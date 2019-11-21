Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reconciling Data on Transition Tax Payments: An Examination of Tax, Economic, and Financial Sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:11am EST

The 2017 tax act (Public Law 115-97) changed the way that the foreign income of U.S. corporations was taxed. Before those changes, many types of foreign income were not taxed by the United States until the income was brought back, or repatriated, to the United States. As part of the transition to the new system, a onetime tax was imposed on the existing unrepatriated foreign earnings of U.S. corporations. Corporations must pay the tax regardless of whether they actually repatriate the earnings to the United States. This presentation explains how estimates of those tax payments affect CBO's baseline projections of corporate income tax revenues.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 16:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aTEB BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22aPHOTOCAT A/S : succesfully completes private placement of SEK 4.75 million
AQ
11:22aABC News Names Police Officer Featured in CentralSquare ShareBlueSmiles Initiative as Its Person of the Week
GL
11:22aJohnny Angel & the Halos to Perform at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
BU
11:21aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Clipper Logistics
PU
11:21aGEA : LEFF® technology from GEA saves up to 90 percent on cleaning media
PU
11:21aJ D WETHERSPOON : AGM / GM Statement
PU
11:21aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : NSD shareholders conclude new shareholder agreement
PU
11:21aBPER BANCA S P A : Approved by CONSOB the offer document relating to the public voluntary exchange offer over the saving shares of BDS launched by BPER
PU
11:21aMORE CONTROL OVER YOUR CONVERSATIONS : now available globally
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
3Oil rises on reports that OPEC might extend cuts, U.S.-China talks to continue
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group