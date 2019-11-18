ReconaSense : Rapid Install Wizard Accelerates Access Control Deployments

New tool saves time and money for integrators and clients

ReconaSense, a next-gen physical security intelligence and access control company, today announced the beta launch of its Rapid Install Wizard, a new software tool for integrators that reduces the time-intensive configuration of access control projects using Mercury controllers by 50% or more.

Deploying and configuring access control systems is typically a manual, error-prone process for integrators who must physically locate each onsite controller and input different parameters and thresholds for each controller, door, and reader. In large dynamic environments such as airports, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities, this can be a daunting and costly task — particularly when upgrading legacy implementations in existing facilities.

Instead, the Rapid Install Wizard detects and incorporates all controllers, cameras, and IP devices connected to a network and offers pre-defined templates that should be applied to those devices. This expedites system deployment and configuration for installation teams while eliminating the burden of setting industry standard thresholds per door.

The goal of the new tool is to trim installation efforts from weeks to days, and configuration time from days to hours, enabling integrators to save time and money for themselves as well as their clients.

“ReconaSense is using new software tools to simplify integrator best practices for the installation and commissioning of Mercury controllers,” said Clayton Brown, executive vice president of ReconaSense. “This reduces time, cost, and error from every access control project by orders of magnitude. More or less, we believe this will allow our partners to upgrade two projects in the time it currently takes to finish one.”

ReconAccess is the first intelligent access control solution that leverages analytics to measure the real-time evolving risk of individuals, assets and environments, while automatically adjusting access permissions and delivering actionable guidance to help avert potential threats or disasters.

The Rapid Install Wizard will be demonstrated at ISC East, Nov. 20-21 in New York City, at Booth #524.

