Recording Academy :™ and its Members Celebrate Senate Passage of the Music Modernization Act

09/19/2018 | 02:04am CEST

Major Copyright Reform Steps Away from Becoming Law

The Recording Academy™ and its members across the country are celebrating today's passage of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate. This movement of the historic bill is a victory for all music creators, setting a clear path to the president's desk.

"The passage of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate is a historic moment for the tens of thousands of music creators across the nation," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Since first proposing the music industry unite around a common bill in 2014, our members have lobbied in Washington and all 50 states to achieve this vision. When creators raise their voices for fairness, they make great progress."

Portnow issued a clarion call for collaboration among music creators in 2014 when he testified before Congress and called for comprehensive copyright updates. Since then, the Recording Academy has activated its membership of performers, songwriters, and studio professionals to advocate for the bill through its flagship initiatives, GRAMMYs on the Hill® and District Advocate day, along with a wide range of regional and online activities.

"The passing of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate is a huge turning point," said Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy National Advocacy Committee Co-Chair and four-time GRAMMY®-nominated producer and songwriter. "This vote says loudly and clearly that music and those that create it are valued by our government and its citizens. We are all so thankful for this step to ensure music makers are compensated fairly."

The Music Modernization Act updates copyright protections to include all creators and ensures that the music industry remains a viable option for the next generation. The Music Modernization Act would accomplish the following:

For Songwriters

  • Create a new and transparent collection entity to ensure that songwriters always get paid for mechanical licenses when digital services use their work.
  • Help ASCAP and BMI secure fairer rates for their songwriters.
  • Establish fair compensation for songwriters when the government sets rates.

For Artists

  • Close the "pre-1972 loophole" so that digital services will pay legacy artists the compensation they deserve.
  • Establish fair compensation for artists when the government sets rates.

For Studio Professionals

  • Give copyright protection to producers and engineers for the first time in history.

For more information about the Recording Academy's ongoing advocacy work, visit www.grammy.com/advocacy, follow @GRAMMYAdvocacy on Twitter, and "like" GRAMMY Advocacy on Facebook.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

Best known for the GRAMMY Awards®, the Recording Academy is the only organization that exists to champion the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, and engineers. With no corporate members, the Recording Academy directly and solely represents music creators, working tirelessly to protect their rights and interests. From strong representation in Washington, to mobilizing the industry and organizing grassroots movements across all 50 states, we use advocacy, education, and dialogue to raise awareness about pressing music issues, develop policy, and advance key legislation. Our purpose is to give back to music makers by making sure that they're compensated fairly for their work today and have greater opportunities to prosper tomorrow.


© Business Wire 2018
