline confirming whether Waypoint has invoked the
relevant Condition or agreed with Stallergenes Greer to extend the
original deadline in relation to the relevant Condition.
Each of the Conditions shall be regarded as a separate Condition and
shall not be limited by reference to any other Condition.
Part C
Certain Further Terms of the Acquisition
Scheme Shares will be acquired by Waypoint fully paid and free from all
liens, equitable interests, options, charges, encumbrances, rights of
pre-emption and other third party rights and interests of any nature
whatsoever and together with all rights attaching to them as at the date
of this Announcement or subsequently attaching or accruing to them,
including voting rights and the right to receive and retain, in full,
all dividends and other distributions (if any) declared, made, paid or
payable, or any other return of capital made, on or after the date of
this Announcement.
If any dividend or other distribution is paid in respect of Shares on or
after the date of this Announcement, Waypoint reserves the right to
reduce the Acquisition Price by the aggregate per Share amount of such
dividend or other distribution, in which case any reference in this
Announcement or in the Scheme Document to the consideration payable
under the terms of the Acquisition will be deemed to be a reference to
the consideration as so reduced. To the extent that any such dividend
and/or distribution and/or other return of capital is declared, made or
paid or is payable prior to the Court Hearing and it is: (i) transferred
pursuant to the Acquisition on a basis which entitles Waypoint to
receive the dividend or distribution and to retain it; or (ii)
cancelled, the consideration payable under the terms of the Acquisition
will not be subject to change in accordance with this paragraph. Any
exercise by Waypoint of its rights referred to in this paragraph shall
be the subject of an announcement and, for the avoidance of doubt, shall
not be regarded as constituting any revision or variation of the
Acquisition.
The Acquisition will be subject, inter alia, to the Conditions
and certain further terms which are set out in this Appendix I and those
terms and conditions which will be set out in the Scheme Document.
The availability of the Acquisition to persons not resident in the
United Kingdom or France may be affected by the laws of the relevant
jurisdiction. Persons who are resident in jurisdictions other than the
United Kingdom or France should inform themselves of, and observe, any
applicable requirements. Further information in relation to Shareholders
not resident in the United Kingdom or France will be contained in the
Scheme Document.
The Acquisition is not being made, directly or indirectly, in, into or
from, or by use of the mails of, or by any means of instrumentality
(including, but not limited to, facsimile, email or other electronic
transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of,
or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of,
any jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws of that
jurisdiction and will not be capable of acceptance by any such use,
means, instrumentality or facility or from within any such jurisdiction.
This Announcement and any rights or liabilities arising hereunder, the
Acquisition, the Scheme and any Forms of Proxy will be governed by
English law and be subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of England
and Wales. The Scheme will also be subject to certain public disclosure
requirements under the General Regulation of the AMF.
APPENDIX II
SOURCES OF INFORMATION AND BASES OF CALCULATION
In this Announcement:
(a) unless otherwise stated, financial information concerning
Stallergenes Greer has been extracted from Stallergenes Greer's 2018
annual report and audited consolidated financial statements;
(b) the equity value of the Acquisition of approximately Euro 730.1
million is based upon 19,733,323 Shares in issue as at the close of
business on the Last Practicable Date (excluding 54,230 Treasury Shares);
(c) the enterprise value of approximately Euro 678.5 million is based
upon the equity value of the Acquisition as set out in paragraph (b)
above less Stallergenes Greer's net cash balance of Euro 55.2 million as
at 31 December 2018, plus Euro 3.6 million in cash proceeds due to
holders of 409,004 options which vested in September 2018 to be cash
settled under the Share Schemes, but excluding the cash proceeds due to
holders of 448,309 options which will be cash settled under the Share
Schemes once they vest in September 2019;
(d) unless otherwise stated, all prices for Shares are the Closing Price
(as derived from Bloomberg) on the relevant date;
(e) the three month and twelve month trading day volume weighted average
Closing Prices of Shares have been derived from data provided by
Bloomberg on the Last Practicable Date; and
(f) the International Securities Identification Number for Scheme Shares
is GB00BZ21RF93.
APPENDIX III
DETAILS OF IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS
Irrevocable undertakings given by members of the Special Committee
The following members of the Special Committee have given irrevocable
undertakings to vote (or direct the voting) in favour of the Scheme at
the Court Meeting and the Special Resolution to be proposed at the
General Meeting in relation to the following Scheme Shares:
|
Name
|
Number of Scheme Shares
|
Percentage of Existing Issued Share Capital
|
Jean-Luc Bélingard
|
20
|
0.00010 per cent.
|
Philip Broadley
|
100
|
0.00051 per cent.
|
Yvonne Schlaeppi
|
30
|
0.00015 per cent.
|
Elmar Schnee
|
1,000
|
0.00507 per cent.
