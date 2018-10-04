Recovery Advocates Lisa Smith and Tawny Lara Launch Recovery Rocks Podcast

A rock and roll-loving Gen X lawyer in 12-step recovery from addiction
to alcohol and drugs. An equally rock-obsessed millennial writer who
found addiction recovery through blogging. Give them a couple
microphones and you get the Recovery Rocks podcast, a new kind of
discussion about the issues impacting those who struggle and recover,
reflecting different perspectives, but finding much in common.
The new weekly podcast is the brainchild of Lisa
Smith, author of the acclaimed memoir, GIRL
WALKS OUT OF A BAR, and Tawny
Lara, founder of popular recovery blog, SobrieTea
Party, and sober event series, Readings
on Recovery. Their podcast, Recovery Rocks, will discuss
recovery from substance use disorder, mental health challenges, and all
types of trauma. The project’s primary goal is inclusivity. Although
Lisa’s and Tawny’s experience speaks most directly to substance abuse
and mental health disorders, everything is on the table. Recovery
Rocks will be a forum to discuss the issues we all face, and we want
to hear from listeners on what they face as well.
Episode topics will include:
-
To 12-step or not to 12-step?
-
How recovery changes our relationships
-
Navigating a sober social life
-
Finding allies in recovery
-
The ups and downs of social media
-
Handling transfer addictions
The podcast may be found on major platforms:
LISA
SMITH is a writer and lawyer in New York City. She is the
author of GIRL
WALKS OUT OF A BAR, her award-winning memoir of high-functioning
addiction and recovery in the world of New York City corporate law. Lisa
is passionate about breaking the stigma of addiction and mental health
issues and is a frequent speaker at law firms, law schools, bar
associations, and other professional and community organizations. Prior
to beginning her more than 15-year legal marketing career, Lisa
practiced law in the Corporate Finance group of a leading international
firm.
TAWNY
LARA is an entrepreneur, writer, and public speaker in New York
City. She’s the founder of SobrieTea
Party and Readings
on Recovery, and an award-winning filmmaker of her recovery
documentary, Fixed
Up. When she’s not working on all of the things, she’s doing
yoga or eating tacos - sometimes simultaneously.
