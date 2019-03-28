Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recommended Cash Acquisition of Stallergenes Greer plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

Publication of the Independent Expert Report

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005814/en/

Following the announcement of the recommended cash acquisition of Stallergenes Greer plc (Paris:STAGR) (“Stallergenes Greer” or the “Company”) on 21 March 2019, the special committee of independent directors of Stallergenes Greer (the "Special Committee") is pleased to announce that copies of the report from Finexsi Expert & Conseil Financier, the independent valuation expert (the “Independent Expert”) appointed by the Special Committee to deliver an opinion on the fairness of the acquisition price of €37.00 per Stallergenes Greer share (the “Acquisition Price”), are now available on the Company’s website in both French and English (https://www.stallergenesgreer.com/recommended-acquisition-of-the-shares-in-stallergenes-greer-by-waypoint?t=1).

The Independent Expert has opined that the Acquisition Price is fair from a financial point of view.

The Independent Expert report will also be published in the scheme document.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

TRADING INFORMATION
Name: Stallergenes Greer
ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 - Ticker: STAGR
ICB Classification: 4577
LEI: 213800CYVZA7GJQEME86
Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2018 annual report published on 21 March 2019 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pMICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Filings
PU
02:51pAESO : Inside information and update on litigation
PU
02:51pPANASIALUM : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
PU
02:51pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Quantenna Communications, Inc.
PR
02:50pELBIT : IMOD, Elbit Systems Sign Deal for Next-Gen Artillery Gun
AQ
02:49pPAN ASIA ENV PROTECTION : Enviro to sell all shares of finance unit
AQ
02:47pAL AMIN FOR INV : Assembly Decision-(AAFI)-28-03-2019
AQ
02:47pEMIRATES NBD BANK : DAE raises unsecured revolving loan to $600m
AQ
02:47pAL TAYYAR TRAVEL HDS SJSC : Accor enters global partnership with Saudi Al Tayyar Travel
AQ
02:47pARAB BANK : Assembly Decision-(ARBK)-28-03-2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
5EASYJET : Passengers stranded after Iceland's WOW air collapses

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.