The irrevocable undertakings given by the above listed members of the
Special Committee will cease to be binding if the Implementation
Agreement terminates in accordance with its terms.
Irrevocable undertakings given by Directors who are not members of
the Special Committee
The following Directors who are not members of the Special Committee
have given irrevocable undertakings to vote (or direct the voting) in
favour of the Special Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting
in relation to the following Shares:
|
Name
|
Number of Scheme Shares
|
Percentage of Existing Issued Share Capital
|
Rodolfo Bogni
|
16
|
0.00008 per cent.
|
Stefan Meister
|
16
|
0.00008 per cent.
The irrevocable undertakings given by the above listed Directors will
cease to be binding if the Implementation Agreement terminates in
accordance with its terms.
Irrevocable undertaking given by Waypoint
Waypoint has undertaken in the Implementation Agreement to vote in
favour of the Special Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting
in respect of an aggregate of 16,550,910 Shares, representing
approximately 83.9 per. cent of the Existing Issued Share Capital.
APPENDIX IV
DEFINITIONS
"Acquisition" the proposed recommended cash acquisition by
Waypoint of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of
Stallergenes Greer not directly or indirectly held by Waypoint to be
implemented by means of the Scheme, on the terms and subject to the
conditions set out in this Announcement and to be set out in the Scheme
Document
"Acquisition Price" Euro 37.00 in cash for each Scheme Share
"AIT" allergy immunotherapy treatments
"AMF" Autorité des marchés financiers, the
French Financial Markets Authority
"Announcement" this announcement, together with its
appendices
"ANSM" l'Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament
et des Produits de Santé, the French Health Authority
"Articles" the articles of association of Stallergenes Greer
from time to time
"Board" the board of directors of Stallergenes Greer
"Business Day" a day (other than Saturdays, Sundays and
public or bank holidays in the U.K. or France) on which banks are
generally open for business in the City of London and Paris, including
for the purposes of trading Euro in the international bank markets
"Closing Price" the closing middle market price per Share of
Euro 25.90 on the Last Practicable Date
"Code" the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued from
time to time by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers
"Companies Act" the United Kingdom Companies Act 2006
"Conditions" the conditions set out in Part A of Appendix I
to this Announcement and to be set out in the Scheme Document
"Court" the High Court of Justice of England and Wales
"Court Hearing" the hearing of the Court to sanction the
Scheme
"Court Meeting" the meeting(s) of the Scheme Shareholders to
be convened by order of the Court pursuant to section 896 of the
Companies Act for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit,
approving the Scheme (with or without amendment as approved by the Court
and agreed by Waypoint and Stallergenes Greer) and any adjournment
thereof
"Court Order" the order of the Court approving the Scheme
under section 899 of the Companies Act
"Directors" the directors of Stallergenes Greer
"Effective" the Scheme having become effective in accordance
with its terms, upon delivery of the Court Order to the Registrar of
Companies
"Effective Date" the date upon which the Scheme becomes
Effective
"Euroclear" Euroclear France S.A.
"Euronext Paris" Euronext Paris S.A.
