Recording Artist Cory Ricks Releases New Song Inspired by Historic Social and Political Unrest in America

NEW ORLEANS, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent recording artist Cory Ricks has joined with Maroon 5 keyboardist and Grammy-winning Solo Artist PJ Morton to release a new song in response to the national social and political unrest titled, “Can’t Hold Me.”



“The inspiration behind the song was my frustration with inequality, police brutality, and injustice towards Black people,” said Ricks. “I felt as though the movement needed a theme song. It represents how many black people worldwide feel.”

The song is also featured in the documentary film, "What About Me?"

“I am extremely blessed and grateful,” add Ricks. “It is an honor to collaborate with other educated and gifted black people.”

“Can’t Hold Me” can be purchased on all music outlets including iTunes/Apple Music, Google Play Store , Amazon , etc.

About Cory Ricks

Cory Ricks is on a mission to share the good news of Jesus Christ and demonstrate how God’s grace, mercy, and favor changed his life through rap music. Born and raised in the rough streets of New Orleans’ 3rd ward, he knows all about the ups and downs of life. Ricks’ testimony and ministry reach from the church to the streets, to the young and the seasoned.

After living more than a decade for the streets, Cory rededicated himself to Christ and redirected his music into a form of ministry.

“I’ve always loved the Lord, and I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior when I was a child,” said Ricks. “I’ve always known that he gave me a special gift, but I was just hardheaded. I wanted to do the music my way instead of the way he ordained me to do it. After doing it my way and the way the world wanted me to do it for about eleven years, I just got tired of it. I didn't feel like writing those type of lyrics anymore. I actually stopped making music for a couple of years. During that period, I started going to church more and reading the Word of God more. It hit me like a ton of bricks that the reason I had lost the passion for what I was doing was that it wasn't what I was supposed to be doing! I was put on this earth to serve God and encourage others to serve God, and I should use the gift that He gave me to do that."

A few months later, Ricks put out his first mixtape, "Man on a Mission.” With songs like “Blood, Sweat and Tears” and “Change My Ways,” they remind listeners that he has been through some tough times, and he has not forgotten how far he has come. Songs like "We Gon Change" and "Full Speed Ahead" were written to encourage the listener not to let your past or present situations hold you back from experiencing a better future and inspire them to never give up on the great things that God has for you.

Rick’s first studio album, “Man with a Vision” is packed with songs of truth, encouragement, and transparency. Outstanding songs like “Have Mercy on Me” and “Take Your Mask Off,” Ricks provides an honest reflection about the realities of life and its challenges.

In addition to his burgeoning music career, Ricks has modeled menswear for Roca Wear. He also accepted the calling to serve as a Youth Pastor at New Home Family Worship Center in 2012. He preaches several times a week at both New Home’s East and Uptown locations.

Ricks and his wife, Tiffanie, have three children, Cory Jr., Cobie, and Calah Ricks.

Follow Cory Ricks online and on social media:

About PJ Morton:

P.J. Morton is a musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. Since 2012, he has been one of the keyboardists, alongside Jesse Carmichael, for the pop rock band Maroon 5. Morton originally joined the band as a touring member in 2010 and became an official member in 2012.

Morton released his debut solo EP, Following My First Mind, in March 2012, through the record label Young Money. In May 2013, Morton released his first major-label debut album, New Orleans. In 2016, he released his mixtape Bounce & Soul Vol. 1 in March and the Sticking to My Guns EP in July. In 2017, Morton released his first self-released studio album Gumbo, earning Morton two Grammy Award nominations for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

After winning Grammy Awards for his songwriting and production on India.Arie's Interested, Morton won Dove and Stellar Awards in 2008.

Morton was also noticed by AR Rahman, composer for Slumdog Millionaire, who asked Morton to contribute "Sajna" to the soundtrack and movie for the Vince Vaughn comedy Couples Retreat. Morton has also produced and written for musicians such as Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Jagged Edge, Monica, India.Arie, gospel musicians Fred Hammond, Men of Standard, Brian Courtney Wilson, and Heather Headley. In 2009, he published a book entitled Why Can't I Sing About Love?

You can follow PJ Morton on his official website: https://www.pjmortonmusic.com/

