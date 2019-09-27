|
Recon Technology Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019 With Revenue Reaching a New Historical High and Losses Narrowed
BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Management Commentary
Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon stated, "We are delighted to announce another year with strong growth in our business with revenue reaching a historical high since our IPO, losses narrowed and a positive EBITDA result. With consistent implementation of our market strategy by leveraging our knowledge of China's energy industry and diversifying our revenue sources, our financial results for fiscal year 2019 increased to RMB 102.4 million in revenue from RMB 84.7 million over the same period last year. During fiscal year 2019, we have successfully accomplished our three-year performance goals set by our management in fiscal year 2016 and achieved a revenue Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. We will continue to strive for a better performance in the coming years. During fiscal year 2019, we successfully expanded our automation business to the power industry and coal chemical industry by serving China Energy Investment Corporation ("China Energy") through Shenhua Group Corporation Limited ("Shenhua Group"). Today, we have won bids of RMB40.84 million in the aggregate from the Shenhua Group. During this period, we also have completed most of the construction of our comprehensive disposal treatment project and have entered into the test-running stage. We have signed several contracts with Yumen oilfield and its affiliates to dispose over 2,500 tons of oily sludge, and the revenue to be generated from those projects has not been reflected in the results of operations of fiscal year 2019. We expect our own operations and performance will continue to be improved to bring our shareholders long-term benefits."
Mr. Yin continued, "During fiscal year 2019, we also made an additional investment into Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd ("FGS"), a service company focused on providing new technical applications and data operations to gas stations and providing solutions to gas stations to improve their operations and their customers' experience. Currently, we hold a 43% interest of FGS. With the support of our investment and operations, online orders in the FGS platform have been increasing and have reached an average level of RMB 7 million per day and accumulated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of the FGS platform has been over RMB1.5 Billion with only 460 gas stations officially operating. We also saw a net profit of FGS from July 2019. We look forward to a more rapid development of FGS in the coming months. In all, our management is striving to seek for more valuable and profitable assets to our shareholders."
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparable to the prior year period):
For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30,
(RMB millions, except per share data)
2018
2019
% Change
Revenue
84.7
102.4
20.9%
Automation product and software
19.0
63.6
234.8%
Equipment and accessories
64.0
24.0
-62.6%
Oilfield environmental protection
1.8
14.9
743.3%
Gross profit
4.2
29.9
619.6%
Gross margin
4.9%
29.2%
24.3pp
Loss from operations
-40.9
-24.2
40.8%
Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd
-44.1
-25.4
42.5%
Loss per share
-3.84
-1.30
-66.2%
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
-21.6
1.04
100.4%
* Note: pp represents percentage points
- Total revenues for fiscal year 2019 increased by 20.9% to RMB102.4 million ($14.9 million).
- The revenue of automation business was a record RMB63.6 million ($9.3 million) for fiscal year 2019, increasing by 234.8% compared to RMB19.0 million during fiscal year 2018.
- Gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB29.9 million ($4.3 million). Gross profit margin for fiscal year 2019 was 29.2%, an improvement of 24.3 percentage points compared to fiscal year 2018.
- Net loss attributable to Recon for fiscal year 2019 was RMB25.4 million ($3.7 million), or RMB1.30 ($0.19) per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB42.3 million, or RMB3.84 per basic and diluted share, for fiscal year 2018.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Revenue
Total revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased by RMB17.7 million, or 20.9%, to RMB102.4 million ($14.9 million) compared to RMB84.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in revenues was accomplished through the automation products and software and oilfield environmental protection segments.
Revenue from automation product and software increased by RMB44.6 million, or 234.8%, to RMB 63.6 million ($9.3 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB18.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, mainly from orders from Shenhua Group and automation control system projects for Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Co., Ltd. ("East Hope"), a polysilicon producer in China and a wholly-owned subsidiary of East Hope Group, a large Chinese conglomerate.
