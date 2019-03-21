Log in
Record earnings in 2018 allow Capital Farm Credit to return $87.5 million to borrowers

03/21/2019

Bryan, Texas, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Capital Farm Credit, 2018 was a record year. Thanks to strong financial results, the largest agricultural lender in Texas is able to return $87.5 million in cash patronage to its borrowers, with another $96.8 million set aside for future disbursement consideration. This total 2019 patronage declaration of $184.3 million marks a record, as well.

Capital Farm Credit has provided financing to Texas farmers, ranchers, rural property owners and agribusinesses for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Bryan, CFC has offices serving most of Texas. For more information about its patronage dividend program, financial services and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.


Capital Farm Credit has returned almost $1 billion in patronage dividends since 2007. More than any agricultural lender in the state of Texas.

“Through our patronage dividend program, we return almost all of our earnings back to our members,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “We believe our patronage dividend program is the strongest in the country, and we work hard to ensure we can continue returning profits to our members.”

Capital Farm Credit has a long tradition of strong earnings, which accrues to the benefit of our members. We bring value to our members by delivering credit and other financially related services to them effectively and efficiently. As we return the earnings through our patronage dividend program, we effectively lower the cost of doing business for our farmers, ranchers, and recreational property owners, which helps to strengthen the agricultural economy and rural communities we serve.

“We’re proud to support rural Texas communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services by providing farmers and ranchers with the capital they need to make their businesses successful,” Novosad added. “We know by returning money to our borrowers, it helps to strengthen the rural communities our members call home.”

As a borrower-owned cooperative, our members are also our owners. When Capital Farm Credit is successful, our members are successful.  We’re in this together with our members, and together we’re better.

Capital Farm Credit has provided financing to Texas farmers, ranchers, rural property owners and agribusinesses for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Bryan, CFC has offices serving most of Texas. For more information about its patronage dividend program, financial services and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

Jeff Moder
Capital Farm Credit
979.822.3018
Jeff.Moder@capitalfarmcredit.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
