Recover Losses: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Eagle Bancorp Inc.

07/18/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) resulting from inaccurate statements Eagle Bancorp made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/eagle-bancorp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on the extent to which Eagle Bancorp issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, financial statements, past and future business performance and prospects.  Specifically, Eagle Bancorp has been the subject of investigations and related document requests and subpoenas from government agencies examining matters.  These investigations have focused on Eagle Bancorp's identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of Eagle Bancorp and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Eagle Bancorp, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/eagle-bancorp.                  

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recover-losses-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-eagle-bancorp-inc-300887733.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