Revenue from equipment and accessories decreased by RMB40.0 million, or 62.6%, to RMB24.0 million ($3.5 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB64.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. For the year ended June 30, 2018, we accepted some low-margin contracts, resulting in higher revenue. We didn't continue this type of temporary business in the same period of fiscal year 2019 and the revenue from furnaces decreased dramatically.
Revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased by RMB13.1 million, or 743.3%, to RMB14.9 million ($2.2 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB1.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly derived from our focus on oily wastewater treatment technology. As our oily sludge treatment processing projects begin to production later on year 2019, we believe revenue from this segment will increase.
Cost and Margin
Total cost of revenues decreased by RMB8.0 million, or 10.0%, to RMB72.5 million ($10.6 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly caused by a significant decrease in cost of revenue incurred in low-margin equipment and accessories contracts.
Cost of revenue from automation product and software increased by RMB32.3 million ($4.7 million), or 190.8%, to RMB49.3 million ($7.2 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB16.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in cost of revenue from automation product and software was primarily attributable to Shenhua Group contracts with lower margins.
Cost of revenue from equipment and accessories decreased by RMB47.1 million ($6.9 million), or 75.9%, to RMB14.9 million ($2.2 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB62.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in cost of revenue from equipment and accessories was primarily attributable to our drop of furnaces to general industry clients.
Cost of revenue from oilfield environmental protection increased by RMB6.5 million ($1.0 million), or 492.5%, to RMB7.9 million ($1.1 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB1.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in cost of revenue was mainly due to more orders of chemical materials used for waste water treatment.
Gross profit increased significantly by RMB25.7 million, or 619.6%, to RMB29.9 million ($4.3 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB4.2 million from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The improvement in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in revenue and, to a lesser extent, the increase in profit margins. As our business improved with industry recovery and enhancement of our cost control, our margins improved to normal levels. Gross margin increased by 24.3 percentage points to 29.2% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from 4.9% from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Operating Expenses
Selling and distribution expenses increased by RMB1.1 million, or 13.3%, to RMB9.1 million ($1.3 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB8.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and related expenditures as we expanded our market to new segments of China's energy markets, including the electronic power and new energy segments, and beyond the oilfield service industry into oily sludge and sewage treatments.
General and administrative expenses increased by RMB6.6 million, or 19.0%, to RMB41.3 million ($6.0 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB34.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense.
Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB0.6 million ($0.1 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to reversal of provision for doubtful accounts of RMB0.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Management plans to continue to monitor accounts receivable to maintain the provision at a lower level.
Research and development expenses maintained the same level of RMB3.1 million ($0.5 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of last year. The Company was focusing on the commercialization of advanced R&D results into projects, which were undertaken by Gan Su BHD.
Net Loss
Loss from operations was RMB24.2 million ($3.5 million) for the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to a loss of RMB40.9 million for the same period of 2018. This RMB16.7 million ($2.4 million) decrease in loss from operations was primary due to an increase in gross profit, partial offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses and selling and distribution expenses as discussed above.
Net loss was RMB25.8 million ($3.8 million) for the year ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of RMB19.6 million ($2.9 million) from net loss of RMB45.4 million for the same period of 2018. Net loss attributable to Recon for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 was RMB44.1 million ($6.7 million), or RMB3.84 per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB25.4 million, or RMB1.30 ($0.19) per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA income was RMB1.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 21.6 million for the same period last year. Please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of this metric, which we believe may be informative for investors but which is not a GAAP financial measure.
Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash of RMB4.5 million ($0.7 million), compare to RMB45.3 million as of June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had working capital of RMB55.7 million ($8.1 million) while as of June 30, 2018, the Company had working capital of RMB74.8 million. The decrease in working capital was mainly due to use of cash on construction of new product capabilities and the equity investment of FGS.