"Evercore" Evercore Partners International LLP, financial
advisers to the Special Committee
"Existing Issued Share Capital" the entire issued share
capital of Stallergenes Greer as at the Last Practicable Date, other
than any Treasury Shares
"Facilities Agreement" the facilities agreement entered into
between the Funding Entity and UBS Switzerland AG on 11 May 2018
"Forms of Proxy" the voting instructions or proxy form in
connection with each of the Meetings which will accompany the Scheme
Document for use by Shareholders
"Funding Commitment Letter" the funding commitment letter
entered into between Stallergenes Greer, Waypoint, the Waypoint Parent
and the Funding Entity on 21 March 2019 in connection with the
Acquisition
"Funding Entity" Waypoint Treasury Limited
"General Meeting" the general meeting of SG Shareholders
(including any adjournment thereof) to be convened in connection with
implementing the Scheme, notice of which will be set out in the Scheme
Document
"IFLAs" the interest free loan agreements entered into
between the Waypoint Parent and Waypoint on 18 December 2015 and 28
December 2017
"Implementation Agreement" the implementation agreement
entered into between Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint on 21 March 2019 in
connection with the Acquisition
"Independent Expert" Finexsi Expert & Conseil Financier, the
independent expert appointed by the Special Committee
"Independent Expert Report" the report delivered by the
Independent Expert to the Special Committee including an opinion on the
fairness of the Acquisition Price
"Last Practicable Date" means 20 March 2019 (being the last
practicable date prior the date of this Announcement)
"Long Stop Date" 11.59 p.m. on 30 June 2019, or such later
date (if any) as Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint may agree and, if
required, the Court may allow
"Market Abuse Regulation" Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
"Meetings" the Court Meeting and the General Meeting
"Non-Disclosure Agreement" the non-disclosure agreement
entered into between Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint on 27 February 2019
"Panel" the U.K. Panel on Takeovers and Mergers
"Paying Agent" Société Générale Securities Services or such
other paying agent as is notified by Stallergenes Greer to Waypoint on
or before the Effective Date
"Registrar of Companies" the Registrar of Companies in
England and Wales
"Scheme" the proposed scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of
the Companies Act between Stallergenes Greer and the Scheme Shareholders
to implement the Acquisition with or subject to any modification,
addition or condition approved or imposed by the Court and agreed by
Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint
"Scheme Document" the document to be dispatched to (among
others) Scheme Shareholders including, among other things, details of
the Scheme required by section 897 of the Companies Act, the full terms
and conditions of the Scheme and the notices of the Meetings
"Scheme Record Time" the time and date to be specified as
such in the Scheme Document or such later time and/or date as
Stallergenes Greer and Waypoint may agree
"Scheme Resolution" the resolution to approve the Scheme to
be considered at the Court Meeting
"Scheme Shareholders" holders of Scheme Shares
"Scheme Shares" Shares:
(i) in issue at the date of the Scheme Document;
(ii) issued after the date of the Scheme Document and prior to the
Voting Record Time; or
(iii) issued at or after the Voting Record Time and before the Scheme
Record Time, in respect of which the original or any subsequent holders
thereof are, or shall have agreed in writing to be, bound by the Scheme,
in each case which remain in issue at the Scheme Record Time but
excluding any Treasury Shares or Shares legally or beneficially held by
or on behalf of Waypoint or any of its affiliates
"SG Group" Stallergenes Greer and its subsidiaries and
subsidiary undertakings from time to time
"SG Shareholders" registered holders of Shares
"Share Schemes" the option plan for the subscription of
shares in Stallergenes S.A. with a date of grant of 12 November 2010 and
the Stallergenes Greer long-term incentive plan adopted on 29 September
2016
"Shareholders" those persons (other than Waypoint) holding
Shares through Euroclear, either in "bearer" or "registered" form and
any Scheme Shareholder other than Euroclear
"Shares" the ordinary shares of Euro 1.00 each in the
capital of Stallergenes Greer
"Special Committee" the special committee of independent
directors of Stallergenes Greer formed by the Board to evaluate the
terms of the Acquisition
"Special Resolution" the special resolution in
connection with the implementation of the Scheme to be proposed at the
General Meeting
"Stallergenes Greer" Stallergenes Greer plc
"Transparency Directive" Directive 2004/109/EC of the
European Parliament and the Council of 15 December 2004
"Treasury Shares" the Shares held as treasury shares as
provided for in section 734 of the Companies Act
"UBS" UBS AG London Branch, financial advisers to Waypoint
"U.K." the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern
Ireland
"U.S." the United States of America
"Voting Record Time" the date and time specified in the
Scheme Document to which entitlement to vote at the Court Meeting will
be determined
"Waypoint" Ares Life Sciences I S.à r.l.
"Waypoint Group" Waypoint Group Holdings S.A. and its
subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings from time to time
"Waypoint Parent" Ares Life Sciences L.P. (acting through
its General Partner, Waypoint GP Limited)
For the purposes of this Announcement, "subsidiary", and "subsidiary
undertaking" have the respective meanings given thereto by the
Companies Act.
All references to "Euro" are to the lawful currency of the
European Union.
References to an enactment include references to that enactment as
amended, replaced, consolidated or re-enacted by or under any other
enactment before or after the date of this Announcement.
All the times and/or dates (other than references to Business Days)
referred to in this Announcement are to those times and/or dates as
determined by Greenwich Mean Time, unless otherwise stated.
References to the singular include the plural and vice versa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005895/en/