Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Record Breaking Sale of $16.3 Million Apartment Homes in Visalia Sold by THE MOGHAREBI GROUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

The Mogharebi Group (TMG), a leading multifamily brokerage firm in California, has completed the sale of Cameron Crossing, a 96-unit community, that is located on Cameron Avenue in Visalia, CA. The property sold with multiple offers for $16,320,000 that equates to a record-breaking price of $170,000 per unit. The buyer was a private family from Visalia.

“This sale of Cameron Crossing represents a record for apartment communities in Visalia. The record setting price is attributable to several factors, including a lack of inventory available, our proprietary exchange platform, Class A construction, desirable unit mix, and strong rental growth in the submarket” says Otto Ozen, Executive Vice President of TMG. “We aggressively marketed Cameron Crossing to our list of high net worth private as well as exchange buyers. This strategy generated interest from buyers across California and resulted in multiple offers. Ultimately one of our high net worth private clients stepped up and won this terrific deal.”

Principals Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, Robin Kane, Mark Bonas, and Brendan Kane of TMG represented the seller, a Washington State based private investment group.

Built on a 4.8-acre site for a comfortable density of 20 units per acre. Cameron Crossing features spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 957 square feet. It boasts a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, spa, and reserved parking.

About The Mogharebi Group (TMG): The Mogharebi Group is a brokerage firm specializing in the multifamily property sector throughout California. With unrivaled local knowledge, an extensive global network of top real estate investors, a fully integrated platform, and direct access to capital, The Mogharebi Group is the best choice to meet the needs of major private investors and investment funds.

For more information visit: Mogharebi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pCAPITAL ONE : breach the latest example of the growing risk of data hacks
AQ
12:26pURAL AIRL : GECAS to provide Ural Airlines two LEAP-powered A321neo
AQ
12:26pPittsburgh International Airport Partners with Artificial Intelligence Startup Zensors to Provide Live Accurate Wait Times for TSA Lines
GL
12:25pRAI WAY : Release notice of Financial Statements at 30 June 2019
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - A new tranch of NE PROPERTY B.V. bonds worth EUR 500 million will start trading on the spot regulated market of Bucharest Stock Exchange on August 1st
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in August 2019
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - Price correction factor for TLV shares in BVB indices starting from August 1st
PU
12:25pPREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY : Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration with the Preeclampsia Foundation
AQ
12:25pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Lifts Guidance After Solid 1st Half
DJ
12:25pQUIRIN PRIVATBANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group