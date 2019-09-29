Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 02:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) - Transatlantic trade ties face renewed disruption this week when global arbiters are expected to grant the United States a record award allowing it to hit European imports with billions of dollars of tariffs in a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has found that both European planemaker Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a pair of cases that have run for 15 years.

Both sides have threatened tariffs after the Geneva body found neither adhered fully to its findings. However, the United States has a head start, with the European Union having to wait until early in 2020 to hear what level of retaliation it can exact over Boeing.

The WTO is expected this week to reveal the amount of EU goods the United States can target. People familiar with the case say the three-person tribunal is expected to award it around $7.5 billion, a record for the 24-year-old watchdog.

Such retaliation rights are rarely granted by the WTO - most parties reach settlements - and in many cases complainants do not exercise their rights. The United States though has indicated it will target EU goods to the fullest extent.

It has already published a $25 billion list from which it will pick items to target from aircraft and aerospace parts to wine, cheese and luxury goods.

The WTO award in the world's largest corporate trade dispute could fuel already strained trade tensions, diplomats say.

EU manufacturers are already facing U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium and a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to penalise EU cars and car parts. The EU has in turn retaliated.

Trade talks between the two, designed to ease tensions and ward off the threat of a tit-for-tat tariff war, have not gone well. The two sides have made some progress on regulatory cooperation, but a proposed deal to reduce duties is stuck, with Washington saying agriculture should be included and Brussels insisting it cannot.

The Trump administration has concluded that tariffs were effective in bringing China to the negotiating table over trade, and in convincing Japan to open its agricultural market to U.S. products. Washington is unlikely to skip the opportunity to implement tariffs in the case over aircraft subsidies, according to current and former U.S. officials.

Airbus has said this would lead to a 'lose-lose' trade war.

Some U.S. airlines have urged the administration not to go ahead with the tariffs, saying they could lead to layoffs.

NO SETTLEMENT IN SIGHT

The parties could still theoretically resolve the issue and stave off sanctions, but both sides accuse the other of failing to respond to invitations to reach a negotiated settlement.

U.S. officials say the decision about next steps will be up to U.S. President Trump.

The EU cannot retaliate immediately to any tariffs as it did following the U.S. imposition of metal tariffs in 2018.

It can either wait until a pronouncement in the parallel Boeing case or possibly revive an existing right to hit $4 billion of U.S. imports in a WTO dispute over U.S. tax breaks for exports, even though the two sides settled in 2006. Such a move would likely be strongly contested by Washington.

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom has urged Washington to hold off sanctions and seek an overall deal on aircraft support, but Washington has shown no sign it wants to talk.

A U.S. government official said Washington has been willing since the very beginning to negotiate a solution, but that the EU gave more support to Airbus rather than fixing the problem.

EU-U.S. trade relations are likely to be a major focus in Brussels during a parliamentary hearing of the next trade commissioner, Irishman Phil Hogan, on Monday, and of national trade ministers meeting on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.45% 119 Real-time Quote.41.73%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.04% 382.86 Delayed Quote.19.97%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 1.902 End-of-day quote.38.07%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.69% 1724 End-of-day quote.-7.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aISOFOL MEDICAL PUBL : Announces Presentation on the Global Phase 3 Study of arfolitixorin in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer at 2019 ESMO Congress
AQ
02:58aCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)
PU
02:32aIMMUNOGEN : Presents Full Data from Phase 3 FORWARD I Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer at ESMO
BU
02:31aCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Highlights Rubraca® (rucaparib) Updated Data from the Ongoing TRITON2 Clinical Trial in Patients with mCRPC and Exploratory and Integrated Analyses in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the ESMO Congress 2019
BU
02:31aMERCK AND : Final Study Results Evaluating KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Combination Treatment in Advanced Endometrial Cancer Presented at ESMO 2019 Congress
BU
02:14aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilient in face of protests
RE
02:08aRecord U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
RE
01:38aZTE : and China Mobile complete the network access test of ZTE's ElasticNet UME
PU
12:43aFAR EAST HORIZON : How to adapt to environmental changes? President Kong fanxing shared these thoug
PU
12:43aFAR EAST HORIZON : makes strategic investment for Shenzhen DST Co., Ltd, accelerat
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
3ENI SPA : Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
4FAR EAST HORIZON LTD : FAR EAST HORIZON : How to adapt to environmental changes? President Kong fanxing shared..
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Distance Voting Form for Extraordinary Gene..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group