Recovery Advocates Lisa Smith and Tawny Lara Launch Recovery Rocks Podcast

New podcast is an inclusive discussion for anyone recovering or curious about recovery

A rock and roll-loving Gen X lawyer in 12-step recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs. An equally rock-obsessed millennial writer who found addiction recovery through blogging. Give them a couple microphones and you get the Recovery Rocks podcast, a new kind of discussion about the issues impacting those who struggle and recover, reflecting different perspectives, but finding much in common.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005593/en/

Recovery advocates Lisa Smith (left) and Tawny Lara (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

The new weekly podcast is the brainchild of Lisa Smith, author of the acclaimed memoir, GIRL WALKS OUT OF A BAR, and Tawny Lara, founder of popular recovery blog, SobrieTea Party, and sober event series, Readings on Recovery. Their podcast, Recovery Rocks, will discuss recovery from substance use disorder, mental health challenges, and all types of trauma. The project’s primary goal is inclusivity. Although Lisa’s and Tawny’s experience speaks most directly to substance abuse and mental health disorders, everything is on the table. Recovery Rocks will be a forum to discuss the issues we all face, and we want to hear from listeners on what they face as well.

Episode topics will include:

To 12-step or not to 12-step?

How recovery changes our relationships

Navigating a sober social life

Finding allies in recovery

The ups and downs of social media

Handling transfer addictions

The podcast may be found on major platforms:

LISA SMITH is a writer and lawyer in New York City. She is the author of GIRL WALKS OUT OF A BAR, her award-winning memoir of high-functioning addiction and recovery in the world of New York City corporate law. Lisa is passionate about breaking the stigma of addiction and mental health issues and is a frequent speaker at law firms, law schools, bar associations, and other professional and community organizations. Prior to beginning her more than 15-year legal marketing career, Lisa practiced law in the Corporate Finance group of a leading international firm.

TAWNY LARA is an entrepreneur, writer, and public speaker in New York City. She’s the founder of SobrieTea Party and Readings on Recovery, and an award-winning filmmaker of her recovery documentary, Fixed Up. When she’s not working on all of the things, she’s doing yoga or eating tacos - sometimes simultaneously.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005593/en/