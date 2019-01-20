Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Record number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 07:53pm EST

LONDON (Reuters) - A record number of British energy customers switched supplier last year, with one in five customers making a change, data from industry group Energy UK showed on Monday.

Britain' big six energy companies have been losing customers over the past few years, under pressure from smaller, nimbler rivals often offering cheaper deals.

The data did not reveal which companies gained or lost customers, but showed 30 percent of switches were to small or mid-tier firms.

A record 5.9 million customers changed supplier in 2018, up from 5.5 million in 2017, the data showed.

A price cap on energy prices by regulator Ofgem has come into force this year, which some suppliers have warned could stifle competition and lead to reduced switching rates.

"My hope remains that, with the recent introduction of the price cap, we don't see this element of competition undermined and switching levels fall," Energy UK chief executive Lawrence Slade said.

Consumer groups say the best way for people to ensure they are paying the lowest possible price is still to shop around for a deal.

Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica's   British Gas, SSE , E.ON , EDF Energy , Innogy's  Npower and Iberdrola's  Scottish Power.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAgeing Singapore - City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
RE
08:43pOil falls ahead of China data, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:15pDOLLAR INDEX : steady near two-week high on recovery in risk appetite
RE
08:06pOil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:02pAsia holds breath for China data, Brexit news
RE
07:56pUK house prices make weakest start to year since 2012 - Rightmove
RE
07:53pRecord number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data
RE
07:46pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:44pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:36pAustralian economy to be slowed, not sunk, by headwinds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
2Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Panamera models of 2017-2018 recalled by MoCI
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : takes on Transsion in Africa
5US FDA Approves ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab-dttb), Samsung Bioepis' First Oncology Medicine in the United State..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.