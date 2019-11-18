Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ReconaSense : Rapid Install Wizard Accelerates Access Control Deployments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:02am EST

 New tool saves time and money for integrators and clients

ReconaSense, a next-gen physical security intelligence and access control company, today announced the beta launch of its Rapid Install Wizard, a new software tool for integrators that reduces the time-intensive configuration of access control projects using Mercury controllers by 50% or more.

Deploying and configuring access control systems is typically a manual, error-prone process for integrators who must physically locate each onsite controller and input different parameters and thresholds for each controller, door, and reader. In large dynamic environments such as airports, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities, this can be a daunting and costly task — particularly when upgrading legacy implementations in existing facilities.

Instead, the Rapid Install Wizard detects and incorporates all controllers, cameras, and IP devices connected to a network and offers pre-defined templates that should be applied to those devices. This expedites system deployment and configuration for installation teams while eliminating the burden of setting industry standard thresholds per door.

The goal of the new tool is to trim installation efforts from weeks to days, and configuration time from days to hours, enabling integrators to save time and money for themselves as well as their clients.

“ReconaSense is using new software tools to simplify integrator best practices for the installation and commissioning of Mercury controllers,” said Clayton Brown, executive vice president of ReconaSense. “This reduces time, cost, and error from every access control project by orders of magnitude. More or less, we believe this will allow our partners to upgrade two projects in the time it currently takes to finish one.”

ReconAccess is the first intelligent access control solution that leverages analytics to measure the real-time evolving risk of individuals, assets and environments, while automatically adjusting access permissions and delivering actionable guidance to help avert potential threats or disasters.

The Rapid Install Wizard will be demonstrated at ISC East, Nov. 20-21 in New York City, at Booth #524.

To learn more visit: http://reconasense.com/demo/.

About ReconaSense

ReconaSense helps protect people, assets, buildings and cities with its next-gen access control and converged physical security intelligence platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.), ReconaSense identifies and mitigates potential threats and attacks before they happen, giving security teams the ability to go beyond managing data and individual alerts to achieving true situational awareness and rapid response capabilities. Learn more at www.reconasense.com.

ReconaSense Social:
Follow Us on Twitter:@ReconaSense_Inc
Join our LinkedIn Group: ReconaSense
Like Us on Facebook: ReconaSense Austin Page


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aTELESTE : secures double patent win
AQ
10:23aEaseware Expands Online Sales 18% with 2Checkout
GL
10:21aHOMESERVE : Cares Foundation Launches New Round of the “Caring for Community” Grant Program
BU
10:21aSSE : Corbyn effect? British utility debt boosted by nationalisation bet
RE
10:20aEXPEDEON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:19aACREAGE : IIROC Trade Resumption - ACRG.U
AQ
10:19aPULMATRIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19aGOOD LUCK 3 : Launches IEO RAKUN Liquid
PR
10:19aFreddie Mac Prices $547 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C06
GL
10:19aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Isbank Merchants Now Accepting Discover Global Network Cards, Increasing Acceptance in Turkey
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group