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB32.2 million ($4.7 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately RMB19.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB13.5 million ($2.0 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB17.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB3.5 million ($0.5 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB76.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Exchange Rate
The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB6.8668 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the Company's U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings (loss) per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense, and non-recurring expenses. All of the omitted items are either (i) non-cash items or (ii) items that the Company does not consider in assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA omits non-cash items, the Company's management believes that adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash charges and more reflective of other factors that affect its operating performance. The Company's management defines adjusted earnings per share by eliminating from earnings (loss) per share the impact of a number of non-recurring items the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing performance. Recon's management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other competitors, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
For the year Ended June 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss
Net loss
(45,375,234)
(25,782,406)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
16,230
398,477
Interest expense and foreign currency adjustment
901,589
1,532,442
Provision for (reversal of) slow moving inventories
65,245
65,380
Restricted shares issued for services
3,050,896
845,781
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
(841,242)
610,776
Loss from investment in unconsolidated entity
-
959,905
Impairment of investment loss in unconsolidated entity
4,037,736
-
Share based compensation
840,286
9,647,863
Restricted shares issued for management
14,621,838
11,640,341
Depreciation and amortization
1,119,049
1,124,011
Adjusted EBITDA
(21,563,607)
1,042,570
About Recon Technology, Ltd.
Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is China's first non-state-owned oil and gas field service company listed on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (SNP) and CNPC, with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Since 2017, the Company has expanded its business operations into other segments of the broader energy industry including electric power, coal chemical, renewable energy and environmental protection in the energy and chemical industries, Through the years, Recon has taken leading positions on several market segments of the oil and gas field service industry. Recon also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.
Safe Harbor
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
Ms. Liu Jia
Chief Financial Officer
Recon Technology, Ltd.
Phone: +86 (10) 8494-5799
Email: info@recon.cn
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
BALANCE SHEETS
As of June 30
As of June 30
As of June 30
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
¥
45,340,578
¥
4,521,325
$
658,433
Notes receivable
3,995,962
3,073,680
447,615
Trade accounts receivable, net
24,254,007
68,535,282
9,980,673
Trade accounts receivable- related party, net
-
3,409,912
496,579
Inventories, net
6,758,841
1,270,523
185,024
Other receivables, net
5,360,953
5,665,593
825,070
Loans to third parties
1,960,000
4,960,000
722,316
Purchase advances, net
12,654,546
1,343,576
195,663
Contract assets, net
-
4,633,940
674,833
Prepaid expenses
509,682
192,837
28,083
Prepaid expenses - related parties
-
217,600
31,689
Total current assets
100,834,569
97,824,268
14,245,978
Property and equipment, net
3,171,109
3,661,321
533,192
Construction in progress
11,779,784
21,524,994
3,134,647
Land use right, net
1,335,126
1,307,887
190,465
Investment in unconsolidated entity
-
31,078,971
4,525,976
Long-term trade accounts receivable, net
4,212,829
-
-
Long-term other receivables, net
-
440,015
64,079
Prepayments for construction in progress
474,100
1,144,098
166,613
Total Assets
¥
121,807,517
¥
156,981,554
$
22,860,950
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loan
