Recording Academy :™ and its Members Celebrate Senate Passage of the Music Modernization Act

Major Copyright Reform Steps Away from Becoming Law

The Recording Academy™ and its members across the country are celebrating today's passage of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate. This movement of the historic bill is a victory for all music creators, setting a clear path to the president's desk.

"The passage of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate is a historic moment for the tens of thousands of music creators across the nation," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Since first proposing the music industry unite around a common bill in 2014, our members have lobbied in Washington and all 50 states to achieve this vision. When creators raise their voices for fairness, they make great progress."

Portnow issued a clarion call for collaboration among music creators in 2014 when he testified before Congress and called for comprehensive copyright updates. Since then, the Recording Academy has activated its membership of performers, songwriters, and studio professionals to advocate for the bill through its flagship initiatives, GRAMMYs on the Hill® and District Advocate day, along with a wide range of regional and online activities.

"The passing of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate is a huge turning point," said Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy National Advocacy Committee Co-Chair and four-time GRAMMY®-nominated producer and songwriter. "This vote says loudly and clearly that music and those that create it are valued by our government and its citizens. We are all so thankful for this step to ensure music makers are compensated fairly."

The Music Modernization Act updates copyright protections to include all creators and ensures that the music industry remains a viable option for the next generation. The Music Modernization Act would accomplish the following:

For Songwriters

Create a new and transparent collection entity to ensure that songwriters always get paid for mechanical licenses when digital services use their work.

Help ASCAP and BMI secure fairer rates for their songwriters.

Establish fair compensation for songwriters when the government sets rates.

For Artists

Close the "pre-1972 loophole" so that digital services will pay legacy artists the compensation they deserve.

Establish fair compensation for artists when the government sets rates.

For Studio Professionals

Give copyright protection to producers and engineers for the first time in history.

