Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recovery Advocates Lisa Smith and Tawny Lara Launch Recovery Rocks Podcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

New podcast is an inclusive discussion for anyone recovering or curious about recovery

A rock and roll-loving Gen X lawyer in 12-step recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs. An equally rock-obsessed millennial writer who found addiction recovery through blogging. Give them a couple microphones and you get the Recovery Rocks podcast, a new kind of discussion about the issues impacting those who struggle and recover, reflecting different perspectives, but finding much in common.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005593/en/

Recovery advocates Lisa Smith (left) and Tawny Lara (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Recovery advocates Lisa Smith (left) and Tawny Lara (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

The new weekly podcast is the brainchild of Lisa Smith, author of the acclaimed memoir, GIRL WALKS OUT OF A BAR, and Tawny Lara, founder of popular recovery blog, SobrieTea Party, and sober event series, Readings on Recovery. Their podcast, Recovery Rocks, will discuss recovery from substance use disorder, mental health challenges, and all types of trauma. The project’s primary goal is inclusivity. Although Lisa’s and Tawny’s experience speaks most directly to substance abuse and mental health disorders, everything is on the table. Recovery Rocks will be a forum to discuss the issues we all face, and we want to hear from listeners on what they face as well.

Episode topics will include:

  • To 12-step or not to 12-step?
  • How recovery changes our relationships
  • Navigating a sober social life
  • Finding allies in recovery
  • The ups and downs of social media
  • Handling transfer addictions

The podcast may be found on major platforms:

LISA SMITH is a writer and lawyer in New York City. She is the author of GIRL WALKS OUT OF A BAR, her award-winning memoir of high-functioning addiction and recovery in the world of New York City corporate law. Lisa is passionate about breaking the stigma of addiction and mental health issues and is a frequent speaker at law firms, law schools, bar associations, and other professional and community organizations. Prior to beginning her more than 15-year legal marketing career, Lisa practiced law in the Corporate Finance group of a leading international firm.

TAWNY LARA is an entrepreneur, writer, and public speaker in New York City. She’s the founder of SobrieTea Party and Readings on Recovery, and an award-winning filmmaker of her recovery documentary, Fixed Up. When she’s not working on all of the things, she’s doing yoga or eating tacos - sometimes simultaneously.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pSAUDI BRITISH BANK : Alawwal bank Boards recommend merger
AQ
06:16pICC LABS : Shares Update on Arrangement with Aurora Cannabis
AQ
06:14pBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:14pINFICON : Acquires Final Phase Systems
BU
06:14pCHEDDAR : and Synacor Enable Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV Subscribers Access to Live Business and Tech News
BU
06:12pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Surf's Up! Surfboard Fees Wiped Out in California on United Airlines
PU
06:12pCARNIVAL : Costa Cruises enters second tripartite partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group to grow the Fly&Cruise market in Asia
PU
06:12pBLOG : Copeland Scroll™ and Supervisory Controls Come out on Top
PU
06:12pMARSTON : wins apprenticeship award
PU
06:12pGOPRO : is the Official Camera for Alterra Mountain Company GoPro is the Official Camera for Alterra Mountain Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
5BURBERRY GROUP : European luxury stocks fall on worries over China slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.