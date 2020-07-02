Log in
Reconsider what you believe and accept to be who you were designed to be with ‘The Third Testament'

07/02/2020

ATLANTA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new spirituality book by Gurman, “The Third Testament: A Metaparadigm” (published by Balboa Press), calls for a paradigm shift as it shares diverse perspectives about foundational concepts that shape and guide humans’ lives.

 

Gurman posits that one of the most critical factors which influences all aspects of people’s lives are their beliefs, primarily their religious beliefs. He argues that what people believe not only influences their culture, which is the contextual determination of any organization or nation, but it influences people’s attitudes which shapes behavior, as well as psychological, emotional and physical well-being.

 

This book aims to force the reader to think, to reconsider the major concepts such as God, Heaven and Hell, death and more that they have been conditioned to believe and accept. “The Third Testament” tries to demonstrate that, for the most part, these beliefs are unfounded and based on folklore, myths and possibly downright lies.

 

“I think society is at a tipping point and people are recognising that most of what they believe and conditioned to accept for generations is not necessarily so,” Gurman says. “Both consciously and unconsciously people are desiring more but don’t know where to get the answer. This book would help in breaking that conditioned cycle allowing readers to muster that courage and challenge their fears as it pertains to what they have accepted for years.”

 

“The Third Testament” is available for purchase online at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Third-Testament-Metaparadigm-Gurman/dp/1982235683.

 

“The Third Testament”

By Gurman

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982235680

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982235697

E-Book | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982235703

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Defined as an enigma and divergent thinker, Gurman is a motivational speaker, spoken word artiste, educator, author and architect when it comes to transformation and empowerment. A perpetual seeker of the esoteric, Gurman has done presentations both in the USA and the Caribbean for policy makers, corporate leaders and students all with the primary objective of shifting paradigms. A native of Trinidad and Tobago, he is now a resident of Atlanta, Georgia.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
