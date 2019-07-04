Recovery Base : to Assist Victims in Foreclosure, Bankruptcy and Property Theft Cases

Recovery Base, a mutual non-profit company, will start operating on Friday, September 13, 2019 to assist victims of fraud, criminality and fraudulent concealment in foreclosure, bankruptcy, and property theft cases. The assistance will include investigating financial predators, attorneys, banks, municipal, county and state officials that clients allege have victimized them.

In reviewing each case, Recovery Base will determine whether judicial officials addressed the fraud and criminality that its clients allege. Many bankruptcy judges refuse to help victims claiming they are barred by the Rooker-Feldman Doctrine, a legal precedent that prevents losers in state court from relitigating in lower federal courts. The U.S. Supreme Court has placed certain limits on the application of Rooker-Feldman in lower federal courts. However, to avoid abuse by creditors with false or fraudulent claims, in cases where final judgments in state courts result entirely from fraudulent or criminal acts aided and abetted by local government, state regulator and judicial official misconduct, more nuanced rulings are needed.

For example, debtors often ask bankruptcy courts to investigate their objections to the size of claims attributable to errors, misconduct and perjuries in state courts that were ignored or concealed by state officials, including the judiciary. The lower federal courts often respond by citing the Rooker-Feldman Doctrine and rule that the debtor is attempting to relitigate a final judgment when in fact they are merely seeking to reduce the size of false or fraudulent claims.

The first state targeted by Recovery Base was New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy recently signed a bill into law that promises to help New Jerseyans facing the prospect of foreclosure. Recovery Base is of the opinion that the new law does not protect families who are currently or have been victimized by banks, loan servicing companies, government officials, and the New Jersey Court system.

Recovery Base is working on a case involving more than $5 billion in stolen assets. The company plans to deploy any fees earned handling this initial case to provide free services to distressed families and small businesses. Additional corporate information will be released just prior to launch. The company has set up email hotlines for Pro se litigants who believe they are victims of fraud and criminality in foreclosure and bankruptcy cases, as follows: foreclosure@recoverybase.org or bankruptcy@recoverybase.org. Other inquiries may be sent to info@recoverybase.org.

