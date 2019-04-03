ReconaSense : Introduces Geospatial A.I. to Help Organizations Visualize Their Security Posture

ReconaSense
today announced ReconMaps, a new module of its A.I.-powered security
platform, designed to provide real-time decision support for advanced
emergency and security management. This powerful geospatial
visualization tool empowers organizations and security departments to
quickly and easily view any type of incident, and the affected
surrounding resources. The solution features geospatial mapping that
connects the dots between the location of people and physical assets,
and the evolving conditions around them.
Beyond just identifying and mapping hot spots, ReconMaps allows users to
apply flexible geofencing to define areas of interest, and all affected
assets in an area. Further, the solution can automatically identify the
fastest path to respond to any threat as conditions evolve in real-time.
This includes visualizing and identifying people, buildings or assets
based on the severity, type and location of the threat. When combined
with live video feeds, response times and quality are drastically
improved.
As threat levels increase in a particular area, ReconaSense can send
actionable guidance to targeted groups and individuals to relocate to
safe locations, while controlling access permissions.
Leveraging integration with GPS, RFID, devices, and other data sources,
the solution can map any asset defined by an organization and “flag” it
the moment something atypical occurs – such as a gas leak in a pipeline,
an unauthorized vehicle in a no-entry zone, or other events and
activities that can be identified by a sensor or application and
reported to ReconaSense.
ReconMaps geospatial A.I. features and benefits include:
-
Geofencing: Define any perimeter on a map to monitor, track,
communicate with and control people and assets in a specific range
including any micro, macro or global location.
-
Geospatial Analysis: Identify a potential threat or risk on a
map, understand where and how widespread it is, and who and what may
be affected.
-
Proactive, Risk-Aware Guidance: Target specific individuals and
groups based on their unique role, status and location and provide
GPS-directed guidance to quickly reach safety zones and avoid a threat
altogether.
-
Optimal Routing: Accelerate response times and provide optimal
paths for responders to reach an impacted area, people or assets based
on real-time traffic, weather and travel conditions.
-
Risk-Adaptive Access Control: Leverage integration with ReconAccess
to provide or deny access to specific areas or safe shelters based on
evolving risk conditions.
-
Remote Control: Integrate with building automation systems to
shut down or turn on safety systems according to established safety
and security protocols.
The solution works in combination with other components of the
ReconaSense security
intelligence platform and risk-adaptive
access control solution to analyze, detect threats and send
actionable guidance – without having to pull manual reports or look at
spreadsheets that might slow down responses, and put lives and systems
at risk.
With such a broad, bird’s-eye view, ReconMaps makes it easier and faster
for campuses, smart cities and smart buildings, geographically-dispersed
organizations and critical infrastructure to assess location-based risks
and to make real-time security decisions.
For example, the system can project and predict the impact of a weather
event or other impending situation by analyzing travel schedules,
scheduled calendar events for key executives, transportation plans and
routes, and more. Any upcoming events that may put people and assets at
risk can be rescheduled or re-routed and alerts can be sent to impacted
individuals to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.
“Too often in an emergency, limited interoperability between disparate
security systems can impact the flow of information and allow things to
slip through the cracks – increasing, rather than decreasing, the number
of lives and assets at risk,” said John Carter, co-founder, president
and CTO of ReconaSense. “ReconaSense geospatial A.I. offers a visual
presentation layer that’s easy to navigate across highly-diverse,
dynamic environments. It provides the ability to quickly and easily
drill down into specific points of interest, and recommend intelligent,
proactive responses.”
Attendees at ISC West in Las Vegas are invited to learn more at a panel
presentation on The
Rise of Intelligence in Physical Security, featuring speaker
Clayton Brown, co-founder and vice president of business development and
strategy at ReconaSense, on April 11 at 9:45 a.m. PDT in Sands 304.
The ReconaSense team will be onsite demoing its A.I.-powered security
and risk intelligence platform and the industry’s first risk-adaptive
access control solution, ReconAccess, in the Connected Security Expo,
Booth #33091.
About ReconaSense
ReconaSense helps protect people, assets, buildings and cities with its
next-gen access control and converged physical security intelligence
platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.), ReconaSense
identifies and mitigates potential threats and attacks before
they happen, giving security teams the ability to go beyond managing
data and individual alerts to achieving true situational awareness and
rapid response capabilities. Learn more at www.reconasense.com.