¥
-
¥
2,500,000
$
364,071
Trade accounts payable
8,754,347
14,089,293
2,051,799
Other payables
3,255,810
2,366,410
344,617
Other payable- related parties
3,211,457
2,290,873
333,616
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
600,434
1,384,529
201,628
Investment payable
-
6,400,000
932,021
Taxes payable
431,913
2,180,847
317,592
Short-term borrowings
-
1,081,096
157,438
Short-term borrowings - related party
9,018,065
9,010,525
1,312,187
Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion
719,895
780,797
113,706
Total Current Liabilities
25,991,921
42,084,370
6,128,675
Long-term borrowings - related party
8,943,834
8,196,204
1,193,599
Total Liabilities
34,935,755
50,280,574
7,322,274
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Common stock, ($ 0.0185 U.S. dollar par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 21,799,301 shares and 18,380,349 shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
2,279,510
2,712,773
395,056
Additional paid-in capital
207,490,280
250,624,798
36,498,048
Statutory reserve
4,148,929
4,148,929
604,201
Accumulated deficit
(139,424,980)
(164,780,885)
(23,996,750)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
1,516,093
2,909,936
423,769
Total stockholders' equity
76,009,832
95,615,551
13,924,324
Non-controlling interests
10,861,930
11,085,429
1,614,352
Total equity
86,871,762
106,700,980
15,538,676
Total Liabilities and Equity
¥
121,807,517
¥
156,981,554
$
22,860,950
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the years ended
June 30,
2017
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
Revenues - third party
¥
60,054,462
¥
84,135,037
¥
98,657,433
$
14,367,308
Revenues - related party
-
577,009
3,726,894
542,741
Revenues
60,054,462
84,712,046
102,384,327
14,910,049
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues and related tax - third party
44,090,960
80,097,834
70,316,198
10,240,024
Cost of revenues and related tax - related party
-
464,027
2,202,765
320,785
Cost of revenues and related tax
44,090,960
80,561,861
72,518,963
10,560,809
Gross profit
15,963,502
4,150,185
29,865,364
4,349,240
Selling and distribution expenses
4,458,218
8,013,353
9,076,266
1,321,761
General and administrative expenses
32,751,142
34,687,317
41,288,351
6,012,751
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
1,766,286
(841,242)
610,776
88,945
Research and development expenses
7,599,340
3,215,653
3,133,545
456,333
Operating expenses
46,574,986
45,075,081
54,108,938
7,879,790
Loss from operations
(30,611,484)
(40,924,896)
(24,243,574)
(3,530,550)
Other income (expenses)
Subsidy income
132,791
371,650
1,149,016
167,329
Interest income
73,990
68,028
40,391
5,882
Interest expense
(548,878)
(897,521)
(1,589,045)
(231,410)
Loss from investment in unconsolidated entity
-
-
(959,905)
(139,789)
Impairment loss of investment in unconsolidated entity
-
(4,037,736)
-
-
Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)
21,502
(4,068)
56,603
8,243
Other income
36,178
65,539
162,585
23,677
Other expense, net
(284,417)
(4,434,108)
(1,140,355)
(166,068)
Loss before income tax
(30,895,901)
(45,359,004)
(25,383,929)
(3,696,618)
Income tax expenses
307,900
16,230
398,477
58,030
Net loss
(31,203,801)
(45,375,234)
(25,782,406)
(3,754,648)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling
interests
241,346
(1,302,913)
(426,501)
(62,111)
Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd
¥
(31,445,147)
¥
(44,072,321)
¥
(25,355,905)
$
(3,692,537)
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
(31,203,801)
(45,375,234)
(25,782,406)
(3,754,648)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(30,116)
1,765,249
1,393,843
202,983
Comprehensive loss
(31,233,917)
(43,609,985)
(24,388,563)
(3,551,665)
Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-
controlling interests
241,346
(1,302,913)
(426,501)
(62,111)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology,
Ltd
¥
(31,475,263)
¥
(42,307,072)
¥
(23,962,062)
$
(3,489,554)
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
¥
(4.90)
¥
(3.84)
¥
(1.30)
$
(0.19)
Weighted - average shares - basic and diluted
6,417,305
11,483,464
19,544,164
19,544,164
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended June 30,
2017
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
¥
(31,203,801)
¥
(45,375,234)
¥
(25,782,406)
$
(3,754,648)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
