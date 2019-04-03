ReconaSense : Introduces Geospatial A.I. to Help Organizations Visualize Their Security Posture

Real-time location and security intelligence expedites safety measures to proactively mitigate the risk and impact of environmental threats

ReconaSense today announced ReconMaps, a new module of its A.I.-powered security platform, designed to provide real-time decision support for advanced emergency and security management. This powerful geospatial visualization tool empowers organizations and security departments to quickly and easily view any type of incident, and the affected surrounding resources. The solution features geospatial mapping that connects the dots between the location of people and physical assets, and the evolving conditions around them.

Beyond just identifying and mapping hot spots, ReconMaps allows users to apply flexible geofencing to define areas of interest, and all affected assets in an area. Further, the solution can automatically identify the fastest path to respond to any threat as conditions evolve in real-time. This includes visualizing and identifying people, buildings or assets based on the severity, type and location of the threat. When combined with live video feeds, response times and quality are drastically improved.

As threat levels increase in a particular area, ReconaSense can send actionable guidance to targeted groups and individuals to relocate to safe locations, while controlling access permissions.

Leveraging integration with GPS, RFID, devices, and other data sources, the solution can map any asset defined by an organization and “flag” it the moment something atypical occurs – such as a gas leak in a pipeline, an unauthorized vehicle in a no-entry zone, or other events and activities that can be identified by a sensor or application and reported to ReconaSense.

ReconMaps geospatial A.I. features and benefits include:

Geofencing : Define any perimeter on a map to monitor, track, communicate with and control people and assets in a specific range including any micro, macro or global location.

: Define any perimeter on a map to monitor, track, communicate with and control people and assets in a specific range including any micro, macro or global location. Geospatial Analysis: Identify a potential threat or risk on a map, understand where and how widespread it is, and who and what may be affected.

Identify a potential threat or risk on a map, understand where and how widespread it is, and who and what may be affected. Proactive, Risk-Aware Guidance : Target specific individuals and groups based on their unique role, status and location and provide GPS-directed guidance to quickly reach safety zones and avoid a threat altogether.

: Target specific individuals and groups based on their unique role, status and location and provide GPS-directed guidance to quickly reach safety zones and avoid a threat altogether. Optimal Routing : Accelerate response times and provide optimal paths for responders to reach an impacted area, people or assets based on real-time traffic, weather and travel conditions.

: Accelerate response times and provide optimal paths for responders to reach an impacted area, people or assets based on real-time traffic, weather and travel conditions. Risk-Adaptive Access Control : Leverage integration with ReconAccess to provide or deny access to specific areas or safe shelters based on evolving risk conditions.

: Leverage integration with ReconAccess to provide or deny access to specific areas or safe shelters based on evolving risk conditions. Remote Control: Integrate with building automation systems to shut down or turn on safety systems according to established safety and security protocols.

The solution works in combination with other components of the ReconaSense security intelligence platform and risk-adaptive access control solution to analyze, detect threats and send actionable guidance – without having to pull manual reports or look at spreadsheets that might slow down responses, and put lives and systems at risk.

With such a broad, bird’s-eye view, ReconMaps makes it easier and faster for campuses, smart cities and smart buildings, geographically-dispersed organizations and critical infrastructure to assess location-based risks and to make real-time security decisions.

For example, the system can project and predict the impact of a weather event or other impending situation by analyzing travel schedules, scheduled calendar events for key executives, transportation plans and routes, and more. Any upcoming events that may put people and assets at risk can be rescheduled or re-routed and alerts can be sent to impacted individuals to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Too often in an emergency, limited interoperability between disparate security systems can impact the flow of information and allow things to slip through the cracks – increasing, rather than decreasing, the number of lives and assets at risk,” said John Carter, co-founder, president and CTO of ReconaSense. “ReconaSense geospatial A.I. offers a visual presentation layer that’s easy to navigate across highly-diverse, dynamic environments. It provides the ability to quickly and easily drill down into specific points of interest, and recommend intelligent, proactive responses.”

