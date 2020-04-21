Record Jump in Australian Retail Sales Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

By James Glynn

A preliminary estimate of Australian retail sales shows an 8.2% rise in March from February, according to the Australia Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The increase would be the strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever published, coming as Australians prepared for restrictions on their movements amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The result was supported by strong sales across supermarkets, liquor retailing and other specialised food.

Monthly turnover doubled for products such as toilet and tissue paper, and rice and pasta, according to the ABS.

Sales were also strong in retail industries selling items related to home offices. The rises were slightly offset by big falls in industries including cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which were hurt by new social distancing regulations introduced in March.