856,735
1,119,049
1,124,011
163,688
Gain from disposal of equipment
(35,919)
(78,285)
-
-
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
1,766,286
(841,242)
610,776
88,945
Provision for slow moving inventories
-
65,245
65,380
9,521
Share based compensation
2,039,446
840,286
9,647,863
1,405,001
Restricted shares issued for management
12,904,723
14,621,838
11,640,341
1,695,162
Loss from investment in unconsolidated entity
-
-
959,905
139,789
Impairment loss of investment in unconsolidated entity
-
4,037,736
-
-
Restricted shares issued for services
8,399,240
3,050,896
845,781
123,170
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Notes receivable
(1,452,783)
2,116,998
922,282
134,310
Trade accounts receivable
(245,190)
11,972,175
(40,461,376)
(5,892,319)
Trade accounts receivable-related party
-
-
(3,409,912)
(496,579)
Inventories
3,597,832
(4,196,110)
4,013,314
584,452
Other receivable
4,579,480
(1,717,096)
(928,882)
(135,271)
Purchase advance
(10,534,132)
(1,241,102)
8,128,571
1,183,749
Prepaid expense
(718,130)
318,759
316,845
46,142
Prepaid expense - related parties
-
-
(217,600)
(31,689)
Trade accounts payable
812,440
(2,706,304)
(400,034)
(58,256)
Other payables
(189,302)
(151,751)
(899,476)
(130,989)
Other payables-related parties
(366,225)
(102,563)
(920,584)
(134,063)
Deferred revenue
853,044
(1,174,585)
-
-
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
1,633,405
140,828
784,095
114,186
Taxes payable
(78,700)
(269,358)
1,748,934
254,694
Net cash used in operating activities
(7,381,551)
(19,569,820)
(32,212,172)
(4,691,005)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in unconsolidated entity
-
(4,037,736)
(4,205,080)
(612,378)
Purchases of property and equipment
(638,119)
(1,503,410)
(1,735,956)
(252,804)
Proceeds from disposal of equipment
51,900
32,000
-
-
Payments for land use right
-
(1,361,969)
-
-
Repayments from loans to third parties
14,182,624
435,250
1,000,000
145,628
Payments made for loans to third parties
(1,130,000)
(1,960,000)
(4,000,000)
(582,513)
Payments and prepayments for construction in progress
-
(9,157,103)
(4,606,823)
(670,884)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
12,466,405
(17,552,968)
(13,547,859)
(1,972,951)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
-
45,000
2,500,000
364,071
Repayments of short-term bank loans
-
(45,000)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
1,100,000
4,600,000
1,081,096
157,438
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(1,330,000)
(4,900,000)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related party
13,103,718
20,188,318
5,000,000
728,141
Repayments of short-term borrowings-related party
(15,950,682)
(21,332,036)
(5,000,000)
(728,141)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings-related party
-
10,000,000
-
-
Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party
-
(371,975)
(684,191)
(99,638)
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance
costs
-
65,004,531
-
-
Refund of capital contribution by a non-controlling
shareholder
-
-
(200,000)
(29,126)
Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders
-
3,700,000
850,000
123,784
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,076,964)
76,888,838
3,546,905
516,529
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash
(16,231)
1,765,249
1,393,873
202,991
Net increase (decrease) in cash
1,991,659
41,531,299
(40,819,253)
(5,944,436)
Cash at beginning of year
1,817,620
3,809,279
45,340,578
6,602,869
Cash at end of year
¥
3,809,279
¥
45,340,578
¥
4,521,325
$
658,433
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid during the year for interest
¥
571,037
¥
868,042
¥
1,542,381
$
224,614
Cash paid during the year for taxes
¥
284,487
¥
(22,671)
¥
2,002
$
292
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Shares issued to settle salary payable
¥
-
¥
1,554,908
¥
-
$
-
Issuance of common stock in exchange of shares of FGS,
net of issuance costs
¥
¥
-
¥
21,433,796
$
3,121,366
Investment payable in exchange of interest of FGS
¥
-
¥
-
¥
6,400,000
$
932,021
Payable for Construction in Progress
¥
-
¥
3,096,781
¥
5,694,980
$
829,350
Non-cash payment for property and equipment purchase
¥
87,265
¥
-
¥
-
$
-
Issuance of unvested common stock to senior managers
¥
55,685
¥
-
¥
-
$
-
Receivable for disposal of property and equipment
¥
-
¥
81,900
¥
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
