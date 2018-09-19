Recording Academy :™ and its Members Celebrate Senate Passage of the Music Modernization Act

The Recording Academy™ and its members across the country are
celebrating today's passage of the Music
Modernization Act by the Senate. This movement of the historic bill
is a victory for all music creators, setting a clear path to the
president's desk.
"The passage of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate is a historic
moment for the tens of thousands of music creators across the nation,"
said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Since
first proposing the music industry unite around a common bill in 2014,
our members have lobbied in Washington and all 50 states to achieve this
vision. When creators raise their voices for fairness, they make great
progress."
Portnow issued a clarion call for collaboration among music creators in
2014 when he testified before Congress and called
for comprehensive copyright updates. Since then, the Recording
Academy has activated its membership of performers, songwriters, and
studio professionals to advocate for the bill through its flagship
initiatives, GRAMMYs on the Hill® and District Advocate day,
along with a wide range of regional and online activities.
"The passing of the Music Modernization Act by the Senate is a huge
turning point," said Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy
National Advocacy Committee Co-Chair and four-time GRAMMY®-nominated
producer and songwriter. "This vote says loudly and clearly that music
and those that create it are valued by our government and its citizens.
We are all so thankful for this step to ensure music makers are
compensated fairly."
The Music Modernization Act updates copyright protections to include all
creators and ensures that the music industry remains a viable option for
the next generation. The Music Modernization Act would accomplish the
following:
For Songwriters
-
Create a new and transparent collection entity to ensure that
songwriters always get paid for mechanical licenses when digital
services use their work.
-
Help ASCAP and BMI secure fairer rates for their songwriters.
-
Establish fair compensation for songwriters when the government sets
rates.
For Artists
-
Close the "pre-1972 loophole" so that digital services will pay legacy
artists the compensation they deserve.
-
Establish fair compensation for artists when the government sets rates.
For Studio Professionals
-
Give copyright protection to producers and engineers for the first
time in history.
