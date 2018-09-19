Recoverit Offers the Safest and Most Reliable Partition Recovery Solution in the Industry

SHENZHEN CITY, China, Sep 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As we know, hard disk's partition loss has continuously plagued many users. Luckily, this issue can be solved with the help of Wondershare Recoverit - a professional data recovery which provides the most reliable partition recovery solution.



As one of the best data recovery software, Recoverit has provided users with a lot of data recovery solution like deleted file recovery ( https://recoverit.wondershare.com/recover-data/recover-my-files-free.html ), recycle bin recovery, formatted drive recovery, external device data recovery, virus attack recovery, system crash recovery, etc. Recently, it also offers partition recovery ( https://recoverit.wondershare.com/partition-recovery/how-to-recover-partition-in-windows-mac.html ) solution for users who are plagued by the issue of partition loss.



The Recoverit data recovery software has proven to be the best data recovery solution to recover deleted, formatted or lost data from PC, Laptop or removable device easily and quickly. Even advanced technology can encounter problems from time to time and there's no doubt that losing valuable personal information is quite frustrating. However, this user-friendly recovery software is able to provide a valuable solution.



And the partition data recovery solution provided by Recoverit can be the best solution for the users who lost hard disk partition. Whether you want to recover deleted partition, formatted partition or the partition damaged by virus, Recoverit can all retrieve the partition safely and quickly.



Recoverit supports dedicated data recovery consultant which will guide you in every step of the way, from the free consultation, all the way through the recovery process until you can access your recovered data. You will be able to retrieve lost partition without any experience by following the easy steps below:



Step 1: Choose "Los Partition Recovery" mode and select a partition to start



Step 2: Wait for a while to let the software scan the lost partition



Step 3: After the scan completed, preview and recover lost partition data



Kindly to note that Recoverit is currently available in three versions: Recoverit Free, Recoverit Pro and Recoverit Ultimate. Recoverit Free can recover data of up to 100 MB of all major file types for free with an excellent proven success rate, while the Pro and Ultimate versions allow for unlimited data. Recoverit Pro offers unlimited data recovery for only $35.95 per month and $39.95 per year. Recoverit Ultimate offers unlimited data recovery and system crash recovery for $55.95 per month and $59.95 per year.



To know more about this life saving software, please visit: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/



Video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5LjU1PLsYw



About the software provider - Wondershare:



Wondershare is a leading technology solutions provider, well-known for its products including dr.fone, Recoverit, Filmora, and pdfelement.



Specializing in data recovery tools, Wondershare has millions of users from all over the world. Wondershare is dedicated to becoming a world leading smart home technology enterprise, a team with global vision and great insights into the industry, providing applications and services based on a whole new internet and computer environment. Wondershare has research and development centers in Shenzhen and Tokyo and marketing branches in Tokyo and Vancouver. Respected institutions such as Sino-Wisdom and IDG count among investors.



