Recorded Books Enhances Its Financial Systems with SOFTRAX Revenue Manager

Revenue recognition specialists SOFTRAX are pleased to announce that
Recorded Books has joined the growing number of businesses using the
powerful revenue recognition and automation capabilities of SOFTRAX
Revenue Manager to augment their existing ERP and financial platforms in
support of ASC 606 and IFRS 15.
Recorded Books manages not only revenue, but also cost of goods
(primarily commissions and royalties), with the SOFTRAX Revenue Manager
solution. The deployment of SOFTRAX has enabled the accounting team to
greatly improve its process for managing contracts with customers,
deferred revenue, and deferred cost. The new system reduced the amount
of time and effort required to track deferments at the end of each month
while also allowing the team to improve the controls in place to manage
revenue and cost. Patricia Gilbert, who manages deferred revenue for
Recorded Books, said that, “We especially like the reduction in time
needed to process deferments at the end of each month as a result of the
improved automation and we are impressed by the accurate, error free,
results that we have seen since the cutover.”
Recorded Books was also able to migrate one year of legacy cost and
revenue data. This enabled year- over-year comparative reporting using
Revenue Manager’s Data Analytics solution. From commencement of formal
professional services implementation activities, to its transition to
Customer Care after going live, Recorded Books was live on Revenue
Manager with under 30 days of Professional Services support from SOFTRAX.
Per Sharon Fay, Sr. VP, Global Operations for SOFTRAX, “We are very
excited to have Recorded Books as part of our family of clients. The
rapid deployment was only possible via the proprietary policy mapping
technology within the Revenue Manager application. This engine enables
configuration of even the most complex revenue policy in a
point-and-click environment and is designed for rapid deployment. It has
been critical to SOFTRAX’s ability to deploy a fully compliant
environment with zero customizations and zero spreadsheets involved.”
SOFTRAX Revenue Manager provides these businesses with an easier
alternative: instead of replacing existing financial or ERP solutions,
this modular product augments them. Plugging into the company’s
infrastructure, it draws data directly from order management, billing,
and fulfillment systems, then uses this information to automate the
entire revenue recognition process from end-to-end. As a scalable
solution, Revenue Manager can grow alongside the organization itself as
it is capable of processing hundreds of thousands of transactions per
day.
About Recorded Books
Recorded Books is the largest independent publisher of audiobooks in the
world, with a catalog of more than 40,000 exclusive titles narrated by
award-winning actors. In addition to offering the highest-quality
audiobooks, Recorded Books also delivers eBooks, magazines, comics,
entertainment services, educational offerings, and more. The company’s
RBdigital app delivers the library industry’s broadest array of digital
services to millions of consumers. Recorded Books is an RBmedia company.
Learn more at www.recordedbooks.com.
About SOFTRAX Revenue Manager
SOFTRAX Revenue Manager gives companies the power to address complex
revenue recognition requirements not met by their current solutions –
all with a minimum of disruption. The proprietary technology within
Revenue Manager enables full automation of the ASC 606 / IFRS 15
guidance, including complex areas such as automation of Contract
Modification and Contract Combination guidance, the Significant
Financing Component, and other aspects not covered by platform or other
purpose-built solutions. A powerful data analytics engine and extensive
audit support keeps your data manageable for everybody from accountants
to executives.
SOFTRAX Revenue Manager is ERP agnostic, easily integrating with leading
enterprise solutions such as Microsoft Dynamics, Netsuite, SAP, Oracle,
and Intacct.
About SOFTRAX
For over 15 years, SOFTRAX has been fundamentally changing the way
companies manage, report, and forecast their revenue and cash. With
nearly 800 successful deployments, SOFTRAX is the leading provider of
revenue automation solutions for US enterprises. Today, corporations
manage billions of dollars through SOFTRAX, maximizing their revenue,
reducing operating expenses, and complying with revenue recognition
regulations and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements while gaining unparalleled
visibility into their business performance.
SOFTRAX is headquartered in Canton, MA. More information can be found at www.SOFTRAX.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005475/en/