Following the announcement of the recommended cash acquisition of
Stallergenes Greer plc (Paris:STAGR) (“Stallergenes Greer” or the
“Company”) on 21 March 2019, the special committee of independent
directors of Stallergenes Greer (the "Special Committee") is
pleased to announce that copies of the report from Finexsi Expert &
Conseil Financier, the independent valuation expert (the “Independent
Expert”) appointed by the Special Committee to deliver an opinion on
the fairness of the acquisition price of €37.00 per Stallergenes Greer
share (the “Acquisition Price”), are now available on the
Company’s website in both French and English (https://www.stallergenesgreer.com/recommended-acquisition-of-the-shares-in-stallergenes-greer-by-waypoint?t=1).
The Independent Expert has opined that the Acquisition Price is fair
from a financial point of view.
The Independent Expert report will also be published in the scheme
document.
ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC
Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global
healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of
allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy
immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the
parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is
in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is
in France).
TRADING INFORMATION
Name: Stallergenes Greer
ISIN:
GB00BZ21RF93 1 - Ticker: STAGR
ICB Classification: 4577
LEI:
213800CYVZA7GJQEME86
Market: Euronext Paris regulated market
Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.
This document (including information incorporated by reference in this
document), oral statements made and other information published by the
Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with
respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and
businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project,"
"estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any
of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology
indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These
forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they
relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the
future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic
situations and business conditions, including legal and product
evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in
competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in
the Company's 2018 annual report published on 21 March 2019 on the
Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com.
Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law,
neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to
update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any
such update